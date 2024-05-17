Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming conferences.

  • Praxis management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2 nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference, taking place in New York, NY at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange on May 20, 2024 at 10:00am EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link and will also be available through the "Upcoming & Recent Events" page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website www.praxismedicines.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis' website for 90 days following the event.

  • Praxis management will also participate in the Mizuho Securities USA Neuroscience Summit, taking place in Boston, MA on May 21, 2024.

  • Praxis management will also be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, NY on June 6, 2024 at 11:30am EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link and will also be available through the "Upcoming & Recent Events" page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website www.praxismedicines.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis' website for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter/X . 


Investor Contact:  Praxis Precision Medicines  investors@praxismedicines.com  857-702-9452  Media Contact: Dan Ferry Life Science Advisors Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 617-430-7576

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.PRAXNASDAQ:PRAXLife Science Investing
PRAX
The Conversation (0)
Praxis Precision Medicines Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Praxis Precision Medicines Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Plans to initiate two efficacy studies investigating PRAX-628 in focal onset seizures in the second half of 2024 and first half of 2025, respectively

Continued strong recruitment for the pivotal Essential3 trials in Essential Tremor (ET), with over 50,000 pre-screening forms and over 7,000 referrals received to date that meet pre-qualifying eligibility criteria; topline results expected in the second half of 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Praxis Precision Medicines to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, May 13, 2024

Praxis Precision Medicines to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, May 13, 2024

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2024 on Monday, May 13, 2024, before the U.S. financial markets open.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that on May 1, 2024, the Compensation Committee of Praxis' Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 7,800 shares of its common stock and restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 5,851 shares of its common stock to six new non-executive employees under the Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. 2024 Inducement Plan (the 2024 Inducement Plan). The stock options and restricted stock units were granted as inducements material to the employees' entering into employment with Praxis in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for people living with devastating inflammatory-related diseases, today announced that it has granted inducement to two new non-executive employees under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The equity awards were approved on May 11, 2024, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In the aggregate, the new non-executive employees received options to purchase 52,590 shares of Annexon common stock. The options carry a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $4.50, which was the closing price of Annexon's common stock on May 15, 2024, the date of grant, and vest over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 2 nd BioConnect Investor Conference at the NASDAQ world headquarters in New York City.

Event H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
Date May 20th, 2024
Time 12:00 PM Eastern Time
Link Fireside Chat [ Link ]

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HCW Biologics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

HCW Biologics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

HCW Biologics Inc. (the "Company" or "HCW Biologics") (NASDAQ: HCWB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between inflammation and age-related diseases, today reported financial results and recent business highlights for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Dr. Hing C. Wong, Founder and CEO of HCW Biologics, stated, "We reached an important clinical development milestone in the first quarter of 2024.  Enrollment was completed in two ongoing clinical trials to evaluate HCW9218 in solid tumors.  We are encouraged by the number of patients with evidence of stable disease, even though it is difficult of generalize from Phase 1 and Phase 1b results. We are following our strategy to participate in fully randomized Phase 2 clinical trials in difficult-to-treat cancer indications, working with leading clinical sites.  Using this strategy, we believe we can cost effectively evaluate HCW9218 as a single arm in a larger study.  We intend to advance our cancer studies in ovarian and pancreatic cancer, while seeking to opportunistically participate in other cancer trials that have strong sponsors with financial support."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Athira Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Pipeline and Business Updates

Athira Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Pipeline and Business Updates

Topline data from Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD clinical trial of fosgonimeton as a potential treatment for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease expected in second half of 2024

Submitted Investigational New Drug application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ATH-1105 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; On track to dose subjects in a first-in-human study in second quarter of 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vincerx Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Vincerx Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Vincerx continued to progress Phase 1 dose-escalation studies for VIP943, a potentially best-in-class anti-CD123 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), and VIP236, a first-in-class small molecule-drug conjugate (SMDC)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Vincerx announced positive results from enitociclib Phase 1 combination study, reporting a fourth partial response (PR) in a patient with peripheral T-cell
lymphoma (PTCL)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vincerx Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Vincerx Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Vincerx continued to progress Phase 1 dose-escalation studies for VIP943, a potentially best-in-class anti-CD123 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), and VIP236, a first-in-class small molecule-drug conjugate (SMDC)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Vincerx announced positive results from enitociclib Phase 1 combination study, reporting a fourth partial response (PR) in a patient with peripheral T-cell
lymphoma (PTCL)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd, 2024

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd, 2024

Gold Investing

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

Silver Investing

Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS) – Trading Halt

manganese investing

Resource Drilling Commenced at Butcherbird Project - Updated

Copper Investing

High Priority Bedrock Gold Target Identified - Amended

Gold Investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

×