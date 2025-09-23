Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver Announces Approved to Commence Trading on OTCQB

Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince" or the "Company") (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF) is pleased to announce that it has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") effective September 24, 2025. The shares trade on the OTCQB under trading symbol "PRNCF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "PRNC"

"Trading on the OTCQB gives Prince enhanced access to the U.S. capital markets and makes it easier for American investors to participate in our Nevada based silver growth story" said Ralph Shearing, President of the Company.

The U.S. listing will provide the Company with access to a broader base of U.S. and international retail and institutional investors, providing investors with increased access to data, transparency and liquidity. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The known deposit identified with historic drilling is open in all directions and is near surface. Prince Silver Corp also holds interest in the Stampede Gap Project a district scale copper-gold-moly porphyry system located ~15km NNM of the Prince Silver Project and, holds option interest in the Broken Handle Project, an early-stage mineral exploration project located southern British Columbia, Canada.

For further information on Prince Silver, please visit www.princesilvercorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ralph Shearing
Director, President
+1 (604) 764-0965
rshearing@princesilvercorp.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Forward-Looking Information Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: completion of the Acquisition and related transactions, proposed drill programs, amendments to the Company's website, property option payments and regulatory and corporate approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, completion of satisfactory due diligence in respect of the Acquisition and related transactions, and compliance with property option agreements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, failure to obtain regulatory or corporate approvals, exploration results, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Prince Silver
