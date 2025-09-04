Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC,OTC:HWTNF) is a Vancouver-based exploration company advancing the Prince Silver project in southeastern Nevada. In July 2025, the company completed the transformational acquisition of Stampede Metals Corporation and rebranded from Hawthorn Resources to Prince Silver Corp. The flagship Prince project is a district-scale, past-producing silver-gold-zinc-manganese carbonate replacement system, historically mined for silver and base metals in the early to mid-1900s.

Aerial view of Prince Silver's project showing desert landscape with scattered roads and two large circular pits.Aerial view of the Prince silver project

Fully funded and technically refreshed, the company’s near-term priority is to validate and build upon the 129 historic drill holes (over 16,600 m) completed on the property, with the goal of converting the large JORC-compliant exploration target into a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource.

A drill program is scheduled to begin in early September 2025, targeting the validation of legacy data, step-outs along mineralized trends, and continuity across the deposit’s multiple mantos, veins, and breccia zones. In parallel, the company will undertake metallurgical test work, geophysical refinement, and updated geological modeling to support a modern pit-constrained resource and underpin a longer-term development strategy.

Company Highlights

  • Flagship project: 100 percent ownership of the historic Prince silver mine in Lincoln County, Nevada, an open, near-surface silver-gold-zinc carbonate replacement deposit with a 25 to 43 Mt exploration target and strong historic grades.
  • The company’s second project, Stampede Gap, is about 15 km north west of the Prince mine. Stampede Gap is a large porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum with an extensive alteration zone that presents a deep seated exploration target.
  • Clean corporate reset: Hawthorn Resources completed the Stampede Metals acquisition and re-listed as Prince Silver Corp. on July 11, 2025, issuing 15 million shares for the acquisition and raising ~C$4 million in gross proceeds to fund drilling.
  • Fully funded summer drill program: ~6,500-m reverse-circulation set to begin early Sept 2025 to validate historic holes and step out along strike/dip to expand known mineralization and potential resources. .
  • Tight share structure: 45.9 million shares outstanding post-financing; Stampede shareholders voluntarily locked-up for 12 months.
  • Experienced, hands-on leadership: President Ralph Shearing, plus new directors Robert Wrixon and Darrell Rader, add mine-building, corporate and capital-markets depth to the company’s leadership team.

Prince Silver
CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Hawthorn Resources Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Hawthorn Resources Corp.

Hawthorn Resources Corp. (HWTN) has announced a name and symbol change to Prince Silver Corp. (PRNC) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of zero point seven five (0.75) post-consolidated common share for every one (1) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 16,054,125 common shares.

