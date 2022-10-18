GamingInvesting News

- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 .

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time , 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time .

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available on Playtika's Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com . To listen live, participants may register here to be provided with dial-in details.

About Playtika
Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playtika-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-301651804.html

SOURCE Playtika

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

2022 LG MONITOR LINEUP NOW AVAILABLE IN CANADA

Designed to complement gaming, creativity and professional setups, 2022 LG UltraGear and DualUp Monitors bring home the latest innovation

 LG Electronics Canada (LG) is announcing the Canadian availability of the 2022 monitor lineup with the introduction of LG UltraGear™ models 48GQ900, 32GQ950, and 32GQ850, and LG DualUp model 28MQ780. These models are designed for the modern-day user to deliver next-level performance in gaming and productivity.

GameOn Lands a Strike With Karate Combat, Set to Launch NFT Mint & Fantasy Game in 2023

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a partnership with Karate Combat, the world's premier full-contact striking league.

The deal will see GameOn launch a branded and playable Karate Combat NFT collection and fantasy game. Fans will be able to buy fighter NFTs, craft a lineup they have ownership in, and win exclusive prizes like pit-side VIP tickets and $KARATE tokens. Per the terms of Karate Combat's new licensing model, GameOn will keep 80% of revenue generated by the NFTs and fantasy game. 10% of the revenue will flow to the league's fighters, while 10% will be distributed to the Karate Combat community.

Swarmio Media, Globe Telecom and Tencent Games Collaborate to Launch Two Exclusive Gaming Tournaments with PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines

Gamers Across the Philippines Registered for the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship Exclusively Inside the Globe Gamer Grounds Platform, Developed by Swarmio

The launch of the two tournaments follows the success of a previous collaboration between Swarmio, Globe Telecom and Tencent Games / Level Infinite to promote the Globe Gamer Grounds platform inside PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines .

Aqua Farm, a new wind blower in the P2E game successfully ended 2nd CBT

- Aqua Farm, a Full 3D P2E game project, announced that the 2nd CBT (Closed Beta Test) held for two weeks ( Aug 29 - Sep 9 ) ended successfully. Aqua Farm is a gaming project published by The Mars Corp., a fast-evolving metaverse platform development and publishing company in the blockchain industry.

Aqua Farm, a new wind blower in the P2E game successfully ended 2nd CBT.

The Company's core developers are veteran game developers with over 10 years of experience in developing open-world MMORPG games.

Aqua Farm is a lovely ocean adventure RPG based on blockchain technology with a Play-to-Earn (P2E) structure and Non- Fungible Token (NFT) assets. Before the launch, the game received a lot of attention and expectation, especially from the Asia Pacific communities due to its adorable graphics and its fascinating narrative. The universe of Aqua Farm shows that players take a journey together with Aree, the ocean fairy, by boarding the Guardian to take back the PODO (Power of Deep Ocean), the source of peace that was stolen by the invaders who threatened the peace of Aqua World. The excitement of the community was demonstrated during the pre-sale of Aree NFT, as more than 6,000 NFTs were sold already before the game launch.

Aqua Farm adopts the turn-based idle battle system that is similar to Pokémon, a popular Japanese anime-based game that's been loved for decades, and Axie Infinity, a pioneer of P2E games that reached $215 million in sales volume in 2021. Distinguishably, Aqua Farm players can adopt various strategies through the NFT deck placement possessed by the card game, and it also provides a variety of social play for users who are not interested in battle gameplay.

Although the 2nd CBT was held with a specific set of users, over 1,500 users and influencers participated and enjoyed the game. Compared to the 1st CBT in July, the improved battle system was adjusted, as well as 'Aqua Union', a scholarship function that can be used in battle through renting Aree NFT, and staking earned tokens at Farm. The potential success of the game was proved throughout the test period with a 78% retention rate, 4.0 out of 5.0 satisfaction rate, and positive feedback from the players.

Regarding the upcoming schedule, Aqua Farm is planning to run several more tests to adjust the game balancing with collected data and feedback before the Open Beta Test (OBT). In this phase, PvP mode will be available as well, one of the biggest interests of global users. Additional NFT package sales are also waiting for future players through multiple collaborations with renowned NFT marketplaces.

For more information about the Aqua Farm, please visit https://linktr.ee/aquafarm.p2e .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aqua-farm-a-new-wind-blower-in-the-p2e-game-successfully-ended-2nd-cbt-301651662.html

SOURCE The Mars Corp.

Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology Advances Overclocking Capability In EVGA's New CLX Closed Loop CPU Cooler Series

Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, today announced its liquid cooling technology is powering EVGA's highest-performing CPU cooler series to date the EVGA CLX. Asetek's advanced liquid cooling technology enables extreme performance with minimal noise, providing gamers and enthusiasts targeted cooling of CPUs, outstanding gameplay, and greater overclocking potential.

"EVGA and Asetek worked together to create a new cooler series to maximize heat transfer for incredible cooling efficiency," said Jacob Freeman , Global Product Management Director at EVGA. "With increased flow rate, low noise, an LCD screen, and robust software controls for RGB lighting, the new CLX coolers maximize cooling, while Hydro-Dynamic bearing fans effortlessly dissipate heat from the radiator without sacrificing silence. The CLX all-in-ones are available in 360mm, 280mm, and 240mm radiator sizes for optimal cooling in a variety of cases. Take command with EVGA's CLX software, which allows gamers and enthusiasts to quickly max out pump and fan speed for a heavy gaming or overclocking session."

Lithosphere Developer KaJ Labs Makes Offer to Acquire Remaining Assets of Luna Foundation Guard For Terra Classic USD's Reserve to Burn LUNC in FINESSE

KaJ Labs, developer of Lithosphere (LITHO), announced that it plans to buy Luna Foundation Guard's (LFG) assets for $26 million. The assets will be used for Terra Classic USD's (USTC) reserve and to burn LUNC and via the Finesse game series.

The announcement by KaJ Labs comes in the wake of LFG indicating it was unable to disperse its remaining assets to UST holders. LFG said this was due to pending and potential litigation.

