PPG's Alisha Bellezza recognized among finalists for Women Automotive Network Leader of the Year

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that Alisha Bellezza, PPG senior vice president, Automotive and Packaging Coatings, was recognized as a finalist for Leader of the Year by the Women Automotive Network, recognizing her leadership and impact across the global automotive industry.
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Alisha Bellezza, PPG senior vice president, Automotive and Packaging Coatings, was recognized as a finalist for Leader of the Year by the Women Automotive Network, recognizing her impact across the global automotive industry.
The Women Automotive Network's annual awards, held last week at the organization's annual Women Automotive Summit Detroit, celebrate individuals driving progress, advancing innovation and championing inclusion across the automotive sector. Bellezza was selected as a finalist due to her leadership in guiding PPG's automotive business through a period of rapid transformation while maintaining a strong focus on customers, innovation and people.
�Being named a finalist reflects the talent and commitment of our global teams and the culture PPG leaders have cultivated within our organization," said Bellezza. "It was inspiring to be among so many leaders at the summit, including women who are leading and shaping the future of major automotive companies. The automotive industry is evolving quickly, and I am proud to work alongside PPG colleagues who are helping our customers navigate change, drive innovation and deliver on our purpose We protect and beautify the world every day."
Bellezza has served in her current role since joining PPG in 2023 and is a member of the company's operating committee. Before joining PPG, Bellezza served as president, thermal and specialized solutions at Chemours and held multiple leadership roles across sales, operations and finance. She also held positions at FMC Corp. and in finance and banking earlier in her career.
The Women Automotive Network awards program brings together industry leaders from around the world and recognizes individuals and organizations making a measurable impact across the automotive value chain.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
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PPG Media Contact:
Mark Silvey
Automotive Coatings
silvey@ppg.com
www.ppg.com