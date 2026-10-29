Priority Commerce to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 5, 2026

Priority Commerce (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), the payments and banking solution that streamlines collecting, storing, lending and sending money to unlock revenue opportunities, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, before markets open. The earnings release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at prioritycommerce.com .
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Acquisition by Investor Group Led by Chairman and CEO Thomas Priore
- On September 21, 2026, Priority announced that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Merger Agreement") with an investor group led by Thomas Priore, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (the "Investor Group"), pursuant to which the Investor Group will acquire all outstanding shares of Priority's common stock that it does not already own for $8.05 per share in cash. The all-cash transaction represents an enterprise value of approximately $1.6 billion.
- In light of the announced transaction, Priority will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results.
About Priority Commerce
Priority Commerce delivers payments and banking solutions that power connected commerce. Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, we help businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority Commerce (NASDAQ: PRTH) at prioritycommerce.com .
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the merger may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, including the risk that the merger may not be completed by the outside date; (ii) the failure to obtain the required approval of Priority's stockholders; (iii) the failure to satisfy the other closing conditions to the merger, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals related to state money transmitter licenses or the implementation of alternative compliance arrangements; (iv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; (v) potential litigation relating to the merger, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the merger on Priority's business relationships, results of operations and business generally, including the ability to retain key employees; (vii) risks that the proposed merger may disrupt current plans and operations; (viii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger; (ix) the risk that the price of Priority's common stock may decline significantly if the merger is not completed; and (x) the risks and uncertainties described in Priority's filings with the SEC, including Priority's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.
We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our SEC filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 10, 2026. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.prioritycommerce.com .
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
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Priority Investor Inquiries:
priorityIR@icrinc.com