Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant occurrence of coarse visible gold in a new surface trench excavated at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The trench is the first of several planned for the summer exploration program at O'Brien and is located just thirty metres east of the O'Brien core shack and office complex, close to the projected surface extension of the celebrated "Jewellery Box" zone.
- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
July 28, 2025
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Appointment of Managing Director
Sign up to get your FREE
Piche Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
05 March
Piche Resources
Investor Insight
With high-quality, drill-ready assets, with world-class discovery potential, Piche Resources is a compelling business case for investors looking to leverage a bull market for uranium and gold.
Overview
Piche Resources (ASX:PR2) is focused on discovering significant uranium and gold deposits in Australia and Argentina. The company boasts a portfolio of high-quality, drill-ready assets with world-class discovery potential, presenting a compelling opportunity for investors aiming to capitalize on the bullish markets for uranium and gold.
Piche Resources’ portfolio includes the Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia’s prolific Pilbara region; the Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in the San Jorge Basin in Argentina; and the Cerro Chacon gold project which shares geological similarities with the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina. Exploration work at these assets indicate their potential to become world-class projects.
Piche has an internationally recognized board focused on creating long-term shareholder value, and an in-country technical team in Argentina with a proven track record of taking projects from discovery through to development.
Company Highlights
- The company’s Australian asset is the Ashburton uranium project, which has been drilled previously and recorded high-grade uranium intersections over significant widths.
- In Argentina, the company’s Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in the San Jorge Basin has a significant history of high-grade, near-surface uranium mining operations.
- Drilling at one of the prospects at Sierra Cuadrada has shown visible uranium in numerous holes. Multiple other prospects are drill-ready and have the potential to host tier 1 uranium deposits.
- Exposure to gold with high-quality precious metal projects in Argentina that boast surface outcrop samples with gold grade up to 13 g/t gold.
- Internationally renowned board and management team with extensive uranium and gold exploration and development experience.
Key Projects
Uranium: Ashburton Project, Australia
Project Highlights
- Location: Pilbara region, Western Australia, approximately 1,150 km north of Perth.
- Project Area: Comprises three exploration licenses covering a 122 sq km land package.
- Historical Exploration: Previous drilling by Pancontinental (62 holes) identified 71 intercepts with grades exceeding 500 ppm U₃O₈, averaging approximately 1.1 lbs of U₃O₈ per tonne. Notable high-grade drilling results include:
- 10.5 m at 4,380 ppm U₃O₈ (Hole AR1004)
- 9 m at 3,490 ppm U₃O₈ (Hole AR1009)
- Recent Development: In 2024, Piche completed a combined reverse circulation and diamond drilling program totaling 3,082.8 meters. The results exceeded expectations, validating previous findings. A follow-up drilling program is planned for mid-2025, targeting both Angelo A & B prospects and other areas within the tenement portfolio.
Uranium: Sierra Cuadrada, Argentina
The Sierra Cuadrada project is located in the San Jorge Basin and spans 1,300 sq km, 200 km north of Comodoro Rivadavia. The project is flat-lying, with visible uranium assays of >3,000 U3O8 or 6.6 lbs per tonne. The mineralization occurs at varying stratigraphic layers and remains open at depth. There is potential for numerous continuous zones up to 30 km wide and 40 km long. Mineralization is open along strike NW and SW and downdip. Further work will include delineating the deposit with shallow drilling and trenching that Pinche boasts can be done at very low cost.
Project Highlights:
- Location: San Jorge Basin, approximately 200 km north of Comodoro Rivadavia.
- Project Area: Spans 1,300 sq km of flat-lying terrain.
- Mineralization: Visible uranium assays exceeding 3,000 ppm U₃O₈ (6.6 lbs per tonne) have been observed. Mineralization occurs at various stratigraphic layers and remains open at depth, with potential for continuous zones up to 30 km wide and 40 km long.
- Historical Context: The Argentine National Atomic Energy Commission conducted extensive uranium exploration from the mid-1950s, identifying thousands of anomalies and developing eight mining operations. In the Chubut province, radiometric and EM surveys have highlighted two large Cretaceous paleochannels in the San Jorge Basin, extending over 200 km N-S and 30 to 60 km E-W. Notable high-grade deposits in the area include Cerro Condor and Los Adobes, both past-producing operations with grades of 6,000 ppm U₃O₈ and 1,400 ppm U₃O₈ found in outcrop, respectively.
- Recent Developments: Auger drilling in 2024 conducted at Sierra Cuadrada highlights extensive areas of near surface uranium mineralization. Assay results have been received for the shallow reconnaissance holes including 6 samples >1000ppm U₃O₈ (to maximum 2,650 ppm U₃O₈) and 2 samples >500ppm U₃O₈ (to maximum 900 ppm U₃O₈)
Gold: Cerro Chacon, Argentina
The Cerro Chacon gold project is located 10 km south of Paso de Indios, in the Chubut Province of Argentina. The land tenement spans 365 sq km of prospective precious metals occurrences. Structural mapping and geochemical sampling at the Chacon Grid identified mineralized systems consistent with surface signatures at the Cerro Negro Mine that boasts a contained metal inventory of 5.8 Moz of gold and 50 Moz of silver.
Project Highlights
- Location: Approximately 10 km south of Paso de Indios, Chubut Province.
- Project Area: Encompasses 365 sq km of prospective precious metals occurrences.
- Geological Potential: Structural mapping and geochemical sampling have identified mineralized systems consistent with surface signatures at the Cerro Negro Mine, which has a contained metal inventory of 5.8 Moz of gold and 50 Moz of silver.
- Recent Developments: Exploration activities at the Cerro Chacon gold project have delineated a substantial mineralized corridor extending over 10 kilometers. Surface sampling and geological mapping have identified multiple high-grade gold occurrences, with assays returning values up to 13 g/t gold. These findings underscore the project’s potential to host significant gold resources. Piche Resources is preparing for a comprehensive drilling program to further evaluate these targets and define the extent of the mineralization.
Management Team
John (Gus) Simpson – Executive Chairman
John Simpson has over 37 years of experience in mineral exploration, development, and mining. Previously the executive chairman and founder of Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN), a USA uranium producer.
Stephen Mann – Managing Director
Stephen Mann is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in exploration, discovery, and development of mining projects, including 20 years in the uranium sector. Formerly the Australian managing director of Orano, the world’s third-largest uranium producer.
Pablo Marcet –Executive Director
Pablo Marcet is a senior geoscientist with 38 years of experience in exploration, discovery, and development of mineral deposits. Currently an independent director of lithium producer Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) and previously a director of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and U3O8 (TSX:UWE).
Clark Beyer – Non-executive Director
Clark Beyer is an internationally recognized nuclear industry executive with over 35 years of experience. Formerly the managing director of Rio Tinto Uranium Limited and currently principal of Global Fuel Solutions LLC, providing strategic consulting to the international uranium and nuclear fuels market.
Stanley Macdonald – Non-executive Director
Stanley Macdonald is a nationally recognized mining entrepreneur, founding director, and instrumental in the success of numerous ASX-listed companies, such as Giralia Resources, Northern Star, and Redhill Iron. Currently a director of Zenith Minerals.
Keep reading...Show less
Targeting globally significant uranium and gold discoveries in Australia and Argentina
27 July
Quarterly Activities Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report
27 July
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
18 June
New tenement application secured at Ashburton project
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced New tenement application secured at Ashburton project
26 May
Drilling Approval for Cerro Chacon Project Confirmed
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Drilling Approval for Cerro Chacon Project Confirmed
30 April
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
41s
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025
15h
Radisson Discovers Exceptional Visible Gold in Surface Trench Thirty Metres from O'Brien Core Shack and Office
Figure 1: Coarse visible gold in Quartz-Sulphide-Gold Veining in Piché Group rocks, Trench OB-25-TR001, O'Brien Gold Project. Looking east.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/260259_22b0401d6431d843_004full.jpg
Matt Manson, President & CEO, commented: "Coarse visible gold in drill core is not unusual at the O'Brien Gold Project. Here we are reporting a notable example in a surface trench, found under light overburden immediately adjacent to the Project's office facilities. The trench was opened to provide exposure to Piché Group rocks in the hanging-wall of Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and to better understand the morphology and continuity of O'Brien's quartz-sulphide-gold veins. We did not expect the first trench to return such a world-class example of "under-foot" gold mineralization. This discovery is reminiscent of the historic prospecting experience in the Abitibi and illustrates the continued discovery potential of the region, even in the shadow of existing infrastructure."
Matt Manson continued: "The trench location is close to the interpreted surface projection of the "Jewellery Box" zone, a vertical and narrow mining stope in the historic O'Brien Gold Mine noted for extremely high grades and museum-quality gold samples. In December, Radisson reported the likely rediscovery of the Jewellery Box with a drill intercept of 643.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 2.1 metres, including 1,345.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre at approximately 200 metres vertical depth (see Radisson News Release dated December 9, 2024). Today's news confirms an extremely rich gold mineralizing environment in and around this zone, including at surface. This area is outside the scope of the Project's Mineral Resources and the recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment (see Radisson News Release dated July 9, 2025). Additional trenching is planned as part of our summer exploration program, and the discovery site has been secured against unauthorized access."
Figure 2: Host of the coarse visible gold occurrence and the classic setting of O'Brien gold mineralization exposed in Trench OB-25-TR001: a three-metre wide zone of Quartz-Sulphide-Gold veining with a Z-fold, within an envelop of high-strain, biotite alteration and semi-massive sulphides. Hosted within units of the Piché Group ("TX": Crystal Tuff, "S3p": Conglomerate). Looking east.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/260259_22b0401d6431d843_005full.jpg
Qualified Persons
Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., ing, of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the Mineral Resource Estimate at O'Brien. Each of Mr. Nieminen and Mr. Evans is independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project.
About Radisson Mining
Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.58 million ounces (2.20 million tonnes at 8.2 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.93 million ounces (6.67 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "Technical Report on the O'Brien Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada" effective March 2, 2023 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project.
For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:
Matt Manson
President and CEO
416.618.5885
mmanson@radissonmining.com
Kristina Pillon
Manager, Investor Relations
604.908.1695
kpillon@radissonmining.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the O'Brien Gold Project as set out in the Preliminary Economic Assessment; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the O'Brien Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the O'Brien Gold Project profitable; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future;, planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, and the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling; the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien Gold Project; the ability to negotiate and execute an arrangement with IAMGOLD related to the Doyon Mill on satisfactory terms or at all; and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.
Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others; the risk that the O'Brien Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; the risk of any future litigation against the Company; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; and the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.
Please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration" and the "Risks Related to Financing and Development" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 29, 2025 for the years ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 28, 2025 for the three-months ended March 31, 2025, all of which are available electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260259
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
23h
Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at Kada
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at Kada
25 July
Pinnacle Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement
(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, July 25, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it is increasing its non-brokered private placement announced on July 14, 2025 to now raise gross proceeds of up to $1,650,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will now consist of up to 27,500,000 units (the "Units") with each Unit, priced at $0.06, comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Finder's fees consisting of 7 per cent in cash commission and 7 per cent in non-transferable finders' warrants may be paid in connection with the offering. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 cents per share over a 24-month period.
The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance the high-grade El Potrero gold-silver project in Durango, Mexico, and for general working capital.
All securities to be issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.
About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.
Pinnacle is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the Americas. The high-grade Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico's Sierra Madre Belt hosts an underexplored low-sulphidation epithermal vein system and provides the potential for near-term production . In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the Company owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine and the adjacent North Birch Project with an eight-kilometre-long target horizon . With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long -term , sustainable value for shareholders.
Signed: "Robert A. Archer"
President & CEO
For further information contact :
Email: info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com
Tel.: +1 (877) 271-5886 ext. 110
Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
25 July
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing
Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 29 th .
July 23 rd
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Andean Silver Ltd.
|(OTCQX: ADSLF | ASX: ASL)
|G50 Corp. Limited
|(OTCQB: GFTYF | ASX: G50)
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)
|Viva Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
|Liberty Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
|UR-Energy Inc.
|(NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE)
|Arizona Sonoran Copper Company
|(OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU)
|Northisle Copper & Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: NTCPF | TSXV: NCX)
|Element79 Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: ELMGF | CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF)
|Rackla Metals Inc.
|(TSXV: RAK)
July 24 th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Heliostar Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)
|Camino Minerals Corp
|(OTCID: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
|West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.
|(OTCQB: WRLGF | TSXV: WRLG)
|Silver47 Exploration Corp.
|(OTCQB: AAGAF | TSXV: AGA)
|Axcap Ventures Inc.
|(OTCID: GARLF | CSE: AXCP)
|AbraSilver Resource Corp.
|(OTCQX: ABBRF | TSX: ABRA)
|Myriad Uranium Corp.
|(OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
25 July
Proposed Change of Name and Consolidation
Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Proposed Change of Name and Consolidation
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Piche Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00