PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q2 2023 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q2 2023 results on Monday, July 17, 2023 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q2 2023 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/674f3eed-0f91-4770-9895-3f1e6090c177


PrairieSky Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report highlights PrairieSky's sustainability initiatives and key performance metrics.

"Promoting best practices in governance, social responsibility and environmental stewardship is a priority for management and the Board. Our Sustainability Report outlines how we incorporate these practices into our day-to-day work and our business strategy for the future," said PrairieSky CEO Andrew Phillips.

PrairieSky to Host Investor Day

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") will host its biannual investor day on May 17, 2023 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Canada. The event will be led by PrairieSky's President and CEO, Andrew Phillips.

Ways to Invest in Oil (Updated 2023)

Ways to Invest in Oil (Updated 2023)

Those watching the oil market and looking for ways to invest in this commodity know that prices have experienced a high level of volatility since soaring past US$140 per barrel in 2008.

One recent curveball came in form of the COVID-19 pandemic, which put oil prices under significant pressure in 2020, even pushing them to an unprecedented negative level at one point. The spread of COVID-19 disrupted global economies and caused a “decline in energy demand without parallel,” pointed out Deloitte in its 2020 mid-year oil and gas industry outlook.

Blue Star Helium

Voyager Gas Processing Agreement Executed

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL, OTCQB:BSNLF) (Blue Star or the Company) advises of the execution of a Master Services Agreement (MSA) for the provision of helium recovery services through the delivery and operation of a helium recovery plant at its maiden helium development, Voyager.

Ovintiv to Host its Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast on July 28, 2023

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its second quarter 2023 results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Friday July 28, 2023 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Thursday July 27, 2023 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.Ovintiv.com .

Ovintiv to Host its Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast on July 28, 2023 (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3pmXQ2L to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-second-quarter-2023-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-july-28-2023-301867311.html

oil barrels on black background with golden world map

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

In recent years, the global oil market has been impacted significantly by COVID-19 disruptions, price wars between oil-producing nations and now Russia's war in Ukraine.

The output control deal made between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 11 of the world’s top oil producers expired in 2020. When production rose dramatically in April of that year after Russia’s decision not to approve further cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia, the de facto OPEC leader responded by offering its product at a discount and producing more oil.

In an oversupplied market suffering from a lack of demand, oil prices turned negative, shocking market participants. Finally, with some pressure from the US, Russia and OPEC finally came to an agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) — the single largest output decrease in history.

Global Oil and Gas

Goshawk Energy – Interest In EP 499 And Canning Basin Applications

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Company) is pleased to announce that further to the announcement of 7 December 2021, Goshawk Energy Corporation Pty Ltd (“GEC”) and Goshawk Energy (Canning Basin) Pty Ltd (“Goshawk”) have executed an amendment removing the obligation for additional payments to be made under the Sale Agreement with Squadron Energy Pty Ltd (“Squadron”) regarding Goshawk’s acquisition of Squadron’s 80% joint venture interest in the Canning Basin applications and EP 499 (which completed on 6 December 2021 with approval and registration of the transfer on 23 August 2022).
two oil well rigs in a field

Have We Reached Peak Oil? (Updated 2023)

Global oil supply and demand are under pressure, creating concerns that the world has reached peak oil.

The question of peak oil has popped up in headlines several times in recent decades. Over the past half century, the global oil market has cycled through various oil price highs and lows as demand has fluctuated.

The most recent major low came in response to COVID-19 lockdowns and cutbacks to air travel around the world, with prices even briefly going negative. By the fall of 2020, continued downward pressure on oil demand led the International Energy Agency (IEA) to issue a dire report about the state of the global oil industry.

