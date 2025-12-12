PPG announces leadership changes

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Adriana Macouzet, vice president, PPG Latin America, and general manager, protective and marine coatings (PMC), Latin America, will retire, effective April 30, 2026. With Macouzet's retirement, PPG will make the following leadership changes:
Adriana Macouzet, vice president, PPG Latin America, and general manager, protective and marine coatings (PMC), Latin America, will retire, effective April 30, 2026.
- Jennifer Solcz, vice president, protective and marine coatings, United States and Canada (USCA) will serve as vice president, protective and marine coatings, Americas, which will include USCA and Latin America, effective April 30, 2026. Solcz will continue to report to Amy Ericson, senior vice president, protective and marine coatings.
- Javier Sosa Mejía, vice president, architectural coatings, Latin America and president, PPG Comex, will expand his responsibilities as president, PPG Latin America, effective January 1, 2026. Sosa will continue to report to Henrik Bergström, senior vice president, global architectural coatings.
"On behalf of the PPG leadership team, we congratulate Adriana on an outstanding 40-year career with PPG and thank her for her many contributions," said Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. "She has been a key leader in driving the development and growth of PPG's PMC business and PPG's business throughout Latin America. Adriana is a highly respected leader and has been a central architect in building PPG's Latin American business over the years. Throughout her four decades with PPG, she has also served as a mentor to many PPG employees, and her leadership and dedication will be missed. We wish Adriana all the best in her well-deserved retirement.
"We also want to congratulate both Jennifer and Javier on their expanded roles and responsibilities. Their continued strong leadership will be key as we maintain our focus on growing our business and serving our customers throughout Latin America and within the PMC business across the Americas."
Macouzet joined PPG as a paint formulator in Mexico in 1984 and then advanced through automotive coatings roles in pretreatment, operations planning, and sales and marketing before moving to Argentina in 1995 to develop new business in Latin America South. She returned to Mexico in 1998 as account manager for Ford and General Motors before being named sales and marketing manager, automotive coatings, Latin America, in 2005. Macouzet was named director, automotive and industrial coatings, Mexico, in 2008 and then general manager, automotive coatings, Mexico, before being named general manager, Latin America North in 2012. In 2016, she was appointed vice president, Latin America, and general manager, PMC, Latin America. Since then, Macouzet has been providing regional leadership for Latin America overall, excluding PPG Comex, and has direct accountability for the PMC business in the region. A native of Mexico, she earned a chemical engineering degree from La Salle University, Mexico City, and a business administration degree from Michigan State University.
Solcz joined PPG in 2018 as the global segments director, wheel coatings, where she successfully developed and executed the global strategy and delivered strong financial results. In 2020, she was promoted to the Americas general manager for auto parts, where she led the business to achieve record sales and profitability, while driving operational excellence and customer satisfaction. In her current role as vice president, PMC, USCA, Solcz strategically aligns efforts to foster growth and generate real and sustainable value for PPG customers and partners. She studied biochemistry and business at both Goucher College and the University of Windsor, received a CPA license in Ontario, Canada, and achieved a master's in business administration degree from Lawrence Technological University.
Sosa joined PPG in November 2014 following the company's acquisition of Comex. He has held several positions of increasing responsibility, including retail experience and design manager, product manager, B2B marketing director and B2B commercial director, where he consistently contributed to the strategic growth of PPG Comex in the region. Sosa was also responsible for the PMC and traffic solutions businesses in Mexico and Central America in his previous role. In his current role as vice president, architectural coatings, Latin America and president, PPG Comex, he is responsible for PPG's architectural coatings activities in Mexico, Central America and Brazil, going to market through the Comex concessionaires' network and other distribution channels such as home centers, supermarkets and hardware stores.
