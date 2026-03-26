Prospect Ridge Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Phil Smerchanski as Senior Technical Advisor

Prospect Ridge Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Phil Smerchanski as Senior Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR,OTC:PRRSF)(OTCQB:PRRSF)(FRA:OED) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Phil Smerchanski, M.Econ.Geol., P.Geo., as Senior Technical Advisor. Mr. Smerchanski is a third-generation mining professional and accomplished exploration leader with over 20 years of international experience advancing mineral projects from early-stage target generation through to development and production.

Mr. Smerchanski has held technical and executive roles with Oxygen Capital and major producers including Anglo American, INCO and Falconbridge. He leads Accretive Metals Advisory, providing strategic and technical guidance to junior explorers and major mining companies' exploration divisions. His practice bridges rigorous geoscience with capital markets-aligned execution.

Phil Smerchanski holds a Master of Economic Geology from the University of Tasmania's Centre for Ore Deposit and Earth Sciences (CODES). During his tenure at Anglo American, he specialized in copper porphyry systems and developed deep expertise in mineral systems targeting, district-scale reinterpretation, and applied technical innovation across the Western Cordillera, including British Columbia and Alaska.

At Prospect Ridge, Mr. Smerchanski will direct technical strategy for the Company's mineral properties, establishing a disciplined, technically rigorous exploration framework to generate high-quality drill targets and convert geological models into drill-defined discovery.

Len Brownlie, President and CEO of Prospect Ridge commented: "Prospect Ridge is pleased to welcome Phil to the team at a pivotal stage in the Company's growth. His extensive experience in metallic mineral systems across the Western Cordillera is directly aligned with our exploration strategy and significantly enhances our ability to execute high-impact, discovery-driven programs.

Phil will lead collaboration across our Board, Advisory Committee, and key technical partners, including Equity Exploration Consultants, to drive best-in-class technical execution across our exploration portfolio. His leadership is expected to materially elevate the quality, precision, and effectiveness of our exploration efforts.

We are excited to leverage this strengthened technical platform to accelerate 2026 drill targeting at the Camelot and Excalibur projects and 2026 drill target development at the Castle project, as we advance toward our objective of delivering a significant copper-gold porphyry discovery.

Live Webinar on March 26, 2026

Prospect Ridge is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation, audience Q&A and interview.

CEO Len Brownlie and Chairman Mike Iverson will review the portfolio of projects and highly prospective exploration opportunities for 2026 including a maiden drill program at the Company's Excalibur copper/gold porphyry target and follow-up drilling at the Company's Camelot copper/gold porphyry discovery.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees can ask the presenters questions in real time. A recording will be available for those who cannot join the live event.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, March 26th @ 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6217738761216/WN_76f8LxfXRw-k6XNsThO62w

This webinar is hosted by Radius Research, giving individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional-level discussion and Q&A. Radius Research is part of Market Radius Capital, Inc. and hosted by Martin Gagel, a former top-ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst.

Stock Option Grants

Prospect Ridge has granted incentive stock options to purchase up to 300,000 common shares to an advisor of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years, in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. The options will vest as to 20% on the grant date and thereafter as to 20% every three months with full vesting in 12 months from the grant date.

First Nations Land Acknowledgement

Prospect Ridge acknowledges the traditional territories on which its projects are situated:

Castle: Tahltan and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations.

Excalibur: Lake Babine First Nation.

Camelot: Williams Lake First Nation, Xatsull First Nation, Neskonlith Indian Band, North Shuswap Tribal Council and Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band.

Holy Grail and Knauss Creek: Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs and Kitselas First Nation.

The Company is committed to building constructive, respectful and mutually beneficial relationships with First Nations based on trust, transparency and collaboration.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia-based exploration and development company focused on critical metals and gold. Led by a management and technical team with over 100 years of combined mineral exploration experience, Prospect Ridge is dedicated to advancing its portfolio of properties in the Golden Horseshoe and Cariboo regions of north-central British Columbia that have the potential to become the next large copper/gold porphyry discovery across this vastly under-explored region.

Contact Information

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.
Mike Iverson - Chairman, Director
Email: mike@miverson.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information ("FLI") that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI relates to future events or future performance and reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company's management. Anything that is not historical fact is FLI. Generally, FLI can be, without limitation, identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "plans", "intends", "believes", "expects", "anticipates" or "estimates", and statements or phrases that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "could", "should" or "would" occur, and similar expressions. FLI is not historical fact, is made as of the date of this news release and includes, without limitation, statements and discussions of future plans, intentions, expectations, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to management's intentions and expectations with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Camelot, Holy Grail/Knauss Creek, Castle or Excalibur Projects. FLI involves numerous risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any FLI. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the availability of financing to continue exploration activities, the availability and cost of qualified exploration personnel and service providers, and that future exploration results at the Camelot, Holy Grail/Knauss Creek, Castle or Excalibur Projects will not be as anticipated. In making any FLI in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that future exploration results at the Camelot, Holy Grail/Knauss Creek, Castle or Excalibur Projects will be as anticipated. Although management has endeavored to evaluate and use reasonable assumptions and to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in FLI, these assumptions may prove incorrect and there may be other factors that cause results not to be as intended, expected, anticipated or estimated. There can be no assurance that FLI will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed in FLI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on FLI, and are further cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any FLI expressed or incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Prospect Ridge Resources Corp



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