Stefan Gleason (the "Acquiror"), a private investor, today announced that he is filing another early warning report in connection with his acquisition of an additional 2% in outstanding shares of Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company"), taking his stake in the Company above 13

On July 15, 2022, Acquiror purchased 216,000 Company shares via the OTCQB (at a cost of $55,821 CAD, or an average of $0.258 per share). Prior to July 15, the Acquiror held an aggregate of 11,597,928 Common Shares and 500,000 Warrant Shares, representing approximately 13.13% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis. After the purchases on July 15, the Acquiror held 11,813,928 Common Shares and 500,000 Warrant shares, or 13.37% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis

On July 5, 2022, the Acquiror filed an initial report filed under the early warning reporting rules of Canadian securities laws, disclosing that he beneficially owned or had control or direction over 9,848,729 Shares and 500,000 Warrants, representing approximately 11.24% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis. The Acquiror is filing a second early warning report because he has now accumulated more than 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares since his initial filing on July 5, 2022.

"I am excited to increase even further my investment in this undervalued company which has the benefit of cash in the bank and a first-mover advantage in the battery metals royalty space," said Gleason. "Company management has demonstrated savvy, win-win deal making abilities and communicates transparently to shareholders and the markets about the company's ongoing progress. The future is bright for this business."

This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed at www.sedar.com.

Electric Royalties Ltd. is located at 14th floor, 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6E 4H1 Canada.

For further information:

Stefan Gleason
PO Box 49043, Charlotte, NC 28277
Tel: 208-577-2230
Email: stefan_gleason@yahoo.com

SOURCE: Stefan Gleason



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708759/Private-Investor-in-Electric-Royalties-Increases-Stake-to-Over-13

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

