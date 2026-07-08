PTC to Announce Fiscal Q3'26 Results on Wednesday, July 29, 2026

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) will release its fiscal 2026 third quarter results on Wednesday, July 29th after the stock market closes. Senior management will host a live webcast and conference call to review the results on Wednesday, July 29th at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The earnings press release, accompanying earnings presentation, and financial data tables will be accessible prior to the conference call and webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at PTC Investor Relations.

What:

 PTC Fiscal Q3'26 Conference Call and Webcast


When:

 Wednesday, July 29, 2026 5:00 p.m. ET


Webcast:

 Register Here


Replay:

 To access the replay via webcast, please visit this page.

Please note that statements made on the conference call and webcast are as of the date of the conference call and webcast and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived call. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company enabling manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Investor Contact

Michael Maguire
mmaguire@ptc.com
investor@ptc.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-to-announce-fiscal-q326-results-on-wednesday-july-29-2026-302815708.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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