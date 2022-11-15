GamingInvesting News

Groundbreaking device unveiled at Pimax Frontier 2022 is four devices in one; production and shipment guaranteed

- Pimax today announced that their pre-sale campaign on Kickstarter for the new Pimax Portal metaverse entertainment system is now live: https:www.kickstarter.comprojectspimax8kvrpimax-portal-worlds-first-metaverse-entertainment-system .

On November 9 , the company held Pimax Frontier 2022 where it unveiled its latest VR 3.0 device, the Pimax Portal. The Portal is poised to disrupt the hot gaming segment currently dominated by the Nintendo Switch and Meta Quest 2, and is already in production with first product shipments expected in January 2023 .

New VR 3.0 product designed for wide audience

Pimax created the Portal to bring the VR 3.0 experience to the mainstream customer at an affordable price point. The new device is a groundbreaking metaverse product that is the pinnacle of seven years of Pimax VR innovations. The Portal merges four separate devices into one sleek package – it's an innovative handheld gaming device, it's a VR 3.0 headset for mainstream audiences, it's a portable PC gaming system, and it's the ultimate living room entertainment center. The new 4-in-1 product will introduce more people to the world of virtual reality, using technology to provide players with the ultimate freedom.

Hardcore technology that permanently changes console gaming

This amazing high performance handheld gaming device brings the gaming experience to a new level. The Pimax Portal brings dramatic technical improvements to the visual experience, latency and hardware design. This is the world's first handheld device with 4K resolution with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate that is much higher than 90% of devices on the market and makes use of VR technology to provide ASW that lowers latency to less than 20ms.

Finally, an All-In-One headset for the mainstream

Escape the low resolution of other all-in-one devices with a standard configuration that includes a whopping 27PPD resolution. The Portal includes two interchangeable lenses. One set of lenses is 27PPD and offers a 100-degree FOV, which is very suitable for VR experiences. The second set offers 40PPD and a 60-degree FOV to ensure that users can watch high-resolution movies while traveling or on the go. In addition, the company has developed a special wide-field version headset called the Portal Horizon. This provides an amazing 140-degree FOV which makes users feel like they have stepped straight into the virtual world. Finally, Pimax is also developing the Portal Social Edition that includes eye-tracking and face-tracking which will allow Portal to include a natural social experience.

Breaking limitations of PC gaming

The Portal PC gaming system ensures you will enjoy multiple game experiences. Portal can connect the games to a larger screen and controllers called the Pimax XL. This provides a sleeve that users insert the Portal into with a large, bright 8.8-inch screen at 120hz refresh rate. With the brand-new Pimax Mini Station, the WiGig Streaming module creates the fastest streaming and networking technology. Portal also supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and split rendering which solves the three issues of low picture quality, frame drops and the latency often seen in cloud games. In addition, it also supports all cloud game platforms on the market.

The ultimate living room entertainment hub

The exclusive Dock for the Pimax Portal offers physical movement fitness games, large-screen mobile games and different multimedia modes. With 6DOF supported by its gamepad, the Dock elevates the scalability of Portal to a new level that allows everyone to freely play games and offers a revolution for living room interaction.

Pimax has multiple Roadshows around the world for the months of November and December to demonstrate the power of the new Pimax Portal and the new Pimax Crystal headsets. Visit https://pimax.com/events/ to stay up to date.

About Pimax

Pimax Innovation was founded in 2014, We created the world's first 4K VR headset in 2014 that was recognized as the best VR product in CES Asia 2016, released the award-winning Pimax 5K+ in 2017 and the flagship 8K X 4K per eye wide FOV VR headset that won Best VR product at CES Las Vegas in 2020. Pimax Innovation is a USA based company. Pimax has received multiple rounds of funding from financial partners and holds the Guinness World Record for the most successful crowdfunded VR project of all time.

For more information, please visit www.pimax.com .

Media Contact

Len Fernandes
348801@email4pr.com
1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

EXACTA SYSTEMS SIGNS HHR LICENSE IP AGREEMENT WITH BLUBERI

Exacta Systems announced today that it has signed a License IP Agreement with gaming technology company, Bluberi.

Exacta Logo (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG) (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG)

"Exacta has been very impressed with Bluberi's consistent growth in North America over the last two years. We look forward to deploying Bluberi's sleek cabinets and innovative game content on Exacta Connect for our Historical Horse Racing (HHR) customers," said Ross O'Hanley , chief revenue officer for Exacta Systems.

"Bluberi is thrilled to sign an HHR agreement with Exacta. After completing an extensive review of the HHR market, we selected Exacta based on their ability to co-develop on an aggressive timeline while still preserving the integrity of our games," said Casey Whalen , chief commercial officer for Bluberi.

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems is the pioneering technology driving growth in new and existing HHR markets. Exacta Connect's robust and uniquely flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system enabling Exacta to deliver a diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit: www.exactasystems.com .

About Bluberi: Backed by more than 25 year of industry experience, Bluberi is an inventive company that is dedicated to developing and delivering the highest quality casino gaming experience to players and operators. Their team is comprised of seasoned, multi-talented innovators who are focused on bringing gaming to life with entertaining games and high-performing cabinets. Their products are designed to add vitality to gambling and transport players to an energetic world of winning. They are the risk-taking spirit of gambling, and they add imagination and innovation to everything they create. Learn more at bluberi.com.

GameOn Breaks Even in October, Closes Five Deals in Two Months

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces it broke even for the first time in October. The milestone month comes off the back of a flurry of new deals, including Karate Combat RDB Car Club and Crypto Jets Club .

(PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)

CEO Matt Bailey said: "Recent volatility in the broader public market has emboldened us to remain patient, optimize resources, and focus diligently on revenue. In light of this, a number of high-value opportunities have emerged, allowing us to grow our addressable market, revenue, and profitability. Our patience and diligence has paid off, with a number of exciting partnerships being executed and a break even month in October."

The company has accelerated growth in the back half of 2022. Milestones include:

  • Closing a flurry of new deals in the past two months, with another in-contract, including Karate Combat , RDB Car Club and Crypto Jets Club . These deals alone are projected to generate more than $1.4M in year one revenue with an expected gross margin of 80%.
  • Partnering with Karate Combat to launch an NFT mint and fantasy game. GameOn will keep 80% of the revenue generated. KC35 saw 6.6M livestreams and August saw 143m video views. The league has global distribution in 100+ countries and is partnered with CBS, Globo, Eurosport, BeIN, & ESPN.
  • Breaking even in October, remaining on track to be profitable in 2023.

This is in addition to prior highlights since going public (just 17 months ago):

Bailey added: "We continue to work efficiently on identifying opportunities that will drive revenue, profitability, and shareholder value. We remain confident on fulfilling profitability in 2023 as management continues to focus aggressively on new sales."

The company also announced an upcoming webinar on November 16 at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey , Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Karate Combat, and Gaming Society.

Swarmio Media Signs Telco Distribution Agreement with WestBridge Telecom, Targeting MENA's 377 Million Gamers

WestBridge Telecom to Distribute Swarmio's Ember Gaming and Esports Platform to its Telco Partners in Revenue Share Arrangement

  • WestBridge Telecom is a US-based wholesale carrier whose mission is to help operators increase their ARPU by offering innovative products and tailored solutions in the areas of Voice, SMS, Fintech, VAS, Esports & Gaming.
  • Swarmio and WestBridge Telecom have entered into an agreement whereby WestBridge will distribute Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform to its telco clients in the MENA region, the fastest-growing gaming market in the world with an estimated 377 million gamers.
  • Revenues generated from monthly subscriptions to the Ember platform will be split between Swarmio, WestBridge Telecom, and participating telcos.

 Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, announces a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with WestBridge Telecom ("WestBridge") a wholesale provider of telecommunications products and services to telcos in the US, Asia Africa and the Middle East . According to the terms of the Agreement, WestBridge will distribute Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform to its telco clients in the MENA region, with subscription revenues to be split between Swarmio, WestBridge and participating telcos.

HUYA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

SAGA AND COM2US ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO POWER INFRASTRUCTURE FOR GAMING

Saga and XPLA, the content-driven gaming-specific chain built by MetaMagnet with its main partner Com2uS, the largest mobile game developer in the world, announced a partnership today to provide both XPLA and its games with scalable infrastructure using the Saga protocol.

Saga's unique use of interchain security will allow XPLA games and services to shard onto their own dedicated chains, or Chainlets. Using Saga technology, XPLA will be enabled to acquire extended blockspace for its own chain by automatically deploying Saga Chainlets. The result is the highest performance environment available for Web3 gaming, and all games and chains have complete flexibility over their fee and token model with end users. Saga's protocol will power the infrastructure purely on the backend, which will allow for the least amount of friction in user experience.

FaZe Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues up 12% year-over-year driven by sponsorship, content and esports

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe" or the "Company"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today filed its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 . Summary financial results are included with this press release.

