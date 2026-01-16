Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Final Approval of Reviewable Transaction and The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI43 101 Report

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Final Approval of Reviewable Transaction and The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI43 101 Report

(TheNewswire)

Providence Gold Mines Inc.
   

VANCOUVER January 16, 2026 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that further to the news release of October 22,2025, the Company wishes to confirm that it has received regulatory final approval for its Reviewable Transaction involving the La Dama de Oro project and the La Dama de Oro NI 43 101 report. The report can be reviewed on SEDAR+. We thank the Exchange for its prompt review of the Transaction.

 

    The Property:

 

The La Dama de Oro gold property is a historical high grade gold producer and has permits for Water, Road, Environmental, Plan of Operations, Mill Site, and is approved for a 1000-ton bulk sample The Property has had no drilling or any modern-day scientific exploration and consequently has no developed or identified NI 43 101 compliant resources.

 

The La Dama de Oro Property is located in the Silver Mountain Mining District, within the structurally complex Eastern California Shear Zone and the intersection with the San Andreas Fault Zone. Bedrock geology includes Mesozoic quartz monzonite that intrudes the Jurassic Sidewinder Volcanics. The structural geology of the region implies a sequence of compressional and extensional events that reactivated favorably oriented zones of weakness for the circulation of hydrothermal fluids. The main zone of mineralization is hosted by the La Dama de Oro Fault, a shallow northeast-dipping oblique-slip fault.

 

The mineralization at the property is classified as a structurally controlled, low-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver vein system. Gold and silver mineralization is associated with multi-phase quartz veining, brecciation, and pervasive hydrothermal alteration along the La Dama de Oro Fault. The largest known vein is 4.5 feet at its widest point and remains open to exploration for over 6,000 feet. The gold system has potential not just within the La Dama de Oro vein and other known veins but as well for additional discovery of other parallel veins.

 

Ronald A. Coombes, President & CEO states; "having all permits in place provides no uncertainty to realize opportunity to seize the robust potential of the La Dama de Oro gold and silver property".

 

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Zachary Black, SME-RM, a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Black is a consultant and is independent of Providence Gold Mines Inc.

 

 For more information, please contact Ronald Coombes, President, and CEO of the Company.

 

Ronald A. Coombes, President & CEO

Phone: 604 724 2369

roombes@providencegold.com

 

      CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

 

Neither the OTCQB and or the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release relative to markets about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the permitting process, future production of Providence Gold Mines, budget and timing estimates, the Company's working capital and financing opportunities and statements regarding the exploration and mineralization potential of the Company's properties, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Providence Gold Mines expectations include fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Providence Gold Mines does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Providence Gold MinesPHD:CCTSXV:PHDPrecious Metals Investing
PHD:CC
Providence Gold Mines
Sign up to get your FREE

Providence Gold Mines Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines

Unlocking untapped, high-grade gold deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California

Unlocking untapped, high-grade gold deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold & Financing Update

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold & Financing Update

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, January 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-V: PHD) ("Providence" or the "Company") The Company wishes that all our shareholders have had a wonderful Holiday Season and prosperity for the New Year. With the holiday season ending, the Company is pleased... Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold, Bulk Sample and Financing Update

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold, Bulk Sample and Financing Update

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER TheNewswire - December 11, 2025 Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-V: PHD) (" Providence " or the " Company ") is extremely pleased to announce that it has entered into an underground mining lease agreement (the " Lease ") with Easy Mining Company Ltd . ("Easy Mining"). Easy... Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Acquires Additional Land Position at the La Dama de Oro Gold

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Acquires Additional Land Position at the La Dama de Oro Gold

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER TheNewswire - October 28, 2025 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company ) (TSXV: PHD,OTC:PRRVF) (OTC-PINKS: PRRVF) is very pleased to announce that the Company has staked an additional 100 aces of BLM land are contiguous and parallel to the existing La... Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Receives Regulatory Approvals for Fundamental Transaction & The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI 43-101 Report

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Receives Regulatory Approvals for Fundamental Transaction & The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI 43-101 Report

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER October 22, 2025 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the Company has received TSXV Regulatory conditional approval for its Fundamental La Dama de Oro Reviewable Transaction, the La Dama de Oro NI 43 101... Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER September 12, 2025 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non brokered Unit Private Placement Financing of up to $250,000 through the issuance of 5,000,000 units oof the Company (each a "Unit") the ("Private... Keep Reading...
Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary

Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary

Highlights: New Zone at Tamarack 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m – 400m to the east Cleary Zone 0.91 g/t Au over 150.9m – zone broadening at depth The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization Freegold Ventures Limited... Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold Releases Galaxy FY 2025 Production Update

Golconda Gold Releases Galaxy FY 2025 Production Update

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce production of 3,455 ounces of gold for the fourth quarter of 2025 ("Q4 2025") and 13,020 ounces of gold for the year ended December 31, 2025 ("FY 2025") at its Galaxy Gold Mine ("Galaxy"), a... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte

Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) today outlined the clear steps required to begin accessing high-grade silver mineralization at surface and advance into underground development at the Maria Norte Project, located in Peru's prolific Huachocolpa silver... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Positions Itself as an Emerging Gold Producer with Long-Term Growth Opportunities

1911 Gold Positions Itself as an Emerging Gold Producer with Long-Term Growth Opportunities

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to provide a summary of key milestones achieved in 2025 and outlines the plan for 2026 as 1911 Gold advances towards a mine restart at its 100% owned True North Gold Project (which... Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold Announces Appointment of New General Manager for the Summit Mine

Golconda Gold Announces Appointment of New General Manager for the Summit Mine

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that Alan Linden has been appointed as the General Manager of the Corporation's Summit mine, located in New Mexico, United States. Alan Linden has over 35 years' experience as a Mining Engineer... Keep Reading...
Silverco Files Updated Mineral Resource Report on the Cusi Project

Silverco Files Updated Mineral Resource Report on the Cusi Project

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") announces that the Company has filed an independent technical report entitled Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cusi Ag-Au-Pb-Zn Project, Chihuahua State, Mexico ("Technical Report") dated January 14, 2026 with an effective date of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Providence Gold Mines
Sign up to get your FREE

Providence Gold Mines Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Partners with BitPay to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Events

Nextech3D.ai Partners with BitPay to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Events

Prismo Metals Closes Acquisition of Increased Interest in Hot Breccia

Maiden Sampling Identifies District-Scale Critical Minerals System at Blue Lagoon - Greenland

Related News

Rare Earths Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Outlook: World Edition

Iron Investing

Mining Giants BHP and Rio Tinto to Collaborate on Iron Ore

Nickel Investing

Ontario Accelerates C$5 Billion Crawford Nickel Project Under New One-Process Framework

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Closes Acquisition of Increased Interest in Hot Breccia

rare earth metals investing

Maiden Sampling Identifies District-Scale Critical Minerals System at Blue Lagoon - Greenland