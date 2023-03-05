Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Finalises Preparations for Maiden Drill Testing of the Buenavista Target and the Block 4 Project

Promethean Continues to be the Global Leader for Interactive Displays in Q4 2022

- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its flagship classroom technology subsidiary Promethean has been named the global leader in interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) for education, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q4 2022 report on the World IFPD market. Promethean was named No. 1 by volume in the global K-12 education sector (excluding China ) in 2018, and has held the top spot ever since, making this its fifth year in a row to receive this distinction. In the United States Promethean captured 30.8% market share of K-12 sector volume in 2022. It also took 24.9% share in the United Kingdom and Ireland market, and 22.9% in Germany .

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

The launches of ActivPanel 9 and the Symphony Classroom with Merlyn digital assistant in the U.S. demonstrate Promethean's unique ability to respond to the evolving requirements of the classroom and the educators who run them. Both products are designed to help busy, overworked teachers create seamless workflows, deliver engaging and interactive lessons, and experience greater mobility.

"Promethean's continued success during a time of major changes in the education sector and growing economic uncertainty is a testament to our agility and our laser focus on the needs of our customers," said Matt Cole , EVP global sales at Promethean. "We've been a dedicated partner to schools and districts for more than 25 years, and we plan on being around for 25 more. We're also looking forward to establishing ourselves as leaders in the corporate market with our newly launched ActivPanel 9 Pro."

"The world of work is changing, and businesses are looking to give their employees the technology they need to meet the challenges of today's redefined office environment," said Lance Solomon , chief product officer at Promethean. "ActivPanel 9 Pro is designed to enhance collaboration, facilitate deeper connections, and promote productivity - for both in-person and remote team members."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England , almost 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire - designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington , and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777).

For investor enquiries, please contact:
Maggie Zhou
Senior Director of Investor Relations
Tel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825
Email: maggiezhou@nd.com.cn
Website: ir.netdragon.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promethean-continues-to-be-the-global-leader-for-interactive-displays-in-q4-2022-301762890.html

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tapinator Announces 2022 Annual and Fourth Quarter Results

- Revenue Decreases 5% Year-Over- Year to $5.5 Million
- Bookings * Decrease 20% Year-Over-Year to $5.4 Million
- Net Income Decreases 57% Year-Over-Year to $285k
- Adjusted EBITDA * Decreases 22% Year-Over-Year to $1.3 Million
- Basic and Fully Diluted EPS of $0.10

Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms today announced unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022 and the filing of its annual report for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ACR Introduces New Tournament Schedule

Americas Cardroom (ACR) updates tournament schedule to benefit all players with special added focus on low-stakes and European players.

While the new tournament schedule is focused on the lower/micro stakes lineup, some events worth noting have also been added to the higher stakes schedule.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GHOST® and FaZe Clan Team Up to Help GNC Expand Its Gaming Products Portfolio

GNC grows gaming assortment with two new "FAZE POP™" flavor products coming March 2

GNC and GHOST ® are no strangers to coming up with epic collabs that disrupt the category and get consumers hyped for new products. Now, together with FaZe Clan , the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, the three brands are helping GNC's gaming product category to boom with the launch of two new products in a unique GHOST ® x FAZE CLAN ™ "FAZE POP™" flavor. "FAZE POP™" is available in both GHOST ® GAMER and  GHOST ® ENERGY product lines. Introducing new ways to fuel gaming, these products have a combination of brain-boosting nootropics, natural energy, epic flavors, and a stacked, transparent formula now available in both powder and ready-to-drink formats.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Premium global brands sign up for 3rd Hainan Expo

According to a press release from the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE, also known as the Hainan Expo) will be held in Haikou—the capital city of China's southern Hainan Province—from April 11-15 .

As preparations for the much-anticipated event are moving ahead smoothly, the exhibitor recruitment phase is basically completed and—last Monday—local authorities publicized the first list of global brands already signed up for this year's event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Phanteks Introduces Glacier One T30 Gen 2 CPU Coolers Powered by Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology To Date

- Glacier One T30 Gen 2 AIOs Provide the Ultimate in Silent Cooling with Extreme CPU Overclocking Capability

Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, today announced that OEM Partner Phanteks is introducing its second generation of Glacier One T30 CPU Coolers featuring Asetek's bold new advancements in liquid cooling. The new Phanteks AIOs provide extreme overclocking capability and virtually silent operation for PC enthusiasts, gamers and content generators.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ultra PRO and Critical Role Join Forces to Launch a New Line of Gaming Accessories-Available Now

Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California -based manufacturer known for high-quality gaming accessories, has partnered with Critical Role, a media company dedicated to storytelling and worldbuilding, to introduce a new line of accessories that both Critters and newcomers will love. That's right: for the very first time, the fan favorite adventuring parties from Critical Role are getting a gaming accessory collection of their very own, featuring characters from every Critical Role campaign. Vox Machina (Campaign 1), Mighty Nein (Campaign 2), and Bells Hells (Campaign 3, currently airing) will all see their own gaming accessories, perfect for tabletop RPGs of all kinds!

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

