Providence Gold Mines Inc. Options La Dama de Oro Gold Property

VANCOUVER August 20, 2025 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") announces that subject to Regulatory approval it has entered an option agreement to acquire the "La Dama de Oro Gold Property". The property is a historical   gold mine 100% owned by the Optionor, (" Mohave Gold Mining"), a private Company incorporated under the laws of the state of California.

Providence recently commissioned Ethos Geological Inc. of Bozeman MT to complete an NI 43 101 technical report, authored by Zachary Black, SME-RM acting as the Qualified Person under NI 43 101.   The NI 43 101 technical report has been submitted for Exchange review and approval. A cautionary note: The property is at an early exploration stage and does not have sufficient data for a mineral resource.

The La Dama de Oro Property is situated in the Silver Mountain Mining District, within the structurally complex Eastern California Shear Zone and the intersection with the San Andreas Fault Zone. Bedrock geology includes Mesozoic quartz monzonite that intrudes the Jurassic Sidewinder Volcanics. The structural history of the region implies a sequence of compressional and extensional events that reactivated favorably oriented zones of weakness for the circulation of hydrothermal fluids. The main zone of mineralization is hosted by the La Dama de Oro Fault, a shallow northeast-dipping oblique-slip fault.

The mineralization at the property is classified as a structurally controlled, low-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver vein system. Gold and silver mineralization is associated with multi-phase quartz veining, brecciation, and pervasive hydrothermal alteration along the La Dama de Oro Fault. The largest known vein is 4.5 feet at its widest point and remains open to exploration, with the potential for additional undiscovered veins along the fault system. The property has an approved exploration permit that includes a bulk sample.

The Option entitles the Company the right to purchase 100% of the La Dama de Oro Gold Property under the following terms:

YEAR 1

Within 15 days of Regulatory approval the Company shall issue 2,000,000 common shares from treasury and incur $20,000 in expenditures within 12 months of the effective date.

YEAR 2

The Company shall issue an additional 2,000,000 common shares from treasury and incur $250,000 in expenditures before the second-year anniversary of the effective date

YEAR 3

The Company shall issue an additional 500,000 common shares from treasury and incur a further $250,000 in expenditures before the third-year anniversary date of the effective date

YEAR 4

The Company shall incur an additional $250,000 expenditures before the fourth-year anniversary of the effective date

Ronald A. Coombes, President & CEO of Providence commented; "The best place to explore for gold is where gold is, with the rich historical history of past gold production at the La Dama de Oro mine there remains very good discovery potential" .

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Zachary Black, SME-RM, a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Black is a consultant and is independent of Providence Gold Mines Inc.

For more information, please contact Ronald Coombes, President, and CEO of the Company.

Ronald A. Coombes, President & CE

Phone: 604 724 2369

roombes@providencegold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the OTCQB and or the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release relative to markets about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the permitting process, future production of Providence Gold Mines, budget and timing estimates, the Company's working capital and financing opportunities and statements regarding the exploration and mineralization potential of the Company's properties, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Providence Gold Mines expectations include fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Providence Gold Mines does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement.

Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines


Unlocking untapped, high-grade gold deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California

Providence Update on Tuolumne Property Lease

TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("the Company") announces that effective April 18, 2025, the Company's lease agreement with the Ellers Family Trust, dated March 28, 2017 and amended April 24, 2019 and May 24, 2020, has been terminated. The lease agreement granted the Company a lease of claims comprising the Tuolumne Property in California (the " Property ") and options to acquire a 50% working interest in the Property or purchase 100% right, title and interest in the Property. The Company intends to focus its efforts on securing a new lease for the Property on favorable terms to the Company.

Providence Extends Private Placement

March 28, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("the Company"), The Company is pleased to announce that it has been granted an extension of its previously announced Private Placement (November 20, 2024, December 6, 2024, January 16, 2025 and February 14 th 2025) until April 30,2025. As announced, a placement of up to $1,800,000 Cdn for 36,000,000 units at $0.05 per unit is underway. Each unit will comprise of one common share and one non-transferable warrant, exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 for a period of two years from the date of closing.

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

FORTUNE BAY PROVIDES UPDATE ON PARTNER-FUNDED URANIUM EXPLORATION IN SASKATCHEWAN

Airborne survey underway at The Woods; drilling at Murmac set to commence mid-September

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its uranium exploration activities on the northern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin (the "Basin"). Airborne geophysical survey is currently underway at The Woods Projects and a drill program at the Murmac Project is scheduled to commence in mid-September 2025 . These partner-funded initiatives provide the Company with significant discovery exposure in one of the world's premier uranium jurisdictions, complementing its core gold project portfolio.

LaFleur Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") announces that, further to its news release dated July 30, 2025, the Company has revised the offering amounts for its previously announced financings.

LIFE Offering

Apollo Silver Congratulates Equinox Gold on FAST-41 Permitting

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) congratulates Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) on the recent acceptance of its Castle Mountain Project into the United States' FAST-41 program, which is designed to streamline and derisk the permitting process. Castle Mountain is located just 165km from Apollo's Calico silver and barite project both situated in San Bernardino County, California.

Ross McElroy, President and CEO of Apollo, commented, " This news speaks to the diligence of the Equinox team in advancing their project to this stage. Crucially for our Calico Project in San Bernardino County, which hosts one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits in North America, this also highlights the government's determination to accelerate domestic mine development. "

Apollo Silver Engages CDMG for Marketing Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc. ("CDMG"), an arm's-length service provider, to provide marketing and advertising services for an aggregate total of US$1,620,357 (the "Agreement"), payable in tranches, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, CDMG specializes in marketing, advertising, and public awareness across various sectors, including mining and metals.

Pursuant to a work order dated May 16, 2025, the Company initially engaged CDMG to develop creative content for potential marketing and advertising campaigns. The Company has entered into subsequent work orders dated August 14, 2025, authorizing CDMG to proceed with a marketing and advertising campaign focused on increasing investor awareness through online platforms and physical marketing, including direct mail. The campaign is expected to commence in September 2025 and continue through November 2025. The CDMG Agreement contains no performance-based conditions, and CDMG will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. The principals of CDMG have confirmed that they have no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and no right or intention to acquire such an interest.

Investor Presentation

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Investor Presentation

Download the PDF here.

