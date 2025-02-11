Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Prospect Ridge Resources (CSE:PRR)

Prospect Ridge's Ridgway resigns as chairman, director

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) announces that Mr. Michael Iverson has assumed the office of Chairman of the Board, with Mr. Simon Ridgway stepping down as Chairman and director of the Company due to his increasing commitments with Radius Gold Inc., Rackla Metals Inc. and Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. Prospect Ridge wishes to thank Simon for his keen insight, advice and many contributions to the Company over the years, both before and during his time as a director.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team collectively have over 100 years of experience in mineral exploration and believes the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle into this vastly under-explored region.

Contact Information

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Mike Iverson - CEO, Director

Email: mike.iverson@prospectridgeresources.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information ("FLI") that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI relates to future events or future performance and reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company's management. Anything that is not historical fact is FLI. Generally, FLI can be, without limitation, identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "plans", "intends", "believes", "expects", "anticipates" or "estimates", and statements or phrases that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "could", "should" or "would" occur, and similar expressions. FLI is not historical fact, is made as of the date of this news release and includes, without limitation, statements and discussions of future plans, intentions, expectations, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to management's intentions and expectations with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects. FLI involves numerous risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any FLI. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the availability of financing to continue exploration activities, the availability and cost of qualified exploration personnel and service providers, and that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will not be as anticipated. In making any FLI in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will be as anticipated. Although management has endeavored to evaluate and use reasonable assumptions and to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in FLI, these assumptions may prove incorrect and there may be other factors that cause results not to be as intended, expected, anticipated or estimated. There can be no assurance that FLI will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed in FLI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on FLI, and are further cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any FLI expressed or incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Source

Click here to connect with Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) to receive an Investor Presentation

PRR:CC
Prospect Ridge Resources
Prospect Ridge Resources
