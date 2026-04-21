Premier Health Announces Management Transition

Premier Health Announces Management Transition

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA,OTC:PRHAF) (the "Company" or "Premier Health"), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces today that Jean-Robert Pronovost has stepped down from his role as Vice-President, Corporate Development effective today. Mr. Pronovost will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

"On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank Jean-Robert for his leadership and meaningful contributions to the Company during his tenure as Vice-President, Corporate Development," said Guy D'Aoust — Interim Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased that he will continue to support the Company as a director, providing valuable continuity, institutional knowledge, and strategic insight".

During his time as Vice President Corporate Development, Mr. Pronovost led several key strategic acquisitions, including Canadian Health Care Agency Ltd. in Ontario as well as Solutions Staffing Inc. in British Colombia, which significantly expanded the Company's presence across Canada. As a result of these acquisitions, the Company now operates with a coast‑to‑coast footprint, strengthening its national platform and market reach.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Frédéric St-Cyr
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Premier Health of America Inc. 
fstcyr@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Premier Health of Americatsxv:phamedical device investing
PHA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America

Modernizing Healthcare Staffing with Automated, On-Demand Services

Modernizing Healthcare Staffing with Automated, On-Demand Services Keep Reading...
Seegnal (TSXV:SEGN)

Seegnal Presents Real-World Evidence on Reducing Fall Risk in Geriatric Patients at Caltcm Summit

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in AI-enhanced prescription intelligence, today announced real-world clinical results demonstrating how medication governance may reduce fall-risk drivers in older adults -- a significant clinical and financial challenge... Keep Reading...
Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

Top 3 Medical Device ETFs for Investors in 2026

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope connected to a phone with medical data overlay.

Top 3 Small-cap Medical Device Stocks (Updated January 2026)

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes is driving increasing innovation in medical device technology. In 2024 alone, 30 new devices were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Wearable medical devices and the use of artificial intelligence in medical... Keep Reading...
Scientists working in a modern medical research laboratory.

Pathways to Commercialising Biotech Innovations

In the medical technology industry, innovation is only the first step. While key to long-term success, innovation is only as good as a company’s commercialisation strategy. Once a technology has been developed and proven, the organisation must then embark on a process to commercialise it for... Keep Reading...
Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and... Keep Reading...
illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians. BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Private Placement

Sarama Provides Corporate Update

Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

Lexaria Expects Oral GLP-1 Pills to Generate Billions in New Industry Sales

Related News

battery metals investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Private Placement

silver investing

Silver Institute: Sustained Supply Deficit Exposes Market to Squeezes

gold investing

Agnico Eagle Plans Three Way Consolidation to Forge Massive Finnish Gold Hub

Sarama Provides Corporate Update

gold investing

Has Gold Production Peaked?

precious metals investing

Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

base metals investing

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project