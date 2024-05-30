- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Promising Heap Leach Results from Sulphur Springs
Anax Metals Ltd (ASX: ANX) (Anax) and Develop Global Ltd (ASX: DVP) (Develop) are pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Scoping Study announced in March 2024 investigating options for processing select oxide and transitional ores from Sulphur Springs at Whim Creek.1 The Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project, located 100 km southwest of Port Hedland, is jointly held by ANX (80%) and DVP (20%). Develop’s 100%-owned Sulphur Springs Zinc-Copper project is located 115 km south-east of Port Hedland and 150 km east-southeast of Whim Creek.
- Bench scale tests on Sulphur Springs oxide and transitional ore demonstrate excellent leaching amenability
- High grade transitional and oxide copper recoveries between 80-95%
- High grade transitional zinc recoveries ranged between 95% and 99%
- Whim Creek bacteria used to enhance the leaching process
- High zinc recoveries could unlock significant value for the joint venture through zinc sulphate production
- Acid production from the leaching process potentially a valuable byproduct
Anax’s Managing Director, Geoff Laing commented:“The Anax team has applied the considerable knowledge and learnings, including from the Whim Creek heap leach programme over the last three years, to deliver outstanding outcomes in this preliminary round of test work. Heap leaching of copper oxide and transitional ores is commonly practiced, and the Sulphur Springs ore has demonstrated excellent amenability to the process conditions we have applied. We are excited to have demonstrated the excellent response of zinc dissolution to the process as this may facilitate the production of zinc sulphate, a key additive to fertilisers.”
Figure 1: Location of Whim Creek and Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs Project
The Sulphur Springs Project is an advanced pre-development Project with a JORC compliant resource of 13.8 Mt @ 1.1% Cu, 5.7% Zn and 23.5 g/t Ag. 2 In June 2023, DVP announced the results of an updated Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Sulphur Springs Project, which identified an ore Reserve of 8.8 Mt @ 1.1% Cu and 5.4% Zn that will be processed through a new 1.3 Mtpa concentrator.
ANX and DVP have identified high-grade oxide and transitional ore outside the mineral inventory, reported by DVP in the Sulphur Springs DFS,3 that may be amenable to heap leaching. The Scoping Study is investigating the feasibility of transporting oxide ores from Sulphur Springs to the fully permitted Whim Creek, where ore may be heap leached to produce saleable copper and zinc products.
Sulphur Springs Test Work Samples
Key to the strategy is demonstrating the metallurgical amenability of the Sulphur Springs ores to heap leaching at Whim Creek. Heap leaching of oxide, supergene and transitional ores is common practice within the industry and the refurbished Whim Creek heap infrastructure provides an opportunity for the joint venture partners to enhance the value of both projects.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Anax Metals Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
$1.45M Capital Raising to Advance Exploration at Fiery Creek Copper Prospect
Emu NL (EMU or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a $250k placement and is undertaking a fully underwritten 3:5 non-renounceable rights issues (“Rights Issue”) at $0.025 to raise up to approximately an additional $1.2 million (before costs).
Highlights
- $1.45 million total capital raising initiative comprising of:
- $250k placement to sophisticated and professional investors cum rights with all placees agreeing to participate in taking up their rights in the Rights Issue
- 3:5 Fully Underwritten, Non-Renounceable Rights Issue to raise up to $1.2 million
- Issue price for placement and Non-Renounceable Rights is $0.025
- Martin Place Securities (MPS) appointed as lead manager to placement and fully underwritten Rights Issue
- Funds to be used primarily for Fiery Creek exploration activities in North Ǫueensland
- Please visit Emu NL Investor Hub to ask direct questions and for further information: Investor Hub https://investorhub.emunl.com.au/link/lyaKKr
The funds raised will assist with further exploration within the Georgetown Project ǪLD, with a focus at the Fiery Creek Prospect, including advanced field work, geochemistry, geophysics, potentially a short maiden drilling program, and general working capital.
Mr Peter Thomas, Chairman of EMU NL commented:
“EMU is focused on accelerating exploration at our highly prospective Fiery Creek Prospect which has been identified as a potentially massive scale copper porphyry system. We are delighted to welcome Martin Place Securities onto the register and appreciate their support for EMU’s planned exploration activity with the initial placement and commitment to underwrite the non-renounceable rights issue.
The board was adamant that this capital raising initiative would be structured to reward current shareholders whilst ensuring adequate funds would be received to undertake the desired exploration program. EMU has discounted the offer from the current market share price so that shareholders will find it easier to ‘follow’ their rights and ‘top up’ their holdings further if they wish to.
EMU is poised for exploration successes in 2024. We are delighted to provide our shareholders with this opportunity at a time when the minerals we are targeting and the projects we hold, offer significant potential for price appreciation and exploration success.”
Fiery Creek Prospect
The Fiery Creek Copper Prospect within the Georgetown Project in North Ǫueensland has been identified as a potential massive scale copper porphyry system.
Fiery Creek Copper Prospect is located within the 26km2 Yataga Igneous Complex (see Figure 1). The prospect’s mineralised, hydrothermal alteration zone has been identified to extend over an area of approximately 6km in strike and up to 2km wide. The structure is characterised by multiple interleaved shear zones with quartz hosted copper vein swarms, stockwork and disseminated copper at surface with petrographical studies indicating several impulse phases of hydrothermal fluidisation. The alteration mineralogy, mineralisation geochemistry and the areal extent of Fiery Creek copper and silver rich vein system suggests the likelihood of a previously unknown sub adjacent porphyry system.
EMU has completed its initial geochemistry surveys sampling rocks, soils, termite mounds and stream sediments. Copper grades of up to 23.5% have been recorded along with 460pmm silver from rock chip samples. Mineralisation within the discovery zone at surface appears to be consistent and widespread. The current exploration activity at Fiery Creek includes further geochemistry surveying, pXRF surveys, ground and air geophysics and drone LiDAR and photogrammetry work. EMU is actively working to further investigate and build on this potentially significant copper porphyry discovery. (Refer to ASX Announcement 30 April 2024)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Jeffreys Find Generates $4.46 Million Gross Revenue from First 2024 Gold Campaign
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that 1,256 ounces of gold has been sold in the first gold campaign of the year from Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman.
Highlights
- $4.46 million gross revenue generated.
- 1,256 ounces of gold sold at $3,549 per ounce.
- 30,024 dry metric tonnes processed at Greenfields Mill.
- Approximately 145,000 tonnes to be milled in July & August 2024.
- BML Ventures continuing with 24/7 mining at Jeffreys Find.
Managing Director, Mark English, said “Last year gold was sold at an average of $3,006 per ounce. This year the first parcel sold at $3,549 per ounce – $543 an ounce better. The increase in price is fantastic.
“We are going to have an exceptional year at Jeffreys Find.
“Whilst the first campaign of the year was a little smaller than anticipated because of rain in the Goldfields, the next mill allocation is for 145,000 tonnes.
“Our JV partner is looking to double production and mine more than 300,000 tonnes during 2024. We expect the head grade to improve as the year progresses,” said Mr English.
In the first campaign, 30,024 dry metric tonnes were processed at a reconciled head grade of 1.44 g/t by the Greenfields Mill (Greenfields) at Coolgardie for BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric’s joint venture partner.
Calculated recovery was 90.38% and the head grade which reconciles well with the estimated mine grade for the ore parcel.
All gold was sold at the Perth Mint for an average of $3,549.48 per ounce, generating $4,457,343 of gross revenue.
Greenfields commenced toll milling of Jeffreys Find ore on 17 April 2024 and the campaign finished on 30 April 2024.
The next gold campaign is scheduled for July and August 2024. Greenfields is contracted to mill 300,000 tonnes of ore during The Project, however BML expects to mine more than double the tonnage compared to 2023.
Stage One last year saw 176,000 tonnes processed for 9,741 ounces of gold.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Adina Mineral Resource Increases 33% to 78Mt at 1.15% Li2O with 79% Indicated
Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1 ; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) upgrade at its 100 per cent owned Adina Lithium Project (Adina) in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mineral Resource increased 33% to 77.9Mt at 1.15% Li2O at Winsome’s flagship Adina Lithium Project (Adina) in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.
- Mineral Resource corresponds to 2.21Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and confirms Adina’s positioning as one of the largest undeveloped lithium deposits in the world.
- 61.4Mt at 1.14% Li2O in the higher confidence Indicated category derived from systematic drilling is a strong foundation for long life project feasibility studies.
- The Adina Mineral Resource outcrops at surface and includes 48.7Mt at 1.20% Li2O in the top 150m from surface (vertical depth) allowing it to be mined by open pit methods.
- Near surface Main Zone resource now stands at 37Mt at 1.23% Li2O (Indicated and Inferred.).
- Ongoing exploration drilling focussed on testing extensions to mineralisation is expected to support continued resource growth with the potential inclusion of mineralisation intersected in drilling west and southwest of Adina Main.
- This new Mineral Resource update and current metallurgical test work will underpin both Greenfield and Brownfield project studies on track for completion 2H 2024.
- Simultaneous technical studies, permitting support studies, and environmental and social impact assessment processes for Adina underway in parallel with Project development studies ongoing, including comprehensive environmental baseline work and infrastructure planning.
- Dense Media Separation (DMS) test work results provides encouragement for a strong business case for Adina1.
- Due diligence work continues on the option to acquire nearby Renard Operation and associated infrastructure with project studies including Renard as an operating scenario.
- Appointment of Ms. Kim-Quyen Nguyen as VP Projects to lead project studies and Mr. Walter Mädel, an internal hard rock lithium processing expert, to support the project team in assessing the potential repurposing of the Renard process plant.
The MRE upgrade significantly increases the global tonnage by 33% to 77.9 million tonnes (Mt) at an improved grade of 1.15% Li2O, with an increase of 37% in Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) to over 2.21 million tonnes LCE. Importantly the MRE now includes 61.4Mt at 1.14% Li2O in the higher confidence Indicated category as a result of the systematic drilling which has been carried out at Adina (refer Table 1 below for full details including the quantities of Indicated and Inferred material).
WINSOME’S MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRIS EVANS SAID:
“The update to the MRE affirms the significance of our global resource and solidifies our position and strategic location at the heart of the green energy industry and EV supply chain in North America.
“To increase the resource by almost 20Mt while also enhancing our grade and resource category is an exceptional outcome from our latest phase of systematic drilling. In particular the grade which has been defined close to surface in the Main Zone is a key advantage as we progress the Adina Lithium Project.
“It’s important to emphasise the scale, tenor and metallurgical properties of Adina are equivalent to the tier one lithium assets globally.
“This is an exciting time for Winsome, the simultaneous implementation of our exploration, development and corporate strategies are achieving well planned and executed progress.
Also, it is a great pleasure to welcome Kim Nguyen to the Winsome team as VP Projects. Kim’s recent experience managing mine development projects within the James Bay region will prove to be a of huge benefit to Winsome and help us complete our due diligence and project studies in the coming months and years. I am also very pleased to be working with Walter Mädel again given his extensive relevant experience with lithium processing and DMS plants globally.
We look forward to updating our shareholders on the progress of our due diligence to acquire the Renard Operation, as well as our ongoing exploration and study activities.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Newly Identified Niobium and Rare Earth Targets
HIGHLIGHTS
- A review of available geophysical data by Southern Geoscience on the Company’s 100% owned, Wabli Creek Project, Yinnetharra WA, has identified a large ovoid intrusive feature/magnetic target (Figure 1).
- The magnetic anomaly has been interpreted as a late-stage intrusive granitic sequence, internal to the regionally extensive Durlacher Supersuite, and proximal to the Chalba Shear Zone.
- The 3 highest priority existing geochemical targets, including an area where historical high- grade niobium eluvial mining has been undertaken, have been confirmed to be associated with structures located at the margin of the newly identified magnetic intrusive feature.
- This is the first time that such a potential link has been indicated at Wabli Creek and if correct, it expands the potential of the project to host significant Nb-Y-REE mineralisation.
- Including new targets, a total of 27 targets have now been identified which will be the focus for ongoing exploration.
- High grade eluvial results previously reported include:
- Niobium:
- 32% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 1 June & 13 December 2022)
- 14.3% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 1 June & 21 December 2023)
- Yttrium:
- 0.72% Y2O3 (ASX Announcement 13 December 2022)
- Rare Earth Elements:
- 2.6% TREO (ASX Announcement 13 December 2022)
- Niobium:
- Following the successful review by Southern Geoscience, detailed airborne geophysical surveys including magnetics, radiometrics and gravity are now planned to further refine priority targets, and potentially identify further additional targets.
The large intrusive feature is coincident with previously reported high grade Nb-Y-REE results from eluvial samples and high priority soil geochemical anomalies.
Figure 1: Wabli Creek Project showing structural interpretation and recently identified “Ovoid” feature represented as a magnetic low, overprinting surrounding magnetic feature. Background image is Total Magnetic Intensity First Vertical Derivative (TMI 1VD – linear).
Located in the highly prospective Gascoyne “Battery Metals” Province of Western Australia, approximately 150kms north of Gascoyne Junction, the Wabli Creek project has provided high grade niobium and TREO results up to 32% Nb2O5, 14.3% Nb2O5 and 2.6% TREO. (ASX Announcement 13 Dec 2022, 1 June 2023).
The newly identified ovoid magnetic feature is interpreted to be a younger granitic sequence which has intruded into the older, regionally extensive, Durlacher Supersuite, proximal to the Chalba Shear Zone, a major E-W trending structural corridor.
Importantly, the existing 3 highest priority geochemical anomalies, together with the area historically mined for high-grade niobium eluvium all occur along the margins of this newly identified feature, suggesting a potential genetic link between the intrusive and known mineralisation.
This is the first time that such a potential link has been indicated at Wabli Creek and if correct, it expands the potential of the project to host significant Nb-Y-REE mineralisation.
Geophysical Surveys
Southern Geoscience completed a review of all available geophysical data over the Wabli Creek Project area, with the aim of producing a structural interpretation based on public domain airborne magnetic data, radiometric data and satellite imagery. The key outcome following the study was the identification of a large “ovoid-shaped” magnetic feature central to E09/2377(Refer to Figures 1 and 2).
Importantly, a total of 27 targets have now been identified and will be the focus for ongoing exploration at Wabli Creek, for Niobium-Yttrium-Rare Earth Elements.
Given the success of the geophysical review, and the relatively low resolution of the existing magnetic and radiometric surveys at Wabli Creek (~400m line spacing, 80m station spacing), detailed airborne geophysical surveys including magnetics, radiometrics and gravity are now planned to further refine priority targets and to potentially identify additional exploration targets.
Jeremy Bower CEO commented:
“The identification of a potentially late stage, younger, granitic intrusive sequence at Wabli Creek is really exciting.
We have previously reported some very high grade Nb-Y-REE rock chip and soil results at Wabli Creek, and having now located what may be the source of mineralisation, could potentially be of significant importance in understanding the source of the mineralization at the project.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Drilling at Geikie Identifies 1.5km Alteration Zone Typical of Basement-Hosted Mineralisation
Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has completed the Phase 2 drilling program at its Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’), located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada.
Key Highlights
- Drilling of large gravity low located adjacent to 2023 Preston Creek drilling at Geikie identified extensive hydrothermal fluid alteration typical of basement-hosted uranium mineralisation along a 1.5km zone
- Alteration and structures intersected at Preston Creek are comparable to multiple world class basement-hosted uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin
- Drilling confirms the prospectivity of the Geikie Project and the effectiveness of Basin’s targeting methodology utilising multilayered geophysical datasets
- Phase 2 drilling comprised 8 diamond drill holes totalling 2,295 metres of drilling
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“We have now completed ten drill holes over two drilling campaigns at the Preston Creek area of our Geikie Project. All six drillholes located in the southern part of the prospect have returned localised elevated radiometry with incredible structure and alteration.
Phase 2 drilling demonstrated that the gravity survey successfully delineated an area of extensive alteration at Preston Creek. The system encountered at Preston Creek compares remarkably well to other world class uranium deposits identified in the Athabasca Basin and this is extremely exciting. As you can see, we have demonstrated in the core photos shown in this news release how well Preston Creek compares. Our team is very optimistic that the style and scale of this alteration system is reminiscent of other high-grade uranium deposits in the Basin and is highly anticipating the next round of field work.
We will keep our shareholders and stakeholders informed on additional results, including relevant geochemical data and geological interpretations, along with the next exploration stages for the Geikie Project. We believe that with continued exploration, the Geikie Project holds immense promise for the future.
Finally, I want to express my gratitude to our dedicated team and contractors for their hard work and expertise throughout this drilling program. Their commitment to excellence has been instrumental in achieving these results.”
Basin’s Exploration Manager, Odile Maufrais, commented:
“The 2024 drilling program has clearly demonstrated that the Preston Creek area hosts a complex structure-related alteration system analogous to basement-hosted uranium deposits in the Athabasca or Thelon Basins. These results significantly upgrade the Preston Creek target area providing multiple compelling follow-up targets to continue testing the wide gravity low anomaly along strike.
We are still awaiting geochemical results which we believe will be critical to interpreting this system and allowing preparation to commence further drill testing.”
Figure 1: Comparison of alteration styles encountered in drill core at Preston Creek (left photos) compared to mineralised basement-hosted alteration equivalent (right photos)
Five drill holes were completed at Preston Creek for 1,403 metres, which mostly focused on the southern portion of the prospect (Figure 2). The intensity and scale of the alteration and structure demonstrated by Phase 2 drilling shows all the key ingredients of high-grade uranium mineralisation reminiscent to basement uranium deposits (Figure 1).
Drilling has highlighted a wide quartz-rich fault zone showing cataclastic reactivation, intense hydrothermal fluid activity (redox-style alteration and pervasive clay alteration - Figures 3 and 4) and localised elevated radiometry. Critically, observations demonstrate that a previously identified gravity low is mapping a fluid system with over 1,500 metres of explorable strike length and 500 metres of width. This is now seen as a priority focus for Basin’s exploration program. Final geochemical data is expected over the next four weeks, allowing preparation to commence for further drill testing.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Key Safety Permit Received for China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Hunan Firebird Battery Technologies has received the critical safety permit for Stage 1 of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant in China, which will utilise third party manganese ore to produce high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Critical safety permit received for the construction and operation of the Company’s battery grade manganese sulphate plant, which will be located in Jinshi, Hunan Province, China
- The safety permit is one of three critical permits required to commence construction, with the other two being environmental and energy
- Environmental Impact Permit Report - completed and has gone through initial Expert Panel review – Full approval expected within the June quarter
- Energy Consumption Report - completed and has been lodged with local Jinshi Government - Full approval expected within the June quarter
- Efficient receipt of the Safety Permit and advanced status of remaining key permits highlights the strong in-country support Firebird has to establish the Company as a key high-purity manganese sulphate producer
- Once all permits are obtained and following a Final Investment Decision (FID), which is anticipated to be made in H2 2024, Firebird will be ready to immediately commence construction of the sulphate plant, with completion projected to take ~12-15 months and operations expected to commence in late 2025
- The Company’s Battery Grade High-Purity Manganese Feasibility Study released in early May (ASX announcement dated 7/5/24) with projected CAPEX of US$83.5 million and OPEX of ~US$609/metric tonne (mt) for the production of battery grade manganese sulphate
Cautionary Statement
The Feasibility Study referred to in this announcement is a Technical Feasibility of the establishment of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant Stage 1 Processing Plant in China (the Plant). Please refer to ASX announcement dated 7/5/24 for full Feasibility Study details.
The Feasibility Study is based on the material assumptions contained in the Feasibility Study document which accompanied the announcement. This announcement and the Feasibility Study include assumptions about the availability of funding. While the Company considers all the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated will be achieved.
Notwithstanding the Finance Update as set out in the ASX announcement dated 14/5/24, investors should note that there is no certainty that the Company will be able to raise the amount of funding to develop the Plant when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Company’s existing shares.
It is also possible that the Company could pursue other ‘value realisation’ strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Plant. If it does, this could materially reduce the Company’s proportionate ownership of the Plant. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Feasibility Study.
In China there are total of 8 major permits required for construction and operation, which are outlined below, along with status updates for each permit:
These permit applications can proceed concurrently with Feasibility Studies, engineering assessments, and financing endeavours, with the critical permits being environmental, safety & energy permits.
Once all key permits are obtained, with the expectation that the remaining two permits will be received before the end of the financial year and following the anticipated Final Investment Decision in the second half of 2024, Firebird will be ready to immediately begin construction on its battery-grade manganese sulphate plant.
Construction is projected to take only 12-15 months, with operations expected to commence in late 2025.
Firebird Managing Director Mr Peter Allen commented: “As we continue to efficiently advance the necessary permits for our battery grade manganese sulphate plant, I am pleased to announce that we have received the first of three critical permits, being the safety permit, and expect the remaining two permits to be received by the end of June.
“We are moving at a rapid pace on-the-ground in China and that is due to the hard work of our leading manganese team and the strong level of in-country support we have and continue to receive. Importantly, we continue to tick all the boxes in the delivery of our high-purity manganese sulphate strategy and have defined a low-cost, near-term pathway to production. We expect to make a Final Investment Decision in the second half of 2024, immediately commence construction activities and work extremely hard towards commencing operations in late 2025.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
