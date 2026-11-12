PitchBook's Year of Platform Innovation Connects Private Markets from Pre-seed to Public

New agentic capabilities and PitchBook Data MCP modernize how investors access PitchBook's intelligence; new offerings extend that same access to the companies and investors shaping the private markets of tomorrow
PitchBook , a leading private capital market intelligence provider, today marked a year of platform innovation designed to match the speed AI has brought to private markets with the grounded intelligence needed to act across every stage of the investment lifecycle. Since October, PitchBook has announced PitchBook Data MCP and new agentic functionality within PitchBook AI, which improve how investors access and act on its data. Most recently, PitchBook launched PitchBook for Startups , which offers free access to PitchBook for companies at the earliest stage of their lifecycle, and PitchBook Origin, a standalone workflow product that helps investors discover those companies sooner. Together, the announcements mark the next phase of how PitchBook delivers its intelligence, built around how investors now source, evaluate, and act on private market opportunities across the full investment lifecycle.
Why Now
Private capital dealmaking is accelerating at every stage. According to the Q3 2026 PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor, new company formation is on pace for a record year, with an estimated 8,625 US first-time financings closed through Q3 2026, already above 2021's full-year record with one quarter still to be counted. Those deals represent $34.3 billion deployed, putting annualized first-time financing value on pace to top 2021's high of $40.7 billion. Demand for deals has remained strong as well. An estimated 5,012 US venture deals closed in Q3, the second-most of any quarter in its dataset, and active unicorns have reached a record 992, up 14.9% year-over-year.
AI is enabling greater scale, lowering barriers to entry and driving new company formation, creating a larger pool of companies and more competition for funding. At the same time, AI-accelerated investor workflows are compressing diligence and execution from weeks to days, raising the premium on speed and on grounded, validated data.
PitchBook has spent nearly two decades building the data infrastructure this moment requires: the grounded intelligence needed to act across every stage of the investment lifecycle. This year's releases modernize how investors access its trusted data and extend that infrastructure to the earliest stage of company formation.
"This year was about matching the speed private markets are moving at with the infrastructure to keep pace," said Rod Diefendorf, President and Chief Operating Officer at PitchBook. "We started by putting that speed directly into investors' hands, giving them AI-powered workflows that turn weeks of work to days. Then we extended that same foundation earlier in the lifecycle, connecting the companies shaping the next generation of private markets to the investors racing to find them first. Together, these releases put the data that powers how investors work within reach at every stage of private market dealmaking, from a company's first check to its exit."
PitchBook AI and PitchBook Data MCP: Modernizing the Platform to Match How Investors Work
Announced at TechCrunch Disrupt, new agentic capabilities in PitchBook AI turn a natural language request into a complete, shareable work product and automate the recurring work investment teams run every week. They come in two forms: Skills, which produce finished work on request, and Agents, which run that work on a schedule. The initial launch will support Market Intelligence workflows and will expand to Deal Sourcing, Deal Execution, Credit Research, and Funds Analysis workflows over the course of 2027.
The new capabilities in PitchBook AI will support workflows across the investment lifecycle, including:
- Automated monitoring and briefings: Configure a PitchBook Agent to run on a schedule and deliver finished analysis directly to an inbox, such as a Daily News Briefing on watch-list activity, a summary the moment a new earnings report posts, or tear sheets on top companies ready before a Monday pipeline review.
- Investment committee prep: Generate a complete company brief in seconds, covering financials, ownership, and competitive positioning, ready for investment committee materials.
- Market Intelligence: Quickly understand a market's growth, segments, and key players, even when the data needed is not isolated to the specific niche being evaluated.
- Earnings Report Digest: Answer a set of questions and gather key insights across one or more tracked public companies in a single pass, paired with an Agent that keeps the digest current automatically.
- Board and client deliverables: Produce shareable, citable documents formatted for the audience, without leaving PitchBook.
- Corporate development workflows: Generate market maps, competitor briefs, and diligence summaries for corporate development and strategic finance teams evaluating M&A and partnership opportunities.
Alongside PitchBook AI's enhancements, PitchBook Data MCP puts PitchBook's trusted data into the systems investors have already built. It gives investment teams native, secure access to a subset of PitchBook's dataset, including company, deal, investor, and fund data, directly inside their own proprietary tools and models.
Together, these releases deliver the speed and infrastructure investors need to source, diligence, and execute deals with confidence at the pace AI has brought to private markets. The next stage of this year's releases puts that same foundation to work earlier, extending insights into the lifecycle stage that institutional data has historically missed.
PitchBook for Startups and PitchBook Origin: Powering Discovery at the Earliest Stage of Company Formation
PitchBook for Startups gives eligible startups seeking their first institutional financing free access to the PitchBook platform, helping founders discover active investors sourcing deals in their sector, stage, or region. Founder-verified information from participating startups also builds a data layer that PitchBook has not previously had at scale. PitchBook Origin builds on that data in a standalone, AI-native offering purpose-built for early-stage venture deal sourcing, covering roughly 25 million companies and 250 million people profiles at launch, including stealth, pre-funding, and bootstrapped companies, 15 million of which are new to PitchBook.
These releases give companies and investors:
- Discovery in both directions: Founders identify and research investors actively writing checks in their sector, geography, and stage. Investors see companies, including stealth and pre-funding startups, months before competitors.
- A flywheel effect: As more early-stage companies join PitchBook for Startups, the verified data strengthens PitchBook Origin's ability to surface promising companies earlier.
- Benchmarks and market intelligence for founders: Valuation, growth, and fundraising comparisons against similar companies, plus market maps, sector trends, and comparable financings.
- Signal over noise for investors: Intelligent scoring, investor-tuned relevance filters, real-time alerts, saved searches, and CRM integrations that replace manual monitoring.
Grounded Data Supporting the Full Investment Lifecycle
These four releases were designed to meet the speed AI has brought to the private markets with the grounded intelligence needed to act across every stage of the investment lifecycle. PitchBook AI and PitchBook Data MCP enable AI-powered workflows and build on PitchBook's broader AI and machine learning strategy, which includes enhancing AI capabilities directly within its platform, expanding integrations with leading AI platforms, and building AI-first, workflow-specific products. PitchBook for Startups and PitchBook Origin extend PitchBook's grounded data to the earliest stage of the private market lifecycle, strengthening deal-sourcing signals and private market intelligence at the point of company formation. These innovations rest on nearly two decades of grounded, verified private market data, the foundation AI needs to be trusted in this asset class.
To learn more about PitchBook's platform innovations this year, click here .
About PitchBook, a Morningstar company
As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.
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