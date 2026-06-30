PPX Mining Announces Resumption of Diamond Drilling Program at the Callanquitas Mine

PPX Mining Announces Resumption of Diamond Drilling Program at the Callanquitas Mine

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX,OTC:SNNGF)(BVL:PPX) ("PPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Peruvian mining partner, Proyectos La Patagonia S.A.C. ("PLP"), has signed a drilling services contract with RAMPERU S.A.C. Servicios Generales ("RAMPERU") to resume diamond drilling exploration activities at the Company's flagship Callanquitas Mine in northern Peru.

The drilling campaign marks the continuation of PPX's systematic exploration strategy aimed at expanding the known mineralization surrounding the Callanquitas deposit and advancing the Company's understanding of the broader Igor Project.

The drilling campaign will focus on testing extensions of known mineralized structures within the Callanquitas veins through HQ3 diamond drilling. Information collected during the program, including geological logging, structural data, core recovery and analytical results, will be used to refine the Company's geological model and support future resource evaluation and mine planning activities.

The Company expects mobilization activities to begin following the contractual advance payment and completion of site preparations, with drilling expected to continue over approximately nine months.

Program Highlights

  • Initial diamond drilling program of approximately 4,860 metres using a modern Tecdrill H400E drill rig.

  • Option to expand the campaign to approximately 9,810 metres through the addition of a second drill rig.

  • Expected execution period of approximately 265 calendar days following mobilization.

  • Comprehensive health, safety, environmental and operational standards.

  • Daily technical reporting, borehole documentation and final technical acceptance procedures.

  • PLP to provide site infrastructure including access, water, power, fuel, accommodation and auxiliary equipment.

Ernest Mast, President and CEO commented: "The execution of this drilling contract represents another important milestone as we continue to grow and better define the Callanquitas Mine. The exploration program is designed to further define and expand the high-grade mineralized system surrounding our existing resources while supporting our long-term mine development plans."

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Warren Pratt, PGeo., Technical Advisor of PPX Mining Corp., who is a qualified person as defined within the National Instrument NI-43-101.

On behalf of the Board Members

Ernest Mast
President and CEO
PPX Mining Corp.
82 Richmond Street East Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1, Canada
Telephone: 416-361-0737
Website: www.ppxmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Warning Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain disclosures in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that it believes are reasonable. However, forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with relevant securities commissions, and may include, but are not limited to, market conditions, and delays in obtaining or failing to obtain regulatory approvals or financing. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.



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