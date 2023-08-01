Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 518,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Prismo Metals Announces Drilling to Commence at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Announces Drilling to Commence at Los Pavitos

Reports Additional Assay Results from Trenching

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the drill rig for its upcoming exploration program has mobilized to its Los Pavitos project located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The Company plans to test the main mineralized targets with a first ever drill program planned for approximately 2500 meters.

The Company also announced assay results for the last four trenches for its recently completed trenching program (Table 1, also see News Release of July 21, 2023). Two samples from the Santa Cruz area yielded 3.98 and 1.18 g/t Au over 1 and 2.7 meters respectively as shown in the table of results in Table 2.

Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO, commented: "Exploration over the last year and a half has identified several robust exploration targets at Los Pavitos. We are looking forward to drilling the particularly prospective Santa Cruz and Las Aurus areas as well as other mineralized zones. The first round of drilling will be comprised of shallow inclined holes of 75-100 m depths to confirm correct dip and widths of the mineralized structures."

Table 1. Final four trenches sampled at Los Pavitos





Coord startWGS84Coord endWGS84
TrenchLocationLengthAzimEastingNorthingEastingNorthing
ZOR3Oromuri8.10140674,358 3,002,675 674,363 3,002,670
ZOR4Oromuri33.70340674,109 3,002,443 674,099 3,002,473
ZH1Santa Cruz24.80305677,097 3,002,112 677,081 3,002,124
ZH2Santa Cruz23.90315677,117 3,002,139 677,101 3,002,153

 

Table 2. Highlight assays from Los Pavitos trenches

TrenchLocationLength (m)Au_g/tAg g/t
ZA1Auras6.40.1-
ZA2Auras19.02.222.9
includes
4.010.3104.3
ZSC4Santa Cruz18.50.2-
ZSC3-1Santa Cruz2.11.7-
ZSC9Santa Cruz8.00.5-
ZSC10Santa Cruz7.82.313.0
ZSC12Santa Cruz2.50.969.6
ZSC1Santa Cruz2.000.95-


2.300.50-
ZSC7Santa Cruz17.700.13-
includes
8.800.16-
and
2.900.2535.2
ZSC13Santa Cruz2.000.22-
ZE3Española1.400.74-
New Data



ZH1Santa Cruz1.003.985.1
ZH2Santa Cruz2.801.1815.8

 

The trenching program across the main mineralized trends on the Los Pavitos property consisted of a cumulative length of 698 meters in 25 trenches. The best assays for individual samples are 20.4 g/t Au and 207 g/t Ag over 2 meters at Las Auras and 16.7 g/t Au and 48,2 g/t Ag over 1 meter at Santa Cruz. The main objective of the trenching program was to define the orientation and full width of the mineralized structures prior to starting the drill campaign.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/175608_figure1_550.jpg

Figure 1. Trench locations at Los Pavitos.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/175608_figure1.jpg

Palos Verdes Drilling Update

The Company is in the process of completing a 2,500-meter drill program on the Palos Verdes project. The drill program is designed to test the areas of the Palos Verdes vein system in areas where there previously was no drill access, mainly along the northeastern extension of the vein system and certain areas in the southwestern portion where previous drilling occurred. Ten holes have been completed for a total of about 2,035 meters of HQ core drilled for the current program, with an eleventh hole in progress. Assays for seven holes, PV-23-19 to PV-23-25 have been reported. Three holes remain in the program, after which the drill crew is expected to take a two-week break.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/175608_figure2_550.jpg

Photos of core from holes PV-23-26 and 27 showing intervals with multistage vein mineralization with brecciation and locally abundant sulfide minerals. Assay results pending.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/175608_figure2.jpg

QA/QC

Rock samples taken by Prismo were analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical service provider. Gold is analyzed as part of the ICP package using a 25-gram aqua regia digestion. Ag, Pb and Zn over 1% and Au values over 1 g/t are re-analyzed by the by an overrange ICP method. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube

Prismo Metals Inc.

1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:

Craig Gibson, President & Chief Executive Officer craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175608

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsPRIZ:CNXCSE:PRIZGold Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Palos Verdes - Including 11,520 g/t AgEq Over 0.5 Meter

Prismo Metals Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Palos Verdes - Including 11,520 g/t AgEq Over 0.5 Meter

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from seven drill holes targeting the Palos Verdes vein on the property of the same name located in the Panuco district in Mexico.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Provides Update on Palos Verdes Assays

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the trenching program at Los Pavitos has been completed. A total of 347 samples from trenches have been submitted to the lab for assay, with results received for 303 samples to date. The trenching was generally focussed on areas with little outcrop along strike from areas with quartz veining and high-grade surface assays. In general, the best trench results are located in the Santa Cruz and Las Auras areas, as expected based on surface sampling results. The 5,289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Completes ZTEM Survey at the Hot Breccia Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Completes ZTEM Survey at the Hot Breccia Project in Arizona

Palos Verdes Assays Pending

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the airborne ZTEM geophysical survey at Hot Breccia has been completed as part of an ongoing exploration program at the project located in the center of the prolific Arizona Copper Belt. The Company has also received assay results for the first batch of samples taken at the project, that indicate the presence of not only copper mineralization, but also gold mineralization associated with gossanous veins and shear zones.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Samples 10.3 g/t Au and 104 g/t Ag over 4 Meters at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Samples 10.3 g/t Au and 104 g/t Ag over 4 Meters at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report assays results from its trenching program at its Los Pavitos gold exploration project (see Table 1). Results show wide zones of mineralization, with the best being 4 meters with 10.3 gt Au and 104 gt Ag within a 19-meter-long mineralized interval at Las Auras and 7.8 meters with 2.31 gt Au and 13 gt Ag at Santa Cruz. The 5,289-hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO commented: "Recent assays from trenches have confirmed that the narrow high grade quartz veins defined in surface sampling at Los Pavitos are hosted by wider mineralized structures. This is important because wider zones of gold mineralization near surface could be important for future development of the property. We are looking forward to exploring these mineralized zones by drilling, planned to commence shortly."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Results of Its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo Metals") is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders held in virtual format on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (the "AGM").

Shareholders voted in favour and approved all items of business at the AGM, including the following resolutions:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kestrel Gold - Corporate and Exploration Update

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation"),(TSXV:KGC) is pleased to provide an update on corporate and exploration activities

  • Results for the 2023 QCM prospecting program have been received, compiled, and interpreted. Highlights include work at Area G where sampling of sheared, gougey and carbonate altered argillite cut by a quartz limonite vein returned values of from
  • A representative of a major mining company was toured on the QCM property. Kestrel has had discussions with the major mining company with a view towards facilitating further advancement of the QCM property.
  • The Corporation has finished the permitting process for a three-year exploration permit for the QCM property allowing for reverse circulation ("RC") drilling and excavator trenching from the British Columbia Ministry of Mines, Energy and Low Carbon Innovation ("Ministry"). The permit will become active upon Kestrel supplying an approved RC drilling dust suppression plan to the Ministry.

Rob Solinger, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "We are pleased to continue advancing the QCM project. Diligent prospecting continues to yield discoveries of merit, particularly in the area of 14 Vein where potential for a potentially significant mineralized trend continues to be demonstrated and expanded upon. We are also encouraged to have a representative of a major mining company reach out to us and request a tour of the project. The tour was completed and discussions between the major mining company and Kestrel are ongoing. Finally, the receipt of the exploration permit will allow us to continue systematic exploration of the various mineralized showings and anomalies found across the property, including further drilling at 14 Vein, Main Zone and various other significant showings and anomalies including Area G."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of its activities for the three months ended 30 June 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
rick rule, mine site

Rick Rule: FedNow and CBDCs — "Horrifying" Implications and What to Do

The US Federal Reserve's new FedNow payment system was a key topic of discussion at this year's Rule Symposium, held in Boca Raton, Florida, from July 24 to 27, and Rick Rule himself weighed in on its implications during an interview.

"It's horrifying for me," he said. "FedNow is I think a settlement system designed as a foundation for a central bank digital currency, and the idea that my government wants to superimpose a different layer of control on me is something I don't like."

Rule pointed out that the SWIFT banking system, which financial institutions use for most international money transfers, has already been weaponized — after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, some Russian banks were removed from SWIFT.

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Positioned To Create Value Through Exploration Via Two High-Grade Gold Projects

Labyrinth Positioned To Create Value Through Exploration Via Two High-Grade Gold Projects

New CEO to lead strong emphasis on organic growth driven by exploration atLabyrinth’s well-established gold deposits in tier-one jurisdictions

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report on a successful quarter which saw it lay the foundations for strong growth through exploration at its two high-grade gold projects.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Quarterly Cash flow Report

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Click here for the full ASX Release

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

June 2023 Quarterly Report

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Miramar Resources: Creating Shareholder Value Through World-class Discoveries

NextSource Closes Overnight Marketed Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$50 Million

KLIMAT X ACHIEVES FIRST MILESTONE AND DISBURSEMENT FOR REWILDING PROJECT IN WEST AFRICA

ACME Lithium Commences TW-1 Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Closes Overnight Marketed Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$50 Million

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium Commences TW-1 Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Energy Investing

Forum Advances Still Nickel Project, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Announces Discovery of LCT Pegmatite Intrusive Stock at Cosgrave Lake Project

Base Metals Investing

ASCENDANT RESOURCES EARNS 80% INTEREST IN THE LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL AND FILES FEASIBILITY STUDY

Base Metals Investing

Platinex Launches Exploration Programs for the South Timmins Mining Joint Venture

×