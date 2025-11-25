Prenetics Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a leading health sciences company and parent of the IM8 premium health and longevity brand, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

The Company will participate in The Benchmark Company's 14th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference, taking place December 4, 2025, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Prenetics Chief Executive Officer Danny Yeung will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

The Company will also participate in Sidoti's Year End Virtual Investor Conference, being held December 10-11, 2025. Danny Yeung will deliver a formal presentation at 10:00a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 which can be viewed here , and will be accompanied by Chief Financial Officer Stephen Lo for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. A replay of the Sidoti presentation webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website following the event.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Prenetics management, please contact Investor Relations at PRE@mzgroup.us or your Benchmark or Sidoti representatives.

About Prenetics
Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company redefining the future of health and longevity through IM8 — its flagship consumer brand co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka. IM8 has achieved the fastest growth trajectory in supplement industry history, reaching $108 million in ARR within 12 months of launch, outpacing even leading AI startups.

As the first consumer health company to establish a Bitcoin Treasury, Prenetics continues to pioneer at the intersection of health innovation and digital assets — purchasing 1 Bitcoin per day, now totaling 501 BTC as of November 24, 2025.

About IM8
IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature's most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8's flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health. To learn more about IM8, please visit www.IM8health.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
investors@prenetics.com
PRE@mzgroup.us


