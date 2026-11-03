Protolabs Expands Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printing Capacity to Meet Growing Demand for Drone Development

Protolabs Expands Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printing Capacity to Meet Growing Demand for Drone Development

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), a global leader in digital manufacturing, has increased its HP Jet Fusion 5600 series capacity by 50% amid rising demand from aerospace, defense, and drone companies. The increased capacity allows Protolabs to better serve emerging industries using the technology for lightweight, complex prototyping and production parts.

Protolabs' Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) printing revenue through its U.S. factories grew more than 40% year-over-year through Q3 2026, driven in part by drone customers. Serving over 100 drone manufacturers today, revenue from the segment is up more than 90% since 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 40%. To support this growth, Protolabs combines greater capacity with the speed and quality necessary to accelerate product development timelines.

"As drone and aerospace customers scale production, we're expanding Multi Jet Fusion capacity to deliver the lightweight, production-ready parts they need," said Suresh Krishna, President and CEO at Protolabs. "Our commitment to continuous improvement keeps us at the forefront of innovation for industries moving at the speed of software."

Aerospace and defense industries are leading in adoption of additive manufacturing technologies for both prototyping and end-use production. The HP 5600 series enables higher build density, resulting in the ability to print more MJF parts simultaneously for faster, more efficient production.

Lightweighting with MJF uses Nylon PA-12, an impact-resistant material with an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio ideal for demanding drone applications. Protolabs manufactures these high-requirement parts in its North Carolina-based 3D printing factory, which holds ITAR registration (U.S.-based), as well as AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications.

About Protolabs

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) is the world's fastest manufacturing service enabling companies across every industry to streamline production of quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle. From custom prototyping to end-use production, we support product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams along every phase of their manufacturing journey. Get started now at protolabs.com .

Media Contacts:
Protolabs
Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704
Corporate Communications Manager
brent.renneke@protolabs.com

Allie Potter
Skyya PR for Protolabs
allie@skyya.com
218-766-8856

Investor Relations Contacts:
Protolabs
Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873
Senior Manager, IR and Corporate Development
ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com

Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
PRLB@gateway-grp.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PRLBnyse:prlb
PRLB
The Conversation (0)
Proto Labs Inc.

Proto Labs Inc.

Keep Reading...
Protolabs 3D Printing Report Reveals Accelerated Industry Growth through Emerging Applications

Protolabs 3D Printing Report Reveals Accelerated Industry Growth through Emerging Applications

A survey of more than 700 members of the global engineering community and key market data identify the current and future state of additive manufacturing Protolabs' newly published 3D Printing Trend Report provides a snapshot of the additive manufacturing industry and highlights emerging trends... Keep Reading...
Protolabs to Participate in Upcoming Industry and Investor Conferences

Protolabs to Participate in Upcoming Industry and Investor Conferences

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), provider of the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world, today announced that the company will present at the following two upcoming conferences: The Manufacturing Leadership Council's ‘Rethink: Accelerating Digital Transformation in... Keep Reading...
Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024

Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024

Total Revenue of $128 Million; Protolabs Network Revenue up 39% YoY to $24 Million GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.20, Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.40 Proto Labs, Inc. ("Protolabs" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRLB), the world's leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldgroup Mining Added to Solactive Global Silver Miners Index

Goldgroup Mining Added to Solactive Global Silver Miners Index

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

One Bullion Reports Significant Historical Gold Results and Advances Exploration at Vumba

Related News

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Mining Added to Solactive Global Silver Miners Index

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

precious metals investing

One Bullion Reports Significant Historical Gold Results and Advances Exploration at Vumba

precious metals investing

JZR Gold Inc. Confirms Delivery to Recuperadora Brasileira de Metal of Additional 15 Tonnes of Gold Concentrate; Processing of 26 Tonnes Underway

base metals investing

Corcel Outlines Phase 2 Drill Program at the Yuma King Critical Minerals Project, Arizona

precious metals investing

FORTUNE BAY AND MANHATTAN URANIUM INTERSECT ANOMALOUS RADIOACTIVITY IN SIX DRILL HOLES AT MURMAC AND STRIKE

energy investing

Standard Uranium Upsizes LIFE Offering