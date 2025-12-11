Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold, Bulk Sample and Financing Update

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold, Bulk Sample and Financing Update

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER TheNewswire - December 11, 2025 Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-V: PHD) (" Providence " or the " Company ") is extremely pleased to announce that it has entered into an underground mining lease agreement (the " Lease ") with Easy Mining Company Ltd . ("Easy Mining").

Easy Mining is an experienced and well-regarded underground mining contractor with operations in Canada and the United States and an office in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Providence welcomes Easy Mining's involvement at the Company's fully permitted La Dama de Oro gold-silver project .

Under the terms of the Lease, Providence grants Easy Mining the right to explore and mine within the existing underground workings at the La Dama de Oro property, located in the Silver Mountain Mining District, California, USA. Easy Mining is authorized to extract a 1,000-ton bulk sample over a twelve-month period commencing on the date of the signed agreement.

Easy Mining will be responsible for underground mining, exploration, and processing activities designed to evaluate mineralized material and determine appropriate metallurgical methods. As part of the Lease:

  1. Easy Mining will pay the La Dama de Oro the Property Optionor, "Mohave Gold Mining and Exploration Inc.", a 2% Net Smelter Royalty "NSR"
  2. Any gross proceeds generated from bulk sample mining will then be divided equally (50/50) between Easy Mining (the Lessee) and Providence (the Lessor).

Ronald A. Coombes, President & CEO, commented : "Having all permits in place and securing an agreement with Easy Mining Company Ltd. provides a clear path to advance and evaluate the La Dama de Oro gold-silver project.

Private Placement Updates

Further to the Company's news releases dated September 12, 2025, and October 22, 2025, Providence has closed its previously announced private placement. A total of 1,604,800 units were issued for gross proceeds of $80,240. Each unit consists of one common share and one full, non-transferable warrant exercisable at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for general administration and for sampling activities to assess mineralization potential at the La Dama de Oro project. The Company intends to proceed immediately with work related to the permitted 1,000-ton bulk sample.

New Unit Private Placement

The Company also, {subject to regulatory approval}, announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $100,000. Each unit will consist of:

  • one common share; and
  • one full, non-transferable warrant exercisable at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of issue.

For more information, please contact Ronald Coombes, President, and CEO of the Company.

Ronald A. Coombes, President & CEO

Phone: 604 724 2369

roombesresources@gmail.com.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the OTCQB and or the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release relative to markets about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the permitting process, future production of Providence Gold Mines, budget and timing estimates, the Company's working capital and financing opportunities and statements regarding the exploration and mineralization potential of the Company's properties, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Providence Gold Mines expectations include fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Providence Gold Mines does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

providence gold minesphd:cctsxv:phdprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
PHD:CC
Providence Gold Mines
Sign up to get your FREE

Providence Gold Mines Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines

Unlocking untapped, high-grade gold deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California

Unlocking untapped, high-grade gold deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Acquires Additional Land Position at the La Dama de Oro Gold

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Acquires Additional Land Position at the La Dama de Oro Gold

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER TheNewswire - October 28, 2025 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company ) (TSXV: PHD,OTC:PRRVF) (OTC-PINKS: PRRVF) is very pleased to announce that the Company has staked an additional 100 aces of BLM land are contiguous and parallel to the existing La... Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Receives Regulatory Approvals for Fundamental Transaction & The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI 43-101 Report

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Receives Regulatory Approvals for Fundamental Transaction & The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI 43-101 Report

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER October 22, 2025 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the Company has received TSXV Regulatory conditional approval for its Fundamental La Dama de Oro Reviewable Transaction, the La Dama de Oro NI 43 101... Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER September 12, 2025 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non brokered Unit Private Placement Financing of up to $250,000 through the issuance of 5,000,000 units oof the Company (each a "Unit") the ("Private... Keep Reading...
Providence Update on Tuolumne Property Lease

Providence Update on Tuolumne Property Lease

(TheNewswire) TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("the Company") announces that effective April 18, 2025, the Company's lease agreement with the Ellers Family Trust, dated March 28, 2017 and amended April 24, 2019 and May 24, 2020, has been terminated. The lease agreement... Keep Reading...
Providence Extends Private Placement

Providence Extends Private Placement

(TheNewswire) March 28, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("the Company"), The Company is pleased to announce that it has been granted an extension of its previously announced Private Placement (November 20, 2024, December 6, 2024, January 16, 2025 and February 14 th... Keep Reading...
Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has formally commenced the engineering partner selection process for the upcoming engineering scoping pilot plant design, following direct engagement with Tier 1 U.S. service providers. The move is part of the... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising. Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice. NEW YORK (December 11, 2025) — via MiningNewsWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE:... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo with Significant Expansion Potential

Heliostar Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo with Significant Expansion Potential

Company Highlights: Base Case shows US$424M post tax NPV5, 33.1% IRR, with a 2.3 year payback at a US$2,300/oz gold price Upside Case shows US$972M post tax NPV5, 59.3% IRR, with a 1.4 year payback at a US$3,900/oz gold price 1.31M GEOs produced over a 15.3 year mine life, averaging... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Commences EOI for Scoping Study at the Desert Antimony Mine

Locksley Resources Limited Commences EOI for Scoping Study at the Desert Antimony Mine

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) advised that it has formally commenced the engineering partner selection process for the upcoming engineering scoping pilot plant design , following direct engagement with Tier 1 U.S.... Keep Reading...
Growing Momentum Signals Opportunity as Explorers Shift Toward Production, Reveal Substantial Value

Growing Momentum Signals Opportunity as Explorers Shift Toward Production, Reveal Substantial Value

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc . and may include a paid advertisement. MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage : The period when a mining company advances from pure exploration into the early stages of production is often one of the most advantageous entry points... Keep Reading...
FORTUNE BAY ADOPTS FORMAL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE POLICY TO SUPPORT RESPONSIBLE PROJECT ADVANCEMENT

FORTUNE BAY ADOPTS FORMAL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE POLICY TO SUPPORT RESPONSIBLE PROJECT ADVANCEMENT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the adoption of its formal Environmental, Social & Governance ("ESG") Policy (the "ESG Policy"), strengthening the Company's commitment to responsible exploration and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Providence Gold Mines
Sign up to get your FREE

Providence Gold Mines Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Related News

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Results of Confirmation Testing by Minerali Industriali Engineering on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass

Tech Investing

HyProMag USA Finalizes Long Term Lease for Dallas-Fort Worth Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

Gold Investing

American Eagle Extends South Zone Discovery by over 300 Metres; Returns 91 m of 1.53% CuEq Within 167 m of 1.06% CuEq

Gold Investing

Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t

Gold Investing

Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire