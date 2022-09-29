Precious MetalsInvesting News

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("PRISMO" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, in virtual format.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated August 31, 2022, namely:

  • Electing all five of the nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company, namely Peter Craig Gibson, Jean-François Meilleur (*), Jorge Rafael Gallardo Romero, María Guadalupe Yeomans Otero (*), and Louis Doyle (*).

  • Appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation.

  • Approving the Company's long term performance incentive plan (the "LTIP") to replace the Company's prior stock option plan. The LTIP provides Prismo with a variety of security-related mechanisms to attract, retain, and motivate qualified directors, officers, employees, management company employees and consultants. A summary of the LTIP can be found in the management information circular dated August 31, 2022 (the "Circular"), filed under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The LTIP, in its entirety, is also attached as Appendix "B" to the Circular."

(*) Indicates members of the audit committee.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

Contact: Craig Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Director
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications
jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks, the availability of financing, the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

