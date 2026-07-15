PPG introduces PPG AEROVIEW virtual aircraft painter for business, general aviation

PPG introduces PPG AEROVIEW virtual aircraft painter for business, general aviation

Innovative digital tool enhances aircraft paint color selection, design experience

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of the PPG AEROVIEW™ virtual aircraft painter, a digital tool designed to help business and general aviation customers explore and customize aircraft paint colors with precision and ease. This web-based tool provides an interactive platform where users can select from a variety of aircraft models and digitally apply colors from PPG's comprehensive aerospace color library to visualize custom paint schemes in real time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260715662351/en/

The PPG AEROVIEW™ virtual aircraft painter is a digital tool designed to help business and general aviation customers explore and customize aircraft paint colors with precision and ease.

The PPG AEROVIEW™ virtual aircraft painter is a digital tool designed to help business and general aviation customers explore and customize aircraft paint colors with precision and ease.

The PPG Aeroview virtual aircraft painter is designed to increase the visibility and accessibility of PPG's aerospace coatings, particularly for business and general aviation markets. The tool provides a digital alternative to traditional physical color brochures and enables 3D rendering in real time. It is currently available for U.S. aerospace coatings products only.

"The PPG Aeroview virtual aircraft painter is a sophisticated, easy-to-use solution for designers, fleet managers, maintenance planners and aviation enthusiasts to visualize and select aircraft coatings with confidence," said Lirong Bao, PPG global platform director, Aerospace Coatings. "By allowing users to digitally customize paint schemes on specific aircraft models, this tool helps reduce design uncertainty, minimize costly repaint errors and accelerate project approvals."

Key benefits of the PPG Aeroview virtual aircraft painter include:

  • Reduced need for physical color books
  • Creative support with hundreds of color and finish combinations
  • Enhanced customer experience through an intuitive, web-based interface
  • Ability to select aircraft models and digitally apply colors and finishes for realistic previews
  • Capability to save, share and archive designs for future reference and maintenance planning
  • Integration with PPG LIVERYLAB™ studio, a service that assists customers with livery design projects

To experience the PPG Aeroview virtual aircraft painter, visit www.ppg.com/en-US/aerospace/color-design/virtual-aircraft-painter/aeroview .

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
PPG Aeroview and LiveryLab are trademarks of PRC Desoto International, Inc.

Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Aerospace
+1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com
www.ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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