Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone (Up to 8.98m @ 9.46 wt.% TREO), and Expands Underlying AMP Zone

Lithium Investing News

Portofino Announces Stock Options and RSU Grants

Portofino Announces Stock Options and RSU Grants

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the Company's Share Option Plan it has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 3,817,000 common shares of the Company to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.065. The Options are subject to certain vesting conditions and expire five years from the grant date.

In accordance with the terms of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, the Company has also granted restricted share units ("RSUs") representing the right to receive up to an aggregate of 2,250,000 Common Shares, subject to the satisfaction of certain vesting conditions, to certain directors, officers, and employees of the Company.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino has an opportunity to earn a majority interest in multiple lithium projects in Salta, Argentina and up to 100% of the Yergo Lithium property in Catamarca. The properties are situated in the heart of the world-renown Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects. The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three northwestern Ontario, Canada lithium projects: Allison Lake North, Greenheart Lake and McNamara Lake.

Portofino's South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada proximal to the Dixie gold project discovered by Great Bear Resources and now owned by Kinross Gold Corp. In addition, Portofino holds three other northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan mine, as well as the Sapawe West and Melema West properties located in the rapidly developing Atikokan gold mining camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel CEO,
Director 604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157021

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino ResourcesPOR:CATSXV:PORLithium Investing
POR:CA
The Conversation (0)
Portofino Closes $735,000 Financing

Portofino Closes $735,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for $735,500 priced at $0.05 per Unit. The Company is issuing 14,710,000 Units with each Unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075. Finders' fees related to this financing, consist of $31,850 and 637,700 finders' warrants which are exercisable on the same terms as the subscribing investors. Shares are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring in June 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Announces Increase to Upsized, Fully Subscribed Placement

Portofino Announces Increase to Upsized, Fully Subscribed Placement

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that due to strong interest, it has increased its non-brokered private placement financing from $500,000 to $735,000 priced at $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant shall have a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075. The placement has been fully subscribed.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for exploration activities on Portofino's Argentine lithium and Canadian projects, as well as working capital and general corporate activities. Closing will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Announces Upsized Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Portofino Announces Upsized Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that due to strong interest, it has increased its non-brokered private placement financing from $500,000 to $700,000 priced at $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant shall have a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075. The placement has been fully subscribed.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for exploration activities on Portofino's Argentine lithium and Canadian projects, as well as working capital and general corporate activities. Closing will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Announces Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Portofino Announces Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing for $500,000 priced at $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant shall have a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075. The placement has been fully subscribed.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for exploration activities on Portofino's Argentine lithium and Canadian projects, as well as working capital and general corporate activities. Closing will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Provides Projects Updates; 2023 Plans and Objectives

Portofino Provides Projects Updates; 2023 Plans and Objectives

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces summary updates of its key projects and 2023 plans and objectives.

  1. Arizaro lithium Project, Salta (Argentina):

Portofino management and the state-owned mining company of the Province of Salta ("REMSA"), continue to work together within the framework of the previously executed MOU agreement. Management has prepared and filed a "private initiative" (joint venture proposal) pursuant to the Provincial Mining Law regarding an 8,445-hectare property within the Arizaro salar (the "Arizaro Project"). The Arizaro Project is in close proximity to multiple world-class salar lithium projects including near-term production projects operated by Ganfeng Lithium, Rio Tinto and French mining conglomerate, Eramet. In addition, junior explorer, Lithium Chile Inc. has reported a high-grade resource on an adjacent property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atlas Lithium CEO to Present at PDAC 2023 Conference

Atlas Lithium CEO to Present at PDAC 2023 Conference

Atlas Lithium Attends PDAC 2023 as Part of the Official Brazilian Delegation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company"), a hard-rock lithium company developing its initial mine and processing facility in Brazil, is pleased to announce that Marc Fogassa, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present the Company on March 2, 2023 at 12:20pm during the Brazilian Mining Day event at the PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, Canada. He will be joined by Igor Tkachenko, Vice President of Strategic Development.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources

Developing Minerals To Provide The Planet With Environmentally Sustainable Products

PDAC Presentation MARCH 2023

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less

SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Highlights

  • SQM reported net income(1) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 of US$3,906.3 million compared to US$585.5 million for the same period the year before. Earnings per share totaled US$13.68 for the first twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , significantly higher than the US$2.05 reported for the same period of 2021.
  • Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , were US$10,710.6 million .
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , contributions to the Chilean treasury surpassed US$5.0 billion .

SQM will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, March 2 , at 10:00am ET ( 12:00pm Chile time).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lithium mining operation in argentina

Lithium Mining in Argentina: A Prime Investment Opportunity

Depending on who you ask, South America's Lithium Triangle contains anywhere from 56 percent of the world's total lithium reserves to over 75percent. Overlapping portions of Argentina, Chile and Bolivia, the Triangle is a hotbed of lithium investment. Nowhere is this more evident than in Argentina, which on its own accounts for roughly 22 percent of all known lithium deposits.

Although Argentina currently has only two producing lithium mines, TIME Magazine notes that there are 13 more projects planned, and dozens more under consideration as of mid-2022, meaning the country is home to the world's largest lithium project pipeline.

Between its vast lithium reserves and its wealth of speculative and planned projects, Argentina is an excellent choice for lithium investment, particularly if one has an interest in ASX-listed companies.

Keep reading...Show less

Venus Metals Corporation Limited Bonanza Intercept of 28m @ 34.81g/t Au at Youanmi South

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - West Australian gold exploration and development company, Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL), in conjunction with its joint venture partner Venus Metals Corporation (ASX:VMC), is pleased to report initial drilling results from the substantial reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD) programs currently underway at the Youanmi Gold Project (OYG JV).

The Rox exploration team has identified a number of near-mine exploration targets, including new drill results from the 'Youanmi South' prospect and the high-grade 'Midway' structure, both discoveries made by the OYG JV. These high-grade, mineralised structures are both located nearby the Youanmi Main Pit and represent new exploration opportunities. The interpretation of these mineralised structures is in its infancy, and Rox is prioritising its understanding of splay structures off the Youanmi Main zone, both to the west (Midway) and east (Youanmi South) with the aim of identifying new high-grade zones with strike continuity. However the early stage results from Youanmi South, as reported herein, are clearly significant and open up an area largely untested at depth for potential resource growth.

The exceptional drilling results, coupled with the detailed structural information, will provide valuable information to expand these emerging discoveries.

Management Comments

Rox Resources Managing Director, Mr Robert Ryan, said the result from the first hole at Youanmi South is an exciting development regardless of true lode widths, as it opens up a new near-mine area for exploration and potential high-grade resource growth.

"Youanmi South is just 250 metres from the Youanmi main open pit, yet historical drilling was largely restricted to the weathered zone so true geology has been unconstrained. The exceptional grade and continuous highgrade tenor of the intersection in an area previously untested by drilling is cause for cautious optimism whilst we determine orientation of the mineralised zone.

"A core focus of our current exploration program is to test the splay structures off the historically-mined zone structures along the granite margin. The results from Midway, and those reported here on Youanmi South emphasize that Youanmi has the potential to deliver extensive resource growth with quality ounces through near-mine discovery. Our confidence continues to increase that Youanmi is a large-scale, high-grade system that is still in the early stages of understanding and resource evaluation.

"Our team is doing an excellent job in processing all available data, refining our targeting and delivering on efficient execution. We look forward to a steady stream of updates as the drill program continues."

Youanmi South Exploration Drilling

The Youanmi South area just 250 m from the Youanmi pit is a structurally complex zone south of the granite margin, with recent interpretations from magnetic data highlighting a range of structural trends, including the east-northeast trending Youanmi South Structure. The area has limited shallow historical drilling, which is primarily drilled parallel to the 060-degree trending targeted structure. RXRC458 is the first of a series of holes to test the variety of structural trends that are emerging as important gold hosts.

RXRC458, drilled to the north in order to target more westerly-striking splay structures has intersected a bonanza intercept of:

- 28m @ 34.81g/t Au from 204m, including;

o 18m @ 51.96g/t from 207m, including;
o 10m@ 79.55g/t from 211m, including;
o 3m @ 138.07g/t from 218m

As this is the first deep hole that has looked to intersect more westerly oriented structures drilled across this broader mineralised zone, the OYG is yet to fully understand the true orientation, and significance of this zone.

A scissor hole was drilled to constrain this intercept, however the hole was abandoned due to bogged drill rods.

Follow up drilling is planned to constrain the orientation of this high-grade zone.

Near Mine Exploration

The discovery of mineralisation on the Midway and Youanmi South Structures is evidence that the renewed exploration efforts to understand the near mine mineralised structures is delivering results, and there is more variability than has traditionally been thought, and therefore, more exploration upside.

The exceptional Youanmi South bonanza intercept from RXRC458 with 28m @ 34.81g/t Au obviously exceeded expectations.

The ASX announcement (ASX 20 February 2023) released the exciting development of the Midway structure with drill intersections including:

- 6.76m @ 15.40g/t Au
- 3.73m @ 10.25 g/t Au
- 2.86m @ 22.03 g/t Au

The Midway structure has an interpreted strike-length in excess of 1,000m, of which only 100m of strike-length has been drill tested to date.

In addition to the additional strike-length potential along the Midway structure, another new parallel structure has been interpreted approximately 100m south of the Midway structure.

An additional drill rig is being mobilised to site in early March to accelerate the current drill program that is focused on:

- Resource infill drilling to upgrade the inferred resource to indicated resource; and
- Target drilling the near mine exploration structures including; Midway, Youanmi South and Midway South structures.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XACDT2YR



About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



Source:
Venus Metals Corporation Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101862807"]

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

HMW Continues To Deliver With Positive Results At Santa Barbara

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce further advancements on its 100%-owned Hombre Muerto West Project (HMW Project) in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Ta Khoa Project Development Update

Sylla Enters into Option Agreements for Niaouleni Gold Project

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023 and Host Conference Call

E-Power Resources: Strengthening the North American Graphite Supply Chain

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Top 4 Canadian Rare Earths Stocks of 2023

Graphite Investing

Top 4 Canadian Graphite Stocks

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Announces Engagement of Marketing Providers and Confirms Shares for Debt Settlement

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Anglo American Investment and Bought Deal Public Offering for Total Proceeds of C$44 Million

Battery Metals Investing

ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone , and Expands Underlying AMP Zone

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Drills 298 m of 4.5% Zinc, 1.4% Lead and 30.9 g/t Silver Including a new zone of 24.5% Zinc, 15.1% Lead and 323.2 g/t Silver over 9.6 m

×