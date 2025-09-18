Prisma Exploration Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - September 18, 2025 Prisma Exploration Inc. (CSE: PMS) ("Prisma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's name will formally change from "Prisma Exploration Inc." to "Grafton Resources Inc." on September 22, 2025.

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on September 25, 2025 under the new name and the trading symbol for the Company will change from "PMS" to "GFT".  The new CUSIP will be 38447A108 and the new ISIN number will be CA38447A1084 . The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

On behalf of Prisma Exploration Inc.

"Jesse Hahn"

Jesse Hahn CEO, & Director

For more information, please contact the Company at 604.428.7050.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of Prisma Exploration Inc., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the business. The forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Prisma disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Prisma Exploration Inc

Prisma Exploration Inc, formerly Prisma Capital Inc is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the McGill Property located in south-central British Columbia. The company's exploration program would primarily focus on copper-gold exploration.

