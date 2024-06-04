Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Metals Australia

MLS:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Antilles Gold Limited

Proposed Settlement with the Dominican Republic Government

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that the Company has accepted the Dominican Republic Government’s proposal to negotiate a Settlement Agreement with subsidiary, EnviroGold (Las Lagunas) Limited, by 31 July 2024 to finalise all outstanding matters from the Las Lagunas gold tailings retreatment project which was completed in December 2019.

These matters include commitments arising from a recent Arbitration Award, EnviroGold’s procedure for the sale of surplus plant and equipment, and clarification of items remaining to be completed under the Project Closure Plan.

As a consequence, EnviroGold will not commence enforcement proceedings for the ~$4.0 million due under the Award before the negotiations have been concluded.

A program for the sale of surplus assets has commenced with offers for ~$1.4 million of various items under consideration.

END


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:aaucopper investinggold investinggold stocksGold Investing
AAU:AU
Antilles Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Gold

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (the Company) (ASX: MPK) requests an immediate halt to the trading of the Company’s quoted securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Pepper Continues To Grow – 25.24m @ 16.66g/t

Deepest intercept to date confirms consistent thick mineralisation over 120m along-strike and 150m down-plunge at fast-growing high-grade discovery

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Peloton Commences Summer Lithium Exploration Program in Northern Nevada & Oversubscribes Financing

(TheNewswire)

Peloton Minerals Corporation

June 3, 2024 TheNewswire - London, Ontario Peloton Minerals Corporation ("Peloton" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) is pleased to announce that it:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G2 drills 46.5 m @ 1.1 g/t Au at NW OKO Discovery

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's new discovery at NW OKO, part of the 27,719-acre OKO-AREMU gold project, Guyana. G2 recently announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the project comprised of 922,000 ounces of gold (" Indicated ") and 1,099,000 ounces of gold (" Inferred ") [ see press release dated April 03, 2024 ].

The NW OKO discovery lies an approximate distance of 3.5 km from the current established gold resource at the OKO Main/Ghanie areas [ see press release dated February 13, 2024 ], opening up a new district for resource expansion. Geologically, NW OKO is very similar to the OKO Main/Ghanie Zone, featuring long prominent shear structures that host mineralized quartz veins which are situated near the margins of carbonaceous sediments and volcanics. To date at NW OKO, the Company has completed 58 shallow diamond drill holes totalling 5,747 metres along a 2.5 km strike length.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Banyan Commences Drilling and Announces Henry Marsden as Technical Advisor, Aurmac Project, Yukon

Banyan Commences Drilling and Announces Henry Marsden as Technical Advisor, Aurmac Project, Yukon

Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2024 exploration program at it's AurMac Project ("AurMac"), located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon, and the addition of Henry Marsden as a Technical Advisor

" Drilling underway is focused on demonstrating the economic potential of the project and, in part, the Resource's potential to grow in grade and scale - with all deposits open. Drilling is guided by our internal scoping work with mining development experts and updated geological and structural models, " stated Tara Christie, President & CEO of Banyan. " The strategic advice we have received from the expertise of our mining development shareholders and advisors such as Henry Marsden, has positioned us for our most focused drill program to date. We are excited for how transformational this year will be for Banyan. "

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited

Trading of Shares from Convertible Notes

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that the Company proposes to pay out the balance of two $1.0M Convertible Notes issued by the Company in March and April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Antilles Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) – Trading Halt

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Prospectus – Fully Underwritten Pro- rata Non-renounceable Rights Issue and Shortfall Offer

“Significant and Pervasive” Copper Mineralisation Discovery Confirmed by pXRF Geochemistry Survey at Fiery Creek

Related News

Resource Investing

Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Prospectus – Fully Underwritten Pro- rata Non-renounceable Rights Issue and Shortfall Offer

Resource Investing

“Significant and Pervasive” Copper Mineralisation Discovery Confirmed by pXRF Geochemistry Survey at Fiery Creek

Resource Investing

Kamperman Continues to Grow Ahead of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Oil and Gas Investing

Evidence for Multiple Petroleum Systems Confirms Oil & Gas Plays in Peruvian TEA

Resource Investing

RC Drilling at Spargoville – Fugitive Prospect

×