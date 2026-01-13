Praxis Precision Medicines Appoints Global Epilepsy Leader Dr. Orrin Devinsky as Head of Clinical Strategy

Praxis Precision Medicines Appoints Global Epilepsy Leader Dr. Orrin Devinsky as Head of Clinical Strategy

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of world-renowned neurologist and epilepsy authority Dr. Orrin Devinsky, M.D., as Head of Clinical Strategy, a newly created leadership role.

Dr. Devinsky is widely regarded as one of the most influential physician-scientists of his generation in modern epilepsy and clinical neuroscience. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has shaped the development of multiple transformative therapies, built enduring global research initiatives, and helped define the modern standards of care for patients with severe neurological disease. He currently serves as a Professor of Neurology and previously directed a major academic epilepsy program for more than three decades.

At Praxis, Dr. Devinsky will be part of the group leading clinical strategy and global medical affairs, guiding program architecture, evidence generation, and external scientific engagement as the company advances a growing late-stage portfolio toward commercialization and will report to Steven Petrou, Ph.D., President of Research and Development.

"Orrin Devinsky's career has had a significant impact on the development of therapies for patients with severe neurological disease," said Steven Petrou. "His decision to join Praxis reflects the strength of our scientific approach and long-term strategy. We are excited to welcome Orrin into this role, and his insight and perspective will be valuable as we continue to advance the next generation of CNS medicines to patients worldwide."

Dr. Devinsky has been a central architect of multiple landmark therapeutic advances. He served as Principal Investigator for the pivotal clinical trials leading to the first FDA approval of cannabidiol therapy for Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and tuberous sclerosis complex, opening an entirely new therapeutic class for rare epilepsies. His scientific output includes more than 500 peer-reviewed publications and 16 issued patents spanning epilepsy therapeutics, molecular biology, and drug delivery.

Beyond his scientific contributions, Dr. Devinsky has founded or co-founded some of the most impactful organizations in the epilepsy community, including Finding A Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures (FACES), Epilepsy Therapy Project, and epilepsy.com, and established the North American SUDEP Registry, a cornerstone initiative advancing understanding of epilepsy-related mortality. He has led multiple research programs and has served on the boards and scientific advisory committees of numerous biotechnology and patient advocacy organizations. His career achievements have been recognized with the field's highest honors, including the American Epilepsy Society J. Kiffin Penry Award for Excellence in Epilepsy Care, the LouLou Foundation Champion of Progress Award, and the 2025 Epilepsy Foundation Lifetime Accelerator Award.

"Praxis represents a rare convergence of scientific rigor, translational ambition, and genuine commitment to patients," said Dr. Devinsky. "I am joining with deep conviction in our science, leadership, and long-term vision. With the largest, most comprehensive, precision-based pipelines I have seen in my career, Praxis is uniquely positioned to deliver these promising and transformative epilepsy therapies. I am thrilled to work with Steve and the Praxis team at this inflection point and help guide programs that I believe can meaningfully change the lives of people living with devastating neurological disorders."

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four late-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including express or implied statements regarding Praxis' future expectations, plans and prospects, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated timing of clinical trials, the development of Praxis' product candidates and plans to initiate new clinical programs, the anticipated timing of regulatory submissions and interactions, potential market opportunity and commercial potential of Praxis' product candidates and our projected cash runway, as well as other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will" or "would" and similar expressions that constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: uncertainties inherent in clinical trials; the expected timing of clinical trials, data readouts and the results thereof, and submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities; regulatory approvals to conduct trials; and other risks concerning Praxis' programs and operations as described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and as updated in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, as well as other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Praxis' forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on information and factors currently known by Praxis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Praxis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


Investor Contact:  Praxis Precision Medicines  investors@praxismedicines.com  857-702-9452 Media Contact: Dan Ferry Life Sci Advisors Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 617-430-7576

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.PRAXNASDAQ:PRAXLife Science Investing
PRAX
