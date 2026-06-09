PPG showcases aerospace innovations driving long-term organic sales growth, delivering customer productivity

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it recently hosted a deep dive into its Aerospace business for the analyst community, showcasing how innovation is fueling growth. The session spotlighted the Aerospace business' nearly 100-year legacy of becoming an industry leader in transparencies, coatings and sealants for commercial aviation, military and general aviation customers worldwide.
Key takeaways from the event included:
- Differentiated customer value : Providing a broad range of qualified and highly specialized products and services.
- Innovation as a strategic advantage: Delivering technology-advantaged solutions both inside the can through advanced chemistries, and outside the can, that transform how customers use and apply PPG products in their operations.
- Long-term growth: Investing strategically in innovation and capacity expansion to capture strong, multi-year aerospace industry demand.
Innovations highlighted at the event included:
- PPG PRC ® Seal Caps, an exceptional quality sealant solution that provides significant productivity and efficiency gains for aircraft manufacturers.
- PPG ARE TM 3D Printed Sealants, an innovative 3D printing technology for applications where efficiency, precision and reduced waste are a top priority.
- PPG AEROCRON ® Electrocoat Primer, an innovative chrome-free electrocoat primer specifically designed for the aerospace industry.
"Our Aerospace deep dive was a tremendous opportunity to highlight the business that is powering PPG's organic growth," said Sam Millikin, PPG senior vice president, Global Aerospace. "We were thrilled to share with our analyst community the strategy, technology offerings, and customer solutions that make PPG's Aerospace business unique."
The presentation from the event can be found in the events section on the PPG Investor Center at www.ppg.com .
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
ARE is a trademark and PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc. PRC and Aerocron are registered trademarks of PRC-DeSoto International, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609475697/en/
Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com
Investor Contact:
Alex Lopez
Investor Relations
+1 412 434 3466
alejandrolopez@ppg.com
investor.ppg.com