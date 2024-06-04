Proposed Settlement with the Dominican Republic Government

(TheNewswire)
June 3, 2024 - Peloton Minerals Corporation ("Peloton" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) is pleased to announce that it:
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that the Company has accepted the Dominican Republic Government’s proposal to negotiate a Settlement Agreement with subsidiary, EnviroGold (Las Lagunas) Limited, by 31 July 2024 to finalise all outstanding matters from the Las Lagunas gold tailings retreatment project which was completed in December 2019.
These matters include commitments arising from a recent Arbitration Award, EnviroGold’s procedure for the sale of surplus plant and equipment, and clarification of items remaining to be completed under the Project Closure Plan.
As a consequence, EnviroGold will not commence enforcement proceedings for the ~$4.0 million due under the Award before the negotiations have been concluded.
A program for the sale of surplus assets has commenced with offers for ~$1.4 million of various items under consideration.
Nueva Sabana is the company's near‐term, gold‐copper mine development project. The project is held in a 50:50 JV with the Cuban Government's mining company GeoMinera. It will be an open-pit mine developed on the El Pilar oxide deposit in central Cuba.
Results from 24,000 metres of historical drilling results, 1,800 metres drilled in 2022, and the 10,000 metres drilled in 2023 will be used to establish a mineral resource estimate (MRE) in January 2024. A feasibility study for the proposed development of the oxide deposit will follow soon after that, and the 10‐month construction phase is expected to begin in June 2024.
Recent drilling has shown outstanding grades for gold and copper, and increasing lateral and vertical boundaries of the copper domain. The results reinforce the prospect of near‐term development of the low‐capex Nueva Sabana mine at El Pilar. The outstanding grades in the gold domain extend from the surface to a depth of 40 to 50 metres, and robust grades in the underlying copper domain continue for a further 50 to 70 metres.
The proposed mining rate for the project will be 650,000 tpa of ore with a low waste‐to‐ore ratio. The anticipated initial production of 55 g/t gold concentrate will be followed by ~25 percent copper concentrate.
The estimated project cost is approximately $23 million, of which $3 million is shareholders equity with the balance of $20 million funded through an advance on purchases of the gold concentrate by an international commodities trader.
Chinese engineering group, Prominer Mining Technology, which has extensive experience in designing and constructing gold and copper concentrators, is expected to supply the crushing and flotation circuits for the Nueva Sabana mine.
La Demajagua involves the development of a gold‐antimony‐silver deposit as an open-pit mine by the joint venture company, Minera La Victoria.
The project covers 900 hectares of mining concession on the Isle of Youth, 60 nautical miles from mainland Cuba. The project site is 35 kilometres from the port city of Nueva Gerona and enjoys excellent infrastructure in terms of accessibility by highway, and availability of water, electricity and fiber optic cable.
The project has an MRE of 905,000 oz gold equivalent for the open-pit operation. The MRE was calculated from results from 29,000 metres of drilling undertaken by the JV, and selective results from about 50,000 metres of historic drilling and revised after the receipt of additional antimony assays. The project expects mining of about 815,000 tpa ore to produce two concentrates: 50,000 tpa of gold‐arsenopyrite and 10,000 tpa of gold‐antimony‐silver for nine years.
The project will also include a commercial concentrate processing facility to produce gold dore. The facility will comprise a 75,000‐tpa two‐stage fluidized‐bed roaster and a 100,000‐tpa carbon-in-leach (CIL) circuit. It is expected to process 50,000 tpa gold arsenopyrite concentrate, and 35,000 tpa gold oxide ore from La Demajagua, and 25,000 tpa of imported gold pyrite concentrate. The overall production target is 100,000 oz gold per year in dore for overseas refining. Chinese engineering firm BGRIMM Technology Group, which has extensive experience in designing and constructing roasters, is expected to supply the turnkey process plant.
Total mine development cost is estimated at US$145 million, which will be funded by US$60 million in equity, which includes contribution by a third shareholder in the project, and the balance of US$85 million in debt. The life‐of‐mine cash surplus is estimated at ~US$600 million, with an NPV of about US$330 million based on US$1,800/oz gold, and US$13,000/t antimony.
Completion of the definitive feasibility study is expected in September 2024, and construction is anticipated to commence in late 2024, with commissioning targeted for mid‐2026.
El Pilar is an exploration project with a cluster of three copper‐gold porphyry deposits: El Pilar, Gaspar and Camilo. The project comprises 752 hectares of exploration licenses and 17,000 hectares of reconnaissance permits. The project will be transferred to a planned new joint venture, which is expected to permit majority foreign ownership.
The project site benefits from established infrastructure with access to a major highway, high‐tension power, and a 60 kilometre rail link to Palo Alto port.
Previous mapping, soil sampling, ground magnetics, an aeromagnetic survey and 24,000 metres of shallow drilling confirmed the existence of copper‐gold mineralization and identified the exposures as potentially a large, leached porphyry system. The surface exposures at El Pilar are leached phyllic caps to a cluster of copper‐gold porphyry cores. The extent of surficial hydrothermal alteration indicates the porphyry intrusions have large dimensions, and potential depths greater than 1,000 metres.
Ground magnetics and induced polarization surveys in early 2023 have confirmed a cluster of three potentially large porphyry intrusives – El Pilar, Gaspar and Camilo. A six‐hole initial program has demonstrated positive results with good copper intercepts in porphyry‐style veining and has indicated the proximity of drilling to the core of El Pilar porphyry intrusive. In particular, drill hole PDH‐004A assayed 1.23 percent copper over its length of 134 metres from 49 metres.
An extensive two‐year drilling program will be conducted from mid‐2024 and the company notes it may seek financial support for the program from a major mining company.
The project is an exploration project covering three highly prospective concessions for copper, gold and molybdenum in the Sierra Maestra copper belt in southeast Cuba. It includes a 3,600-hectare geological investigation license in La Cristina, a 49,000‐hectare reconnaissance license in Vega Grande, and a 1,100‐hectare reconnaissance license in Buey Cabon.
The copper belt spans more than 200 kilometres of Cretaceous‐age geology intruded by Eocene stocks, which are the source of widespread gold and base‐metals mineralization. The project is near the El Cobre mine which is the oldest operating copper mine in the Americas. The concessions incorporate a series of copper‐gold‐molybdenum zones that display significant footprints of hydrothermal alteration normally associated with potentially large porphyry systems.
An extensive, two‐year prospecting program will be carried out on the three concessions, commencing in Q1 2024, to identify drill targets.
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (the Company) (ASX: MPK) requests an immediate halt to the trading of the Company's quoted securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1.
The securities of Many Peaks Minerals Ltd ('MPK') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MPK, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in a trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Deepest intercept to date confirms consistent thick mineralisation over 120m along-strike and 150m down-plunge at fast-growing high-grade discovery
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Pepper Gold Prospect – new intercept significantly expands known extents of high-grade discovery:
Figure 1: Long Section of the Never Never Gold Deposit, Pepper, Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects looking East. New high- grade intercept assay at Pepper highlighted in gold callout box. Note the proposed exploration drill drive design in black.
This release contains new assay results from recent surface drilling targeting extensions of the recently discovered high-grade Pepper Gold Prospect (DGRC1431-DT-W1), as well as in-fill (DGDH062) and exploration drilling (DGDH067) from the immediately adjacent and growing 0.95Moz @ 5.74g/t Never Never Gold Deposit.
Management Comment
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “Just weeks after its discovery in May 2024, Pepper is already emerging as a significant new high-grade ore system immediately adjacent to our flagship deposit, the 0.95Moz Never Never Gold Deposit, discovered in 2022.
“This latest drill intercept in DGRC1431-DT-W1 of 25.24m @ 16.66g/t gold is the best and also the deepest Pepper drill intercept to date and, at 420.5 gram x metres, is the fourth best intercept ever recorded at the Dalgaranga Gold Project, Never Never included!
“The other two results reported today are certainly lower grade, however the intercept of 20.38m @ 0.92g/t gold in DGDH067 comes from within the shear zone that defines the northern margin of Never Never, and the other intercept of 12.55m @ 1.00g/t gold in DGDH062 defines the lower grade zone that
sits between Never Never and the new Pepper Gold Prospect, these holes provide useful information for constraining the ‘edges’ of the mineralisation ahead of the upcoming mid-year resource updates.
“Owning high-grade resources close to relatively new processing infrastructure is a great formula and the foundation behind many highly successful and resilient producers, past and present. What differentiates our opportunity – the Spartan story – is that we are generating excitement, momentum and value by drilling and actively growing our high-grade gold resources through continuous discovery, right in front of our existing infrastructure.
“While we continue to increase the value of our assets and our company through the drill bit, the next key phase in our strategy will get underway shortly with the commencement of our underground exploration drill drive. This will provide the key drill platforms from which we will continue to drive resource growth, generate reserves and grade control the key Never Never Gold Deposit, as well as explore for more high- grade discoveries.
“The added benefit of the drill drive is that it can rapidly become the natural backbone, a critical piece of capital development, for any future underground mining scenarios – providing access to the Never Never, Pepper and West Winds target zones.
“Considering what we have achieved with surface drilling over the past two years, the development of the exploration drill drive has the potential to take the Spartan story to the next level as we get up close and personal with our recent high-grade discoveries and continue to focus on delivering tangible outcomes for our shareholders.”
Has commenced summer exploration work at the North Elko Lithium Project in northeastern Nevada, USA;
Has oversubscribed its financing by 70% ($1,022,518); and,
Is participating at the Mining Investment Event of the North in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada this week, June 3-5, 2024.
Peloton is excited to be in the field as it works through its summer exploration program for the discovery of lithium in clays identified by the Company across its North Elko Lithium Project (NEL Project). The exploration is funded by a very successful fundraising effort that raised $1,022,518 split into two tranches. Tranche one, which is closed, raised $797,518. Tranche two consists of one order for $225,000 and is expected to close imminently.
Peloton President and CEO Edward (Ted) Ellwood commented , "The funds raised allow us to conduct a focused and productive exploration program for the discovery of lithium. We believe northern Nevada will become the breadbasket for lithium production in the United States and we are delighted to be part of the exploration and development efforts in the area. We have taken a collaborative approach with our neighbours and its already paying off through the sharing of information in the design of our exploration work. We thank them for their support. We also thank our shareholders, existing and new, and our advisors for their overwhelming support, guidance and trust."
Mr. Ellwood continues, "We are also excited to be participating at the Mining Investment Event of the North in Quebec City this week. It is Peloton's first visit to the invitation only exploration and mining investment show and we look forward to meeting with investors and industry professionals alike."
The exploration program for Peloton's 35 square kilometre NEL Project is designed to discover lateral areas of elevated lithium in clays. The budget for the program is CAN $600,000. The Company plans to follow this program with a deeper core drilling program in late 2024 and 2025. The NEL Project is immediately adjacent to Surge Battery Metals significant lithium in clay discovery.
Peloton's summer exploration program includes geochemical sampling across the entire property, detailed geologic mapping, spectrometer prospecting, XRD minerology analysis, and an airborne geophysical survey including Magnetics, Radiometrics, and Matrix Digital VLF-EM. That initial work will be followed this summer with additional staking as warranted, ground geophysics, packsack drilling, and notice level permitting for a deeper drilling program. The program is being mobilized and will continue through to October 2024. More information about the program is available in Peloton's corporate presentation, which can be found on its website at Pelotonminerals.com .
The non-brokered financing previously announced on May 24, 2024 has been upsized. The Company issued 8,861,307 units in tranche one and will issue an additional 2,500,000 units in tranche two once funds have been received. Each unit was issued at a price of nine cents. Each unit consists of a common share and a warrant exercisable into a common share of the Company at a price of twelve cents for three years from the closing date. The Company paid fees equal to eight percent of the funds raised and issued ten percent of the units issued in the form of broker warrants exercisable into a unit of the offering at the offering price for sixty months.
Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA
President & CEO 1-519-697-2313
Richard C. Capps, PhD, is the qualified person responsible for approving the technical information contained within this release.
Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF) . There were 125,237,398 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company before the closing of the placements described above.
Peloton's exploration portfolio includes the North Elko Lithium Project, as well as a gold exploration project on the Carlin Trend, Nevada, a past producing gold project in Montana under option to a JV partner, and a non-controlling interest in a copper porphyry project near Butte, Montana.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "looking", "plan", "potential", "propose", "project"," suggests", "outlook" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.
Such statements include, among others, those concerning the Company's plans for exploration activity and to conduct future exploration programs. Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding its ability to initiate and complete future exploration work as expected. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of the Company's future exploration work; technical, safety or regulatory issues; availability of capital; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the imposition of government restrictions on business which may ultimately affect and delay the exploration timeline; and changes in prices for metals that the Company is exploring for .
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.
G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's new discovery at NW OKO, part of the 27,719-acre OKO-AREMU gold project, Guyana. G2 recently announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the project comprised of 922,000 ounces of gold (" Indicated ") and 1,099,000 ounces of gold (" Inferred ") [ see press release dated April 03, 2024 ].
The NW OKO discovery lies an approximate distance of 3.5 km from the current established gold resource at the OKO Main/Ghanie areas [ see press release dated February 13, 2024 ], opening up a new district for resource expansion. Geologically, NW OKO is very similar to the OKO Main/Ghanie Zone, featuring long prominent shear structures that host mineralized quartz veins which are situated near the margins of carbonaceous sediments and volcanics. To date at NW OKO, the Company has completed 58 shallow diamond drill holes totalling 5,747 metres along a 2.5 km strike length.
The most advanced of the discoveries to date is the Target 1 area where near surface gold mineralization has been delineated over an 800-metre strike length. Multiple diamond drill holes have intersected disseminated gold mineralization over considerable widths as well as discrete, high-grade shoots, spaced along the length of the shear zone. Highlights from recently completed diamond drill holes at the Target 1 discovery include:
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Int (m)
|Au g/t
|NWOD-37
|34.5
|41.5
|7.0
|8.5
|NWOD-43
|166.2
|174.0
|7.8
|4.4
|NWOD-45
|63.0
|109.5
|46.5
|1.1
|NWOD-49
|10.5
|33.5
|23.0
|1.1
Significant intervals calculated using 0.3 g/t Au cut-off and 6m maximum consecutive internal waste.
Gold grades are uncapped. Mineralized intersection lengths are not necessarily true widths.
All of the intercepts, with the exception of NWOD-43 and the lower portion of NWOD-45, are in oxidized rock within 70m of surface. See Figure 3 below.
Current diamond drilling is targeting the down plunge continuity of multiple near surface mineralized structures (highlighted in Figure 3), as well as expanding the strike length of this discovery to the NW and SE, where it remains open.
Aside from the Target 1 discovery, G2 will be continuing to explore other high priority targets identified to date. Specifically, Targets 2 and 3 require additional follow up work as drilling has intersected encouraging mineralization including 8m @ 1.3 g/t Au (NWOD-48A) and 15m @ 6.3 g/t Au (NWOD-22).
Patrick Sheridan, G2 Executive Chairman, states, "The NW OKO discovery is the third discovery by Dan Noone, Boaz Wade and their team, illustrative of the considerable prospectivity within G2's properties. This summer will be very busy for the Company as we will be drilling with two rigs in NW OKO, three rigs in the Ghanie area, as well as maiden drill programs at several new, previously unexplored, high priority targets along the 17km long OKO-AREMU trend."
QA/QC
Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located on the OKO project site, Guyana. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to MSALABS Guyana, in Georgetown, Guyana, which is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. Samples from sections of core with obvious gold mineralisation are analysed for total gold using an industry-standard 500g metallic screen fire assay (MSALABS method MSC 550). All other samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA with atomic absorption finish (MSALABS method; FAS-121). Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard fire assay gravimetric methods (MSALABS method; FAS-425). Certified gold reference standards, blanks, and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of G2 Goldfield's quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.
About G2 Goldfields Inc.
The G2 Goldfields team is comprised of professionals who have been directly responsible for the discovery of millions of ounces of gold in Guyana as well as the financing and development of the Aurora Gold Mine, Guyana's largest gold mine [ RPA, 43-101, Technical Report on the Aurora Gold Mine, March 31, 2020 ].
Anglo Gold Ashanti (" AGA "), the fourth largest gold producer in the world, recently made a substantial investment in the Company. At the close of the Subscription, AGA (NYSE: AU) owned approximately 11.7% of G2's issued and outstanding Shares [ see press release dated January 19, 2024 ].
In April 2024, G2 announced an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the Oko property in Guyana [ see press release dated April 03, 2024 ]. Highlights of the Updated MRE include:
Total combined open pit and underground Resource for the Oko Main Zone ( OMZ ):
Total combined open pit and underground Resource for the Ghanie Zone :
The MRE was prepared by Micon International Limited with an effective date of March 27, 2024. Significantly, the updated mineral resources lie within 500 meters of surface. The Oko district has been a prolific alluvial goldfield since its initial discovery in the 1870's, and modern exploration techniques continue to reveal the considerable potential of the district.
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dan Noone (CEO of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.g2goldfields.com ).
For further information, please contact:
Dan Noone
CEO
+1 416.628.5904
news@g2goldfields.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "might", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information and/or statements. Forward-looking statements and/or information are based on a number of material factors, expectations and/or assumptions of G2 Goldfields which have been used to develop such statements and/or information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although G2 Goldfields believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as G2 Goldfields can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: results from planned exploration and drilling activities; future plans for operational expenditures; the accuracy of the interpretations of exploration and drilling activity results; availability of financing to fund current and future plans and expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which G2 Goldfields has property interests; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of G2 Goldfields to obtain qualified staff, equipment and/or services in a timely and cost efficient manner; the ability of the operator of each project in which G2 Goldfields has property interests to operate in a safe, efficient and/or effective manner and to fulfill its respective obligations and current plans; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and/or interest rates; and the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and/or environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which G2 Goldfields has property interests. The forward-looking information and statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and/or statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and/or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information and/or statements including, without limitation: risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, the uncertainty of conducting operations under a foreign regime, exploration risk, the uncertainty of obtaining all applicable regulatory approvals, the availability of labour and/or equipment, the fluctuating prices of commodities, the availability of financing and dependence on the management personnel of the Corporation, other participants in the property areas and/or certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in G2 Goldfields public disclosure documents (including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release and G2 Goldfields current management's discussion and analysis). Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Corporation does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2024 exploration program at it's AurMac Project ("AurMac"), located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon, and the addition of Henry Marsden as a Technical Advisor
" Drilling underway is focused on demonstrating the economic potential of the project and, in part, the Resource's potential to grow in grade and scale - with all deposits open. Drilling is guided by our internal scoping work with mining development experts and updated geological and structural models, " stated Tara Christie, President & CEO of Banyan. " The strategic advice we have received from the expertise of our mining development shareholders and advisors such as Henry Marsden, has positioned us for our most focused drill program to date. We are excited for how transformational this year will be for Banyan. "
Drilling at AurMac has commenced with immediate targets on the Powerline Deposit, as part of the currently planned 5,000 metre ("m") drill program, which will guide potential additional drilling this year.
In conjunction with the above, Banyan continues to progress metallurgy, engineering, community engagement and environmental baseline programs at AurMac. Highlights of ongoing technical work include structural re-interpretation, 3D geophysical inversion integrated with the three-dimensional geological model and utilising the advice of experts in specific areas, including Henry Marsden on the strategically planned drill program for 2024.
Community engagement this year has included participating in career fairs, education, diversity-based projects and First Nation-led initiatives in Mayo. Banyan has also partnered with Yukon Seed and Restoration, a Na-cho Nyäk Dun Development Corporation majority-owned business, by providing training space, accommodation and food for a drone training workshop.
Henry Marsden, BSc., MSc.
Henry Marsden is an exploration geologist with more than 40 years of experience including executive exploration roles and mine advancement positions. Most recently, Mr. Marsden was Senior Vice President of Exploration for Yamana Gold, until the company was acquired by Pan American Silver and Agnico Eagle in March 2023. He previously served as Chief Geologist for Yamana, beginning in 2014.
Mr. Marsden began his mining career in British Columbia in 1982 with Esso Minerals and Homestake Mining, in a wide variety of settings including Eskay Creek and southern Chile, until 1991. He has worked as a consultant throughout North, Central and South America, Turkey and China for numerous companies including Newcrest Mining, Meridian Gold, Gold Fields Exploration and Lake Shore Gold. Mr. Marsden has played a key role in the discovery and advancement of several deposits including Rio Blanco and Pico Machay in Peru and the Timmins West gold deposit in Timmins, Ontario. Mr. Marsden holds a B.Sc. in Geology from University of British Columbia and a Master of Science in Geology from Carleton University.
Exploration
Banyan Gold commenced drilling this weekend and is pleased to announce the first drill hole, which is still being drilled, yielded significant visible gold. " Congratulations to our geologists who have already identified several instances of visible gold starting at 12 m in the first drill hole of the year, " stated Tara Christie, Banyan President & CEO. "This increases our confidence in the continuity of near-surface (
Stock Options Grant
The Board of Directors of the Company have granted 1,250,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.31 per share and a vesting period of up to 18 months. The options are being granted with a five-year term.
The stock options are being issued to officers, consultants, advisors and exploration staff of the Company. The options were granted under and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.
Qualified Persons
Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release Mr. Gray is Banyan Gold's geological consultant and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.
Upcoming Events
About Banyan
Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is adjacent to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred MRE for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.
The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 30 km from Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and adjacent to Hecla Mining's high grade Keno Hill Silver mine. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and access road to the Victoria Gold open-pit, heap leach Eagle Gold mine. The AurMac Project benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.
The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 1) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in three near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip, and Powerline Deposits.
Table 1: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)
Deposit
Gold Cut-Off
g/t
Tonnage
Tonnes
Average Gold Grade
g/t
Gold Content
oz.
Inferred
Airstrip
0.30
35,243,000
0.75
845,000
Powerline 1
0.30
312,243,000
0.61
6,158,000
Combined Inferred
0.30
347,486,000
0.63
7,003,000
Notes to Table 1:
43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca on March 18, 2024.
Detailed images of the Mineral Resource model, including an interactive 3D model and additional information can be found at: https://www.banyangold.com/projects/aurmac/
In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.
Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.BanyanGold.com or contact the Company.
ON BEHALF OF Banyan Gold CorpORATION
(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO
For more information, please contact:
Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration and future economic studies, and statements regarding exploration expectations, prospectivity of the Company's property interests, potential mining processes, pricing assumptions and costs ease and confidence in increasing ounces, exploration or development plans and timelines; mineral resource estimates; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the estimation of mineral resources and the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that the Company proposes to pay out the balance of two $1.0M Convertible Notes issued by the Company in March and April 2024.
As advised to the ASX on 28 May 2024, the Company’s share price has been significantly impacted by aggressive selling of shares by the Noteholder. The Company believes that the sale of the majority of the shares was not in accordance with the Convertible Note Deed.
The Company’s position is that the Noteholder has not complied with the terms of the Convertible Note Deed by selling shares that were issued to the Noteholder as security in the event of default by the Company.
Security Shares can only be sold by the Noteholder if the Company is in default, which has not occurred, or following agreement to substitute Security Shares already held by the Noteholder for those that would otherwise be issued after receipt of a Conversion Notice.
The Noteholder has purported to issue several Conversion Notices retrospectively in an attempt to rectify non-compliant earlier sales of Security Shares.
The Company contends that before the commencement of selling Security Shares, the Noteholder should have issued Conversion Notices and obtained the Company’s agreement to the substitution of Security Shares. In that event, the Notices would have been based on conversion prices applicable before selling commenced rather than on completion of the selling, with the consequence that approximately $102,000 would remain outstanding on the $2,000,000 face value of the two Notes.
The Company intends to redeem the remaining money owing under the Notes and not draw down the third $1.0M Convertible Note available to it in mid-June 2024. The Company maintains that the money owing by the Company to the Holder should be adjusted having regard to the Holder’s non- compliant sales of Security Shares. The Noteholder does not presently hold any AAU shares.
Antilles Gold is also investigating as to whether it might claim damages from the Noteholder as a consequence of its conduct.
