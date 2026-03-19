Prospect Ridge To Host Investor Webinar With Presentation And Audience Q&A

Prospect Ridge To Host Investor Webinar With Presentation And Audience Q&A

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CSE:PRR,OTC:PRRSF)(OTCQB:PRRSF)(FRA:OED) ("Prospect Ridge" or the "Company"), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation, audience Q&A and interview.

CEO Len Brownlie and Chairman Mike Iverson will review the portfolio of projects and highly prospective exploration opportunities for 2026 including a maiden drill program at the Company's Excalibur copper/gold porphyry target and follow-up drilling at the Company's Camelot copper/gold porphyry discovery.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees can ask the presenters questions in real time. A recording will be available for those who cannot join the live event.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, March 26th @ 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6217738761216/WN_76f8LxfXRw-k6XNsThO62w

This webinar is hosted by Radius Research, giving individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional-level discussion and Q&A. Radius Research is part of Market Radius Capital, Inc. and hosted by Martin Gagel, a former top-ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia-based exploration and development company focused on critical metals and gold. Led by a management and technical team with over 100 years of combined mineral exploration experience, Prospect Ridge is dedicated to advancing its portfolio of properties in the Golden Horseshoe and Cariboo regions of north-central British Columbia that have the potential to become the next large copper/gold porphyry discovery across this vastly under-explored region.

Contact Information

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.
Mike Iverson - Chairman, Director
Email: mike@miverson.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information ("FLI") that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI relates to future events or future performance and reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company's management. Anything that is not historical fact is FLI. Generally, FLI can be, without limitation, identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "plans", "intends", "believes", "expects", "anticipates" or "estimates", and statements or phrases that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "could", "should" or "would" occur, and similar expressions. FLI is not historical fact, is made as of the date of this news release and includes, without limitation, statements and discussions of future plans, intentions, expectations, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to management's intentions and expectations with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Camelot, Holy Grail/Knauss Creek, Castle or Excalibur Projects. FLI involves numerous risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any FLI. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the availability of financing to continue exploration activities, the availability and cost of qualified exploration personnel and service providers, and that future exploration results at the Camelot, Holy Grail/Knauss Creek, Castle or Excalibur Projects will not be as anticipated. In making any FLI in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that future exploration results at the Camelot, Holy Grail/Knauss Creek, Castle or Excalibur Projects will be as anticipated. Although management has endeavored to evaluate and use reasonable assumptions and to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in FLI, these assumptions may prove incorrect and there may be other factors that cause results not to be as intended, expected, anticipated or estimated. There can be no assurance that FLI will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed in FLI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on FLI, and are further cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any FLI expressed or incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Prospect Ridge Resources Corp



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Prospect Ridge Resources

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