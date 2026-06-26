PPG names recipients of 2025 Excellent Supplier Awards

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the recipients of its 2025 Excellent Supplier Awards. The annual awards recognize suppliers whose performance has consistently exceeded requirements based on commercial value, quality, innovation, sustainability, responsiveness, service, delivery, documentation, quality, value add, and compliance. The Excellent Supplier Awards program applies to the company's global supply base, which includes direct (raw materials), indirect, logistics and energy.
Several suppliers were recognized for their notable efforts to create value, generate savings and establish a competitive advantage for PPG:
- Global winners, indirect: Belcan , SAP , EPAM
- Global winners, direct: The Shepherd Color Company, Rianlon , LB Group
- Regional winner: United States and Canada: Eaton (indirect)
- Regional winner: Latin America: Complementos Coby SA de CV (indirect)
- Regional winner: Europe, Middle East and Africa: Mercedes-Benz International Corporate Sales (indirect)
- Regional Winners: Asia Pacific: Ayva Packaging Pty. Ltd (indirect), Anhui Shenjian New Material Co., Ltd (direct)
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (MCC) was the global winner in the sustainability category. MCC was recognized after partnering with PPG to develop innovative materials for its next-generation marine antifouling coatings, bringing strong sustainability benefits compared to traditional antifouling coatings.
"Our suppliers play a vital role in helping us serve our customers today while positioning PPG for future success," said Christine Camsuzou, PPG vice president, global procurement and integrated supply chain. "We're pleased to recognize these exceptional partners for the value they bring to our business. Their dedication, creativity and adaptability have made a meaningful impact, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnerships in the years ahead."
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
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PPG Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
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edgar@ppg.com
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