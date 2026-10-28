PNC Bank and ADP Announce Embedded Payroll Solution for Small Businesses

PNC Payroll by ADP® will connect payroll, HR and benefits with the banking, payments and cash management capabilities businesses use every day in one digital experience
- Integrated payroll and workforce solutions: PNC Payroll by ADP® brings payroll, HR, benefits, time, insurance and retirement solutions into PNC's digital banking experience.
- Connected banking and payroll: Businesses can manage payroll alongside PNC's cash management and payment capabilities in a single digital environment.
- Built for small businesses: PNC Payroll by ADP is designed to support small businesses across every stage of growth.
- Technology backed by human expertise: PNC clients will have access to digital self-service capabilities and 24/7 support from ADP payroll experts.
ADP, a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, and PNC Bank, one of the largest financial services institutions in the U.S., today announced a strategic partnership that will bring ADP's payroll and HR capabilities directly into PNC's digital banking platform. The agreement reflects both companies' commitment to helping small businesses manage essential financial and employee operations through a single digital experience.
As small businesses increasingly seek integrated technology experiences, ADP and PNC are bringing payroll, HR, banking and payments together through a new offering, PNC Payroll by ADP®. The new offering helps reduce operational complexity, making it easier for small businesses to manage critical needs like cash flow, payments, compliance and payroll.
"Small businesses want technology that works together seamlessly," said Matt Farwell, president of Small Business Services at ADP. "This collaboration brings together two of the systems small businesses rely on most: banking and payroll. With decades of combined expertise supporting businesses through critical financial and payroll decisions, ADP and PNC are uniquely positioned to provide a trusted, centralized platform that can ultimately help business owners spend less time navigating disconnected systems and more time focusing on growth."
"Our clients rely on us for the tools and support they need to build and grow their businesses," said Dave Shorten, head of SMB Treasury Management at PNC Bank. "This collaboration combines ADP's small business expertise and scalable solutions with PNC's relationship-driven approach to banking, creating a powerful solution that supports small businesses at every stage of growth."
Bringing Payroll, HR and Banking Together
Small businesses traditionally manage payroll, HR and banking activities across multiple systems. PNC Payroll by ADP brings those functions together in a single workflow. By embedding ADP's AI-enabled payroll and HR capabilities into PNC's digital experience, businesses can manage critical operations with greater confidence and accuracy.
PNC Payroll by ADP will give small business banking customers access to payroll, HR, time tracking, insurance and retirement solutions directly through their digital banking platform. The offering is designed to support businesses as they grow, from startups and one-person operations to more established companies looking to scale. Built on ADP's experience serving more than 900,000 small businesses, the solution was purposefully designed to address their needs, combining simplicity and expert support.
PNC Payroll by ADP will combine digital self-service capabilities with access to 24/7 live ADP payroll experts. ADP brings more than 77 years of experience helping businesses manage payroll and navigate the federal, state and local requirements that affect the workplace. AI-powered capabilities help automate routine tasks while ADP's payroll experts provide the guidance businesses need to effectively pay and manage their people.
This agreement represents the latest expansion of ADP's embedded payroll offerings, extending payroll and HR capabilities into the digital experiences small businesses use every day to help them operate with greater precision and confidence.
To learn more, visit adp.com/embedded.
About PNC Financial Services Group
PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.
About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com.
ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are registered trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
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SOURCE ADP, Inc.