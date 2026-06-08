PPG appoints John Smith to vice president, architectural coatings EMEA; Steve Pocock to retire

PPG appoints John Smith to vice president, architectural coatings EMEA; Steve Pocock to retire

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the appointment of John Smith to vice president, architectural coatings, EMEA, effective July 1, 2026. He will report to Henrik Bergström, senior vice president, global architectural coatings. Smith will succeed Steve Pocock, who has announced his decision to retire effective June 30, 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260605894947/en/

PPG announced the appointment of John Smith to vice president, architectural coatings, EMEA, effective July 1, 2026.

PPG announced the appointment of John Smith to vice president, architectural coatings, EMEA, effective July 1, 2026.

"With more than 25 years of international leadership experience, John brings a strong track record of driving profitable growth across consumer and B2B organizations," said Bergström. "His deep commercial expertise, global mindset and passion for developing high-performing teams positions him well to lead our architectural coatings EMEA business into its next phase of growth."

Most recently, Smith served as executive vice president and general manager at Signify, where he led the global connected lighting business and had responsibility across strategy, innovation, marketing, sales and operations. Prior to this role, he held senior leadership positions at Philips, where he led global and regional businesses across the consumer health, grooming and home care categories.

Pocock joined Sigma Kalon in early 2000, which was later acquired by PPG, as a national accounts controller. He progressed through a number of commercial roles of increasing responsibility before his appointment as general manager, architectural coatings, UK and Ireland, in 2010. Pocock was then appointed general manager, architectural coatings, EMEA north and China, before being named vice president, architectural coatings in 2019. He was then named to his most recent role leading the region's architectural coatings commercial organization in 2024.

"Throughout his career, Steve has been deeply committed to building strong, high-performing and engaged teams," said Bergström. "His relentless energy, enthusiasm and determination to win have delivered record levels of growth. He has also developed and mentored countless colleagues, leaving a lasting legacy across the organization. His presence, support and leadership will be greatly missed by all who have had the privilege of working with him."

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com

Investor Contact:
Alex Lopez
Investor Relations
+1 412 434 3466
alejandrolopez@ppg.com
investor.ppg.com

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