PPG's Harshberger, Solcz earn STEP Ahead Awards from the Manufacturing Institute

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that employees Laura Harshberger and Jennifer Solcz have been recognized with 2026 STEP Ahead Awards from the Manufacturing Institute for their exemplary leadership and industry achievements.
The STEP Ahead Awards shine a spotlight on the people powering manufacturing success, and whose leadership, expertise and commitment to others are building stronger workplaces and communities. As manufacturers work to attract, retain and advance talent in a rapidly evolving industry, programs like STEP Ahead play a critical role in elevating role models and demonstrating what leadership in manufacturing looks like today.
Solcz joined PPG in 2018 as global segments director, wheel coatings, developing a global strategy and delivering strong results. In 2020, she was promoted to Americas general manager, auto parts, achieving record sales and profitability while driving operational excellence and customer satisfaction. In her current role as vice president, Americas, Protective and Marine Coatings, Solcz aligns efforts to foster growth and sustainable value for PPG customers and partners. She studied biochemistry and business at Goucher College and the University of Windsor, received a CPA license in Ontario, Canada, and achieved an MBA from Lawrence Technological University.
"Jennifer has demonstrated a rare combination of strategic clarity, operational discipline and relentless customer focus throughout her career at PPG," said Amy Ericson, PPG senior vice president, Protective and Marine Coatings. "She has consistently elevated every business she led. In her current role, Jennifer has helped transform the PMC organization, aligning teams and capabilities to drive value for our customers. Her scientific and financial acumen, paired with her deep commitment to excellence, make her an exceptional leader."
Harshberger, a 20-year IT veteran and PPG's global IT director, has driven impactful change by combining advocacy with action across the company and broader community. She has managed or implemented systems in the entire manufacturing value chain, including enterprise resource planning, customer facing inventory management, manufacturing execution, quality management, demand planning, customer relationship management and capital portfolio management. In addition to leading IT for the Operations and EHS functions, and the Industrial, Automotive and Packaging businesses globally, Harshberger leads PPG's global IT internship program, which is the primary early talent pipeline for IT at PPG. As the first global sponsor of the Women's Leadership Network and co-chair of the Women's Leadership Council, she has championed initiatives that support employee well-being, and is active in several external organizations committed to empowering women and expanding access to opportunity. Harshberger earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from Robert Morris University.
"Laura embodies modern manufacturing leadership through her deep information technology expertise and a passion for empowering others," said Bhaskar Ramachandran, PPG vice president and chief information officer. "Her impact at PPG stretches far beyond the systems she improves; it lives in the hundreds of interns she has guided, the thousands of women she has helped mobilize through our Women's Leadership Network, and the countless colleagues who feel more supported, included and seen because of her advocacy."
"Manufacturing's future depends on leaders who develop talent, strengthen teams and drive results by building strong workplace cultures," said Lexi Champion, National Director of STEP Ahead. "The STEP Ahead Awards recognize and celebrate those making that impact every day in their workplaces and communities, and whose leadership helps the next generation see a place for themselves in manufacturing."
About the Manufacturing Institute
The Manufacturing Institute works to build and strengthen the manufacturing workforce for today and tomorrow to create a workforce prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. This is done through implementing groundbreaking initiatives, convening industry leaders, conducting innovative research and promoting public policy that supports the sector as it meets the opportunity of modern manufacturing. Through this work, the MI furthers individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. For more information, please visit themanufacturinginstitute.org .
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD ®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260308994514/en/
PPG Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com
www.ppg.com