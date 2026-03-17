Prospector Appoints Michael Rockandel as Vice President, Corporate Communications

Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP,OTC:PMCOF) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Michael Rockandel to the position of Vice President, Corporate Communications.

Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., PGeo., President, CEO and Co-Chairman of Prospector, stated "Michael has been an integral part of Prospectors team since joining fulltime and he is a welcome new member to Prospector's senior management team. Michael brings a hard working and dedicated philosophy to his workday and I am looking forward to working with him in his new role."

Prospector is currently preparing for its 25,000m drill program at the ML Project in Yukon. Drilling contracts are in place for an anticipated start date of May 15th. A board approved budget of $15 million for 2026 is fully financed from a treasury of over $43 million.

Warrant Exercise Update

Prospector would also like to announce that all warrants that were due to expire on March 5th have been exercised. In total 18,699,544 warrants have been exercised at a price of CAD $0.30, for proceeds of $5,609,863. Significantly, many of these warrants were exercised by Company insiders and advisers, demonstrating continued confidence and support in the Prospector business model.

Share Incentive Grant

The Company announced that it granted 2,400,000 deferred share units ("DSUs"), 1,540,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 450,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company as part of its annual compensation review. Such grants are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company for five years at a price of C$1.22 per common share. The DSU's, RSU's and Options were granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan") and will be subject to vesting according to the Plan.

About Prospector Metals Corp.
Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. The Company is focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. The majority of acquisition activity occurs in Yukon and Ontario, Canada – Historical mining jurisdictions with an abundance of overlooked geological regions possessing high mineral potential. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all interested parties.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Prospector Metals Corp.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.
President & CEO

For further information about Prospector Metals Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at prospectormetalscorp.com or contact Prospector at 1-778-819-5520 or by email at info@prospectormetalscorp.com.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288783

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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