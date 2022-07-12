Battery MetalsInvesting News

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FSE: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to provide an update on our recently commenced drill program at the Company's 100% owned Case Lake Property.  The Company has completed an initial 8 drill holes on the Case Lake lithium property and has intersected substantial spodumene (lithium ore mineral) mineralization in every hole. A total of 4 drill holes (PWM-22-128 to 131) were completed for a total of 256 m on the West Joe Dyke. A total of 4 drill holes (PWM-22-132 to 135) were completed for a total of 435 m on the Main Dyke. The purpose of each drill hole was to infill on known mineralization to aid in a future resource estimate. These holes are part of Power Metals' fully-funded 5,000 meter 2022 summer drill program at Case Lake.

Johnathan More , Chairman & CEO of Power Metals, commented "Drilling continues at our Case Lake property as we eagerly await assay results for the initial 8 drill holes of the 2022 program.  Our visual interpretations of the drill core look spectacular and we will immediately release the assay results as soon as they are received.  We are extremely excited with the drilling to date as we will continue to expand our world-class lithium, cesium and tantalum discoveries on the West Joe and Main Dykes.  Additionally, we are continuing our geological mapping program of the additional 12 tonalite domes identified on the property."

West Joe Dyke drill holes PWM-22-128 to 131 are along section following the West Joe Dyke down dip. These holes intersected spodumene (Li) and lepidolite (Li):

  • 17.56- 24.40 m , interval 6.84 m , spodumene and lepidolite, PWM-22-128, spodumene is up to 9 x 3 cm in size (Figure 1)
  • 23.88- 25.84 m , interval 1.96 m , spodumene, PWM-22-129, spodumene is up to 5 x 2 cm in size
  • 36.51- 43.02 m , interval 6.51m , spodumene, PWM-22-129, including 0.7 m with about 20 volume % spodumene
  • 54.21- 57.18 m , interval 2.97 m , spodumene, PWM-22-130, including 0.29 m with about 25 volume % spodumene (Figure 2)
  • 61.83- 64.09 m , interval 2.26 m , spodumene, PWM-22-131, including 1.3 m with about 10-15 volume% spodumene

Purple lepidolite (Li) vein at 19.9 m, PWM-22-128, West Joe Dyke (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Figure 1 Purple lepidolite (Li) vein at 19.9 m , PWM-22-128, West Joe Dyke

White spodumene at 55 m in the top row and white coarse-grained cleavelandite in the second row, PWM-22-130, West Joe Dyke (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Figure 2 White spodumene at 55 m in the top row and white coarse-grained cleavelandite in the second row, PWM-22-130, West Joe Dyke

Main Dyke drill holes PWM-22-132 to135 intersected wide zones of spodumene pegmatite on the Main Dyke:

  • 2.05- 27.64 m , interval 25.59 m , PWM-22-132, including 9.5 m of 10 volume % spodumene
  • 37.42- 65.41 m , interval 27.99 m , PWM-22-133, including 6.6 m of 15 volume % spodumene
  • 19.65- 25.5 m , interval 5.85 m , PWM-22-134 with 15 volume % spodumene (Figure 3)
  • 25.5- 28.1 m , interval 2.6 m , PWM-22-134, quartz core with coarse-grained white spodumene (Figure 3)
  • 28.1- 36.2 m , interval 8.1 m , PWM-22-134, including 5.75 m of 25 volume % spodumene
  • 40.76- 48.37 m , interval 7.61 m , PWM-22-134, including 2.74 m of 25 volume % spodumene
  • 6.33- 32.53 m , interval 26.2 m , PWM-22-135, including 13.45 m of

Visual mineral estimates of spodumene content does not necessarily indicate Li 2 O % grade in assays.  Drill core samples from PWM-22-132 have been cut and submitted to SGS Cochrane lab for preparation and assay. Assays are pending and will be disclosed once received.

Abundant green spodumene in top core box and white and green spodumene in bottom box, last row is quartz core with coarse-grained spodumene, boxes 5 and 6, 20-29 m, PWM-22-134, Main Dyke. (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Figure 3 Abundant green spodumene in top core box and white and green spodumene in bottom box, last row is quartz core with coarse-grained spodumene, boxes 5 and 6, 20- 29 m , PWM-22-134, Main Dyke.

Drill holes PWM-22-132 to 135 also intersected the new spodumene dyke below the Main Dyke:

  • 56.02- 57.95 m , interval 1.93 m , PWM-22-132
  • 85.07- 85.8 m , interval 0.73 m , PWM-22-133
  • 47.14- 47.81 m , interval 0.67 m , PWM-22-135

Quality Control

The drill core was sampled so that 1 m of the Case Batholith tonalite host rock was sampled followed by 1 m long samples of the pegmatite dyke and 1 m of the Case Batholith. The sampling followed lithology boundaries so that only one lithology unit is within a sample, except for the Cochrane by Power Metals' geologists. The core will be prepared at SGS Garson and analyzed at SGS Burnaby, British Columbia which has ISO 17025 certification. Every 20 samples included one external quartz blank, one external lithium standard and one core duplicate. The ore grade Li 2 O% was prepared by sodium peroxide fusion with analysis by ICP-OES with a detection limit of 0.002 % Li 2 O.

Case Lake Property

Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane , northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario - Quebec border. Case Lake Property consists of 585 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10 km x 9.5 km in size with 14 identified tonalite domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes: North, Main, South, East and Northeast Dykes on the Henry Dome and the West Joe Dyke on a new tonalite dome. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017 .

Qualified Person

Julie Selway , Ph.D., P.Geo. supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Dr. Selway is the VP of Exploration for Power Metals and the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Selway is supervising the exploration program at Case Lake. Dr. Selway completed a Ph.D. on granitic pegmatites in 1999 and worked for 3 years as a pegmatite geoscientist for the Ontario Geological Survey. Dr. Selway also has twenty-three scientific journal articles on pegmatites.

About Power Metals Corp.
Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects.  We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering.  These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

Power Metals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

SOURCE POWER METALS CORP

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/12/c3252.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Power MetalsPWM:CALithium Investing
PWM:CA
X1 Esports & Entertainment

X1 Esports and Entertainment


Keep reading...Show less
chess pieces with american and chinese flag patterns

Experts Share Insights on How Geopolitics of Lithium Are Changing

The lithium industry is growing at a rapid pace to keep up with the increasing demand from the energy transition the world is currently undergoing.

Governments are waking up to the fact that building domestic and regional supply chains to reduce risks is a must while carmakers are racing to secure supply to meet their ambitious goals — but scaling up lithium supply won't happen overnight.

“I think just in the last couple of years, the Trump-China trade war, COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, have really exposed critical vulnerabilities in terms of how energy in particular is generated and stored,” Chris Berry of House Mountain Partners said at a panel at this year’s Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Raw Materials conference.

Keep reading...Show less

Livent Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http:www.livent.com .

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 , at 4:30 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.
Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com .

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada : (888) 330-2454
International: (240) 789-2714
Conference ID # 4348515

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from August 2, 2022 until August 16, 2022.

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com
U.S. / Canada : (800) 770-2030
International: (647) 362-9199
Conference ID # 4348515

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301583159.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
two people push massive puzzle pieces together in front of a sunset

Lithium Producers Bullish on Demand, Cooperation Key for Global Supply Growth

As the world moves to new sources of energy, metals such as lithium will have an increasingly important role to play, with many governments now waking up to the fact that building key raw materials supply chains is essential for the future.

The US has pushed forward with plans and investments into critical minerals supply chains, and so has Europe, in an effort to catch up with Asia.

“There’s an incredible dependence on China today, and clearly the US government is trying to put an agenda to diminish that,” Livent’s (NYSE:LTHM) CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi said at this year’s Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Raw Materials conference. “Geopolitics is absolutely in play, and that’s why regionalization is being driven by governments.”

Keep reading...Show less
Green Technology Metals

Further Step-Out Success at Seymour

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to provide an update from the recommenced diamond drilling activity at its Seymour Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources

Latin Exercises Option Agreement Over The High-Grade Peep O’day Gold Prospect

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has exercised its option to secure 100% ownership of the high-grade gold Peep O’Day prospect in the southern Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Release Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2022 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold its conference call to discuss second-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, August 4 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com , via the webcast link below or by phone at the following numbers:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):
Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062
Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575
United States : 1 844 200 6205
United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544
All other locations: +1 929 526 1599
Participant Access code: 446425
*Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator. Please include this when sending details to participants.

Webcast Details
Event Title: Q2 2022 Albemarle Corporation Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: August 4, 2022
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL (Public):
For inclusion in your invitations to webcast attendees.
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/824094798

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following numbers (for 7 days):

Accessing the telephone replay
A recording will be available until Thursday, August 11 2022
UK (Local): 0204 525 0658
US (Local): 1 929 458 6194
US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403
Canada : 1 226 828 7578
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 203738

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-second-quarter-2022-earnings-results-on-wednesday-august-3-2022-301582613.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×