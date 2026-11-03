Protolabs Expands Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printing Capacity to Meet Growing Demand for Drone Development

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), a global leader in digital manufacturing, has increased its HP Jet Fusion 5600 series capacity by 50% amid rising demand from aerospace, defense, and drone companies. The increased capacity allows Protolabs to better serve emerging industries using the technology for lightweight, complex prototyping and production parts.
Protolabs' Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) printing revenue through its U.S. factories grew more than 40% year-over-year through Q3 2026, driven in part by drone customers. Serving over 100 drone manufacturers today, revenue from the segment is up more than 90% since 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 40%. To support this growth, Protolabs combines greater capacity with the speed and quality necessary to accelerate product development timelines.
"As drone and aerospace customers scale production, we're expanding Multi Jet Fusion capacity to deliver the lightweight, production-ready parts they need," said Suresh Krishna, President and CEO at Protolabs. "Our commitment to continuous improvement keeps us at the forefront of innovation for industries moving at the speed of software."
Aerospace and defense industries are leading in adoption of additive manufacturing technologies for both prototyping and end-use production. The HP 5600 series enables higher build density, resulting in the ability to print more MJF parts simultaneously for faster, more efficient production.
Lightweighting with MJF uses Nylon PA-12, an impact-resistant material with an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio ideal for demanding drone applications. Protolabs manufactures these high-requirement parts in its North Carolina-based 3D printing factory, which holds ITAR registration (U.S.-based), as well as AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications.
About Protolabs
Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) is the world's fastest manufacturing service enabling companies across every industry to streamline production of quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle. From custom prototyping to end-use production, we support product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams along every phase of their manufacturing journey. Get started now at protolabs.com .
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