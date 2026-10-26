Prince Silver Appoints Patrick Toth as Vice President, Exploration and Announces Investor Relations Engagement

Prince Silver Corp. (CSE: PRNC) (OTCQX: PRNCF) (FSE: T130) (the "Company" or "Prince Silver") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Toth, B.Sc., P.Geo., as Vice President, Exploration, effective October 22, 2026. Mr. Toth previously served as the Company's Exploration Manager and has played a key role in modernizing and advancing the exploration program at the Company's flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada.
Since joining Prince Silver in April 2026, Mr. Toth has been instrumental in strengthening the Company's geological data collection, interpretation and modelling capabilities, integrating historical exploration information with results from the ongoing drill program. His contributions have helped advance the Company's understanding of the Prince Silver Project's complex, stacked mineralized horizons and improve the geological framework supporting the maiden National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate planned for Q1 2027.
Mr. Toth is a Professional Geologist with more than 30 years of mineral exploration and project management experience, including extensive work on silver, zinc and lead deposits, carbonate replacement deposits (CRDs), and precious metals projects throughout North and Central America.
Prior to joining Prince Silver, Mr. Toth held senior exploration roles with Ascendant Resources Inc. and Kirungu Corporation at the El Mochito zinc-lead-silver mine in Honduras, where he was responsible for exploration strategy, resource-definition drilling, integration of extensive historical datasets and 3D geological modelling. His experience includes using Leapfrog software to integrate historical drilling, underground workings and modern exploration data to identify and advance mineralized targets.
Mr. Toth also previously served as Vice President of Operations with Soltoro Ltd. in Mexico, where he managed exploration programs that contributed to significant growth in the company's mineral resource base. Earlier in his career, he worked on CRD and precious metals exploration projects in Nevada, including Lincoln County, providing regional experience directly relevant to the Prince Silver Project.
Derek Iwanaka, Chief Executive Officer of Prince Silver, commented:
"Patrick has made a tremendous contribution to Prince Silver in a relatively short period of time. He has helped modernize our exploration program, improve the quality and integration of our geological data, and significantly advance our understanding of the mineralized system at the Prince Silver Project.
"His extensive experience working with complex silver, zinc and lead deposits, particularly at El Mochito, along with his expertise in 3D geological modelling and resource definition, is particularly valuable as we work toward our maiden mineral resource estimate. Patrick has demonstrated strong technical leadership and a hands-on approach to advancing the Prince Silver Project, and we are pleased to recognize his contributions with this well-deserved promotion."
In his expanded role, Mr. Toth will lead the Company's exploration strategy, geological team and technical programs, with a focus on further advancing the geological model, resource definition and exploration opportunities at the Prince Silver Project. He will continue working closely with the Company's technical consultants as Prince Silver progresses toward its maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, targeted for early 2027.
In connection with the appointment, the Company has approved, subject to applicable requirements, the grant of 210,000 incentive stock options and 90,000 restricted share units (RSUs) to Mr. Toth under its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The options will be exercisable at C$0.36 per common share for a term of five years, subject to CSE pricing requirements. The RSUs will vest over three years, with one-third vesting annually.
Investor Relations Engagement
The Company also announces that it has entered into a consulting services agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica ("Capital Analytica"), to provide investor relations, digital marketing and corporate communications services.
The agreement became effective October 13, 2026. Capital Analytica's services will commence upon dissemination of this news release on October 26, 2026, for an initial six-month term expected to end on April 26, 2027, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the agreement. Under the agreement, Capital Analytica will provide capital markets consultation, social media engagement, investor sentiment reporting, discussion forum monitoring and dissemination of Company news releases and corporate videos. Capital Analytica is an arm's-length party to the Company.
Capital Analytica will receive a cash fee of C$150,000, plus applicable taxes, for the initial six-month term. The agreement includes an option to renew for an additional six months at a fee of C$75,000.
In connection with the engagement, the Company has agreed to grant Capital Analytica 150,000 incentive stock options exercisable at C$0.44 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of grant, subject to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and applicable Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") requirements, including any applicable vesting restrictions.
Capital Analytica is located at 3786 Glen Oaks Drive, Nanaimo, British Columbia, and can be contacted through Jeff French at 778-882-4551 or jeff@capitalanalytica.com. The engagement and stock option grant are subject to applicable CSE acceptance.
About Prince Silver Corp.
Prince Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is undertaking drilling, metallurgical studies and geological modelling toward a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. Prince Silver also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district-scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry exploration project located approximately 15 kilometres north-northwest of the Prince Silver Project.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Derek Iwanaka, CEO & Director
Tel: 236 335-9383
Email: info@princesilvercorp.com
Website: www.princesilvercorp.com
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such statements are frequently identified by words including "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "should" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future exploration activities, geological modelling, metallurgical studies, the timing and completion of a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, the anticipated responsibilities of the Vice President, Exploration, the investor relations engagement, potential renewal of the engagement, the equity awards to Mr. Toth, the proposed option grant to Capital Analytica and applicable regulatory acceptance.
These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include geological and exploration risks, the reliability of historical and current exploration data, availability of financing, personnel and equipment, regulatory approvals, market conditions and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320536