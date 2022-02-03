Life Science News Investing News
Silo Wellness Inc. a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement with respect to a strategic investment with Orthogonal Thinker, Inc. an arm's length third-party investor, pursuant to which the Company will issue 12,555,180 units of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$495,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the ...

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with respect to a strategic investment (the "Transaction") with Orthogonal Thinker, Inc. ("Orthogonal Thinker") an arm's length third-party investor, pursuant to which the Company will issue 12,555,180 units of the Company (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$495,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable for one Common Share at a price per Common Share of C$0.05 for a period of two years after the date of issue. Within 180 days of closing of the Transaction ("Closing"), Orthogonal Thinker will purchase additional Units (or convertible debt) for aggregate gross proceeds of US$505,000 based on the prevailing market price of the Common Shares.

At Closing, it is anticipated that David Nikzad and Jason Hobson of Orthogonal Thinker will join the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). Additionally, Mr. Nikzad will be appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Hobson will be appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness, said, "We are very excited to ally Silo Wellness with Orthogonal Thinker. David Nikzad and his team at Orthogonal Thinker have done amazing things and we welcome their strategic advice and industry-leading vision."

David Nikzad, cofounder and Chief Executive Officer of Orthogonal Thinker, said, "We chose to invest in Silo Wellness because of its firm commitment to helping people in need with psychedelics through retreats in Jamaica and the Bob Marley brand partnership. We look forward to advising Silo Wellness on how to best grow Marley One and psychedelic retreats."

Summary of Investor Rights Agreement

Concurrent with the closing of the Transaction, the Company and Orthogonal Thinker will enter into an investor rights agreement (the "Investor Rights Agreement"), pursuant to which Orthogonal Thinker shall be entitled to designate two nominees (each, an "Investor Nominee") for election to the Board and shall be entitled to appoint the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Chief Operating Officer of the Company. The Investor Rights Agreement will also provide that Orthogonal Thinker will receive an additional two Investor Nominees for election at the next shareholder meeting of the Company (the "AGM").

For so long as Orthogonal Thinker owns at least 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a fully-diluted basis), Orthogonal Thinker will be entitled to certain participation and top-up rights further set out in the Investor Rights Agreement. In addition, the Investor Rights Agreement provides Orthogonal Thinker with certain registration rights with respect to its Common Shares.

Closing Conditions

The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and applicable regulatory approvals, including receipt of certain voting support agreements from certain shareholders of the Company with respect to the AGM.

ABOUT Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness is a growth-oriented holding company focused on functional mushroom and psychedelic opportunities that benefit from a unified ecosystem and exceptional leadership. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Silo Wellness has operations in Jamaica and Oregon. Silo Wellness is a publicly-traded company on the Canadian (CSE: SILO) and Frankfurt (FSE: CK70) exchanges and trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: SILFF).

Silo Wellness offers a diverse and growing portfolio of functional mushroom products, psychedelic wellness retreats in Jamaica and Oregon, cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms and truffles in Jamaica, development of a brick-and-mortar smart shop in Jamaica, and intellectual property, focused initially on the commercialization of its metered-dosing psilocybin nasal spray.

In March 2021, Silo Wellness announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms. The Marley One line of functional mushrooms is available at www.MarleyOne.com.

For more information about Silo Wellness, please visit www.silowellness.com.

For further information, please contact:

Silo Wellness Media Relations:
hello@trailblaze.co

Silo Wellness Investor Relations:
(778) 383-6740
ir@silowellness.com

ABOUT ORTHOGONAL THINKER

Orthogonal Thinker is a holding company focused on health and well-being through clean-label, whole plant products, including psychoactive compounds. Orthogonal Thinker utilizes deep learning technology and emotional intelligence (EI) to elevate and empower humanity with plant medicine to set a new standard for health and mental wellness: a "New Standard of Farma."

Contact Data

Investor Contact:
David Nikzad
david@orthogonalthinker.com

Media Contact:
Samantha Mullett
sam@serotonin.io
(858) 705-2529

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to the closing of the Transaction, the appointment of Mr. Nikzad and Mr. Hobson to the Board and as officers of the Company and the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, political and social uncertainties and the potential impact of COVID-19. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Silo Wellness's continuous disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Silo Wellness assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112678

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silo Wellness CSE:SILO Psychedelics Investing
SILO:CNX
Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness

Overview

Silo Wellness (CSE:SILO,FRA:3K70,OTC:SILFF) is a vertically oriented and integrated mushroom company. It currently has four primary lines of business, including specialized psychedelic wellness retreats in Oregon and Jamaica, a patent-pending nasal spray, its premium Silo Wellness retail brand and psychedelic mushroom cultivation in Jamaica.

Keep reading... Show less
Silo Wellness Appoints CEO Douglas K. Gordon to Board of Directors and Provides Corporation Updates

Silo Wellness Appoints CEO Douglas K. Gordon to Board of Directors and Provides Corporation Updates

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Douglas K. Gordon, has been appointed as a director of the company. Mr. Gordon has led the company since 2020, through its pre-listing fundraising and into the public markets in March 2021, focusing on psychedelic retreats in Jamaica and the Marley One line of functional mushroom products. Mr. Gordon is the founder of CanEx Jamaica, the premier cannabis business conference and expo in the Caribbean. He has over 30 years of experience spanning finance, media, sales and marketing. Mr. Gordon has forged a vast global network with particular attention to developing business opportunities in the Caribbean and LATAM. Mr. Gordon has developed government and distribution relations in Jamaica as an experienced operator of a health and wellness distribution business and psychedelic retreats.

Mr. Gordon was the architect behind the launch of the Marley One line of mushroom products in collaboration with the Bob Marley estate. The initial Marley One product offering was launched on the e-commerce store, found at www.MarleyOne.com, and included a range of functional mushroom tinctures with unique blends highlighting the brand's connection to Jamaica. The tinctures include species such as cordyceps, lion's mane, chaga, reishi and turkey tail that offer a range of unique health and wellness benefits, from immunity and gut health to cognitive function and sleep enhancement. Additionally, the Company was approved for listing on Amazon on August 9, 2021. The approval permits the Company to make its five skus available for sale on the Amazon e-commerce website. Expected sales will depend on the sales and marketing plan, which will include marketing expenditure for targeted advertisements on Amazon to boost the profile of the Company's products on the website. This is an addition to and not in lieu of the Company's other sales platforms and opportunities, including the Company's flagship e-store. The Company has also been working with other manufacturers and sampling new functional mushroom food products in various product categories. The Company is also in negotiations with two different beverage manufacturers in two different product categories, which may or may not be successfully consummated. One has advanced to the R&D stage with functional mushroom compounds provided by the Company to the potential partner, and the Company received the first iteration of beverage samples on or about December 3, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
Silo Wellness Announces Latest Psychedelic Retreat Offerings

Silo Wellness Announces Latest Psychedelic Retreat Offerings

Company adds three new psilocybin-assisted retreats in Jamaica to accommodate increased demand for psychedelic tourism

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or "the Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, today unveiled a new series of psilocybin-assisted wellness retreats for 2022. Set in Jamaica's idyllic Good Hope Villas, located in Trelawny parish, the new retreats follow the successful rollout of Silo Wellness' 2021 retreat offerings, and are designed to accommodate strong demand for psychedelic tourism on the island.

Keep reading... Show less
Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Announces U.S. DTC Eligibility

Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Announces U.S. DTC Eligibility

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a wider selection of brokerage firms.

Keep reading... Show less
rto manufacturer toronto

Silo Wellness Announces Corporate Updates

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, announces that Mr. Winfield Ding is appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ding has been CFO and director for a number of public companies in Canada. He is a seasoned senior finance executive with over twenty years of finance and operations experience. A former audit manager and currently a self-practitioner, he worked in audit, taxation and advisory roles across a wide range of industries with a focus on public issuers financial reporting and business advisory. Mr. Ding received his MBA from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Ding replaces Ryan Ptolemy as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

"Winfield was instrumental to the company through the RTO process and has been an active and highly valued board member," stated Silo Wellness Chief Executive Officer Douglas Gordon. "This is a considerable opportunity for our management team to benefit from his Winfield's wisdom on a more day-to-day basis."

Keep reading... Show less
"mushroom beverage"

Silo Wellness' Marley One Line of Functional Mushrooms Now Sold On Amazon

Silo Wellness Inc. (" Silo Wellness " or the " Company ") (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FRA: 3K70), a leading global psychedelics company, today announced the listing of its portfolio of Marley One branded mushroom products on multinational e-commerce conglomerate Amazon. Today's Amazon listing follows the Company's inking of over $4 million in international revenue-driving distribution deals, which cemented strong routes to market for the brand in both the U.S and the U.K within just 60 days of launch.

"Today, we're celebrating an important milestone for Silo Wellness and for the mushroom industry at large," said Douglas K Gordon, CEO, Silo Wellness. "From inception, our primary focus has been to broaden acceptance and support for the normalization of mushrooms and psychedelics and to make both available today, wherever possible, to help reduce trauma, enhance performance and create revenue in this burgeoning industry now. Our listing on Amazon, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world, takes us one step closer to that goal."

Keep reading... Show less
Levitee Labs Announces Philip Van Den Berg to Join as Interim CEO and the Board of Directors and Close First Tranche of Private Placement for $1.5 Million

Levitee Labs Announces Philip Van Den Berg to Join as Interim CEO and the Board of Directors and Close First Tranche of Private Placement for $1.5 Million

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the " Company " or " Levitee ") is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Philip van den Berg as Chief Executive Officer and to the Board of Directors replacing Mr. Pouya Farmand who will be moving to the position of founder. In his role as founder, Mr. Farmand will continue to work with the company on key business development initiatives and help transition the leadership while Mr. van den Berg will be responsible for day-to-day operations. Mr. Farmand will also be stepping down from the Board of Directors.

Philip van den Berg has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer of Levitee Labs effectively immediately. He will also be joining the Company's Board. Mr. van den Berg is the Co-Founder and current Chief Financial Officer of Halo Labs Inc. and co-founder of Olympus Capital, one of the first long-short hedge funds in Europe. During his career Mr. van den Berg has held various positions within research departments, both as an investment analyst and head of research, including Goldman Sachs in London where he was a founding member of the European research department, and acted as a member of the investment committee.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Files Patent Application for a New Class of Entactogen-Like Molecules to Treat a Broad Range of Addictions

Awakn Life Sciences Files Patent Application for a New Class of Entactogen-Like Molecules to Treat a Broad Range of Addictions

Novel Entactogen NCE Series Enhances the Potential for Improved Treatment of Addiction

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announces the filing of a patent application for a new chemical series of entactogen-like molecules, further strengthening Awakn's intellectual property portfolio and pipeline for the treatment of a broad range of addictions including, but not limited to substance addictions such as Alcohol, and behavioural addictions, such as Gambling Disorder and Compulsive Sexual Behaviour.

Keep reading... Show less
Levitee Labs appoints Jenkins, Lahijani as directors

Levitee Labs appoints Jenkins, Lahijani as directors

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee"), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Jenkins and Amin Lahijani to the Board. Mr. Jenkins is a global financier who works with high-net-worth individuals. He has extensive experience in public markets and has helped secure millions of dollars in capital in private and public sectors. He is a highly regarded expert in negotiating, marketing, and advertising. Mr. Jenkins has completed hundreds of multimillion-dollar deals throughout his career, demanding top price for assets in all market conditions. Mr. Jenkins brings in-depth market knowledge and experience to the company.

Mr. Lahijani has a bachelor's from the University of Simon Fraser in Kinesiology. Mr. Lahijani has worked for multiple years as a kinesiologist specializing in injuries and recovery specifically focusing on the lower lumbar. Recently Mr. Lahijani has ventured into entrepreneurship. Mr. Lahijani Holding executive roles for 15 years with a variety of businesses with significant revenues.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Signs MOU with Maps

Awakn Life Sciences Signs MOU with Maps

Agreement to Explore a Partnership for MDMA-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder in Europe

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat Addiction, announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) to explore a partnership to utilize MDMA-assisted therapy to treat Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in Europe.

Keep reading... Show less

Two thirds of physicians surveyed believe psilocybin therapy has potential benefit for patients with treatment-resistant depression

London, UK and New York, US, 19 January 2022

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and Sermo, a global leader in physician insights, today announced findings from a survey of Sermo physician members that showed two thirds (66%) of doctors surveyed believe psilocybin therapy has potential therapeutic benefit for patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

More than 320 million people globally suffer with major depressive disorder (MDD) i the leading cause of disability worldwide and one of the fastest growing mental health illnesses ii . About a third of these patients 100 million people aren't helped by existing therapies and suffer with TRD iii .

Psilocybin therapy is an approach being investigated for the treatment of mental health challenges, including TRD. It combines the pharmacological effects of a synthesised version of psilocybin, a psychoactive substance that is an active ingredient in some species of mushrooms, with psychological support iv .

The survey of 259 Sermo member physicians, sponsored by COMPASS, was conducted in November 2021 and completed by participants from the US, the UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands. Doctors were asked their views on the future of psychiatric therapy and the potential role of psilocybin therapy.

Key survey findings:

  • 66% of doctors surveyed believe psilocybin therapy has potential benefit for patients with TRD
  • 50% would prescribe psilocybin therapy, if it was approved; 32% are undecided
  • The greatest potential advantages to psilocybin treatment are believed to be: improved efficacy in treatment-resistant conditions (30%), rapid onset of action (26%), and different mechanism of action from existing therapies (19%)
  • The greatest potential barriers to treatment were cited as: needing a dedicated space for six to eight hours (28%), lack of trained therapists in a new model of psychological support (21%), and office infrastructure (15%)
  • Opinions on the optimal setting for psilocybin administration varied by region: 50% of European respondents said hospital; 42% of US respondents said specialised network of centres
  • Physicians also noted the need to educate healthcare professionals on the potential benefits of psilocybin therapy and on how to incorporate the therapy into their practice, if approved

"Severe mental illnesses, such as treatment-resistant depression, have affected too many people in society for too long. Physicians are looking for new approaches to accelerate the healing process, particularly for patients for whom current therapies have failed," said Murali Doraiswamy MBBS, FRCP, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine, and an advisor to Sermo.

Dr Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer, COMPASS Pathways, said: "These findings underline the fact that physicians need more options in helping patients suffering with treatment-resistant depression. COMPASS is developing COMP360 psilocybin therapy through a rigorous programme of research in the hope that we can offer just such an option. It's very encouraging to see that so many doctors see the potential that psilocybin could have and these insights will help us to understand how to introduce COMP360 psilocybin, with psychological support, into medical systems, if approved."

-Ends-

Survey methodology

The survey was designed to assess attitudes towards the use of psilocybin therapy in general, in psychiatry. The survey was conducted online via Sermo's RealTime platform and the random sample of physicians received compensation for their time and expertise. Survey limitations include sampling bias, inability to deduce causality from opinion polls, confounding variables not measured, and other factors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com


Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.


Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the safety or efficacy of psilocybin therapy, including COMP360, as a treatment for depression, COMPASS's business strategy and goals, including its ability to launch and commercialise products, COMPASS's expectations for the timing of its pivotal phase III programme and the potential for that or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals, COMPASS's ability to continue to advance its research or develop plans to bring its product candidates to patients, including COMP360, clinicians' perceptions of the potential advantages and efficacy of COMP360 in relation to other available therapies, including any new therapies that may be approved for the indications we are investigating, and COMPASS's expectations regarding the benefits of psilocybin therapy and the effectiveness of its executive team. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: preclinical research and clinical development is lengthy and uncertain, and therefore our preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed or terminated, or may never advance to or in the clinic; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 9 March 2021 and in subsequent filings made by COMPASS with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

About Sermo

Sermo turns physician experience, expertise, and observations into actionable insights for the global healthcare community. Engaging with more than 1.3 million HCPs across 150 countries, the company provides physicians with a social platform and unique community that fosters impactful peer-to-peer collaboration & discussions about issues that are important to them and their patients. Sermo offers on demand access to physicians via a suite of proprietary technology to provide business intelligence that benefits pharmaceutical, healthcare partners, and the medical community at large. To learn more, visit www.sermo.com .


Enquiries

Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Keep reading... Show less
Levitee Labs Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3,000,000

Levitee Labs Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3,000,000

  • Offering is priced at $0.20 per offered unit, with a full warrant at $0.40 for 24 months
  • Proceeds to be used for organic and inorganic growth initiatives and refocusing the company on clinical healthcare with a focus on addiction services

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the " Company " or " Levitee "), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce that it is proposing to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of up to 15,000,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$3,000,000. The Private Placement is subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Each Offered Unit will be composed of one common share of the Corporation (a " Unit Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable at $0.40 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company will pay a finder's fee of 8% on the gross proceeds of the Private Placement from subscribers introduced by certain finders, and will issue such number of finder's warrants (" Finder's Warrants ") as is equal to 8% of the Units sold to subscribers introduced by certain finders. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Finder's Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.40 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period. The Offered Units are expected to be eligible for registered accounts.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×