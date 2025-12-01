PPX Mining Delivers Another Record-Breaking Month in 2025

PPX Mining Delivers Another Record-Breaking Month in 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX,OTC:SNNGF)(BVL:PPX) ("PPX" or the "Company", including its Peruvian subsidiaries) is pleased to report that October 2025 delivered the Company's strongest monthly operational results of the year and the past 12 months, surpassing the previous record achieved in September 2025 at its Callanquitas Mine, operated by its mining partner, Proyectos La Patagonia SAC.

In October 2025, the Callanquitas operation generated gross revenues of PEN 17.4 million (CAD$ 7.2 million)(1) and delivered a gross profit of PEN 11.5 million (CAD$ 4.8 million)(1), representing a gross margin of approximately 66%. The operation also achieved pre-tax income of PEN 7.6 million (CAD$ 3.1 million)(1), setting a new Company record. As a result, PPX, through its Peruvian subsidiary, earned a NPI of PEN 5.7 million (CAD$ 2.4 million)(1), marking the highest monthly NPI achieved to date.

Cumulative NPI earned by PPX for the 2025 calendar year through October now totals PEN 22.1 million (CAD$ 9.2 million)(1), already exceeding the total earned during the same period in the prior year. This strong performance reflects the growing cash-generating capacity of the Company's flagship Igor Project.

On the development front, PPX continues advancing construction of its CIL and flotation plant, with multiple key components now in final installation stages. Once operational, the plant is expected to significantly reduce mining, transportation, and processing costs, while enabling higher throughput, improved metallurgical recoveries, and enhanced operational efficiency. This strategic infrastructure investment is central to unlocking the next phase of growth at the Igor Project, strengthening cash flow generation, and supporting PPX's long-term production expansion plans.

John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "October's performance underscores the accelerating strength of our Callanquitas operation and the discipline of our team and alliances on the ground. Delivering back-to-back record months-culminating in the strongest results of the past year-demonstrates the robust and resilient nature of the Igor Project. PPX is entering a new stage of growth, supported by rising cash flow, expanding infrastructure, and the continued commitment to responsible operations and long-term value creation for our shareholders."

(1) Foreign Exchange: 1 CAD$ = 2.41 PEN

On behalf of the Board of Directors

John Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
82 Richmond Street East
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Canada
416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding test results, future plans or management estimates. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend,", statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals in connection with this transaction. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

PPX Mining Corp.PPX:CATSXV:PPXGold Investing
PPX:CA
The Conversation (0)
PPX Mining Corp.

PPX Mining Corp.

Keep Reading...
gold bars and us dollars.

Barrick Closes US$1.09 Billion Hemlo Sale as Wheaton Finalizes Gold Stream Deal

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has closed the sale of its Hemlo gold mine in northern Ontario to Carcetti Capital (TSXV:CART.H), completing a transition the company first announced in September and marking one of its most significant portfolio shifts this year.In a statement Wednesday (November... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Metals: Advancing High-potential Gold & Critical Metals Projects in Nevada

Keep Reading...
Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale

Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share saleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Jay Martin, city skyline and gold bars.

Jay Martin: Big Money is in Silver, Sure Money is in Gold — Plus Copper Outlook

Jay Martin, CEO of VRIC Media, outlines the resource sector trends he's watching. He also discusses what he's doing with his money and shares details on the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), which is set to run from January 25 to 26, 2026. Register for VRIC. Don't forget to follow... Keep Reading...
A wooden box with assorted gold, silver and copper coins displayed inside.

From Gold Coins to Copper Tools: Unique Festive Gifts for the Metals Investor

With pumpkin spice in the air, thoughts are turning to the biggest event of the year… No, not the curling championships — Black Friday and the start of the gifting season.Here at the Investing News Network, our team aims to provide relevant information to help readers make informed investment... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Clarifies Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Clarifies Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that further to its November 14, 2025 news release regarding its application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (as its Principal Regulator) for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), the Company wishes... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Base Metals Investing

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Base Metals Investing

Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE Confirms its First Hydrogen Production in Sorel-Tracy