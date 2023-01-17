Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

GamingInvesting News

PILLZ LAUNCHES NFT WEARABLES OF THE FUTURE: PHYGITAL STARTUP FUNDED BY XSOLLA MERGES WEB3 WITH REAL WORLD

Pillz pioneer of wearable devices for NFT collectibles and NFT gaming, has raised a pre-seed round from industry-leading Xsolla, the gaming payment platform founded by Aleksandr "Shurick" Agapitov that is used by developers to create, monetize, and scale video games globally.

Pillz

Pillz is an extension of a digital identity - the device makes NFT collectibles and NFT games tangible, so users have a deeply immersive experience interacting with their NFTs in physical reality. Users can upload their NFTs to Pillz without transferring the token to the device, requiring verification of its ownership.

Wearables of the future are phygital: Pillz enables people to wear their NFTs as an accessory – whether it is a necklace, bracelet, keychain, or anything else. The leading fashion and jewelry brands can collaborate with Pillz to create limited NFT collections and produce unique accessory designs.

The device's functionality allows users to interact with characters from NFT games. Pillz presents its own game – featuring an environment to breed, grow and progress digital pets unique to each device.

"Pillz represents what I always look for in teams - a passion for changing the world and a vision to do it. The next evolution in web3 is happening in hardware, and I'm happy to be a part of it with the team at Pillz," Aleksandr Agapitov, Xsolla founder and Pillz Board of Directors member, said. "Together with our strategic partner Xsolla, we are laying the foundation for web3 infrastructure, merging digital with physical." Marat Saakyan, CEO of Pillz, added.

Furthermore, 2023 will see an SDK for developers worldwide to create original content for the device. Any existing NFT game may also get an additional dimension of gaming mechanics with Pillz.

Pillz aims to be the leading phygital ecosystem for people to interact with their NFTs in real life, extending their digital identity. Pillz will launch sales in Q2 2023 following a beta-release of 100 devices dropped earlier in December 2022 , available for secondary sales at market.pillz.tech .

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: pillz.tech
Pillz Media kit
Medium
Twitter
Instagram

Media Contact:
media@ pillz .tech

About Pillz
Pillz Inc., funded by Xsolla, developed a wearable device for NFT-collectibles and NFT-gaming, making them tangible so users have a deeply immersive experience interacting with their NFTs in physical reality. Pillz enables people to wear their NFTs as a phygital accessory – no matter whether it is a necklace, bracelet, keychain or anything else. The functionality of the device also allows users to interact with characters from NFT games – Pillz presents its own game with possibilities to breed, grow and progress unique digital pets. Developers from all over the world will be able to create content with the Pillz SDK as well. Pillz aims to be the leading phygital ecosystem for people to interact with their NFTs in real life, extending their digital identity. For additional information and to learn more, please visit: pillz.tech

About Xsolla
Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Xsolla is headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California , with offices in Berlin , Seoul , Beijing , Kuala Lumpur , and cities around the world. Xsolla supports major gaming companies like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, Pearl Abyss, NCSoft, and more.  For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pillz-launches-nft-wearables-of-the-future-phygital-startup-funded-by-xsolla-merges-web3-with-real-world-301723949.html

SOURCE Pillz

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Andrew Milne Joins Relish Leadership Team to Oversee Expansion Strategy

The award-winning multiplatform content studio is primed for a global audience.

 Relish Studios has hired industry veteran Andrew Milne as VP, Growth. "We have a lot of things in the hopper right now and we need someone to steer us strategically forward," said Paul Pattison CEO of Relish Studios. "Andrew is an energetic business builder who brings a genuine passion for the creative industry, with a keen eye for technical innovation. We chose him to lead the expansion of our sales and marketing efforts with a focus on strengthening our client relationships and working towards establishing new partnerships within the entertainment industry."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

USA to Host Global Cybersecurity Competition and Conference

Focus on How Games Address Global Cybersecurity Workforce Issues

The United States will host the 2023 International Cybersecurity Championship and Conference (IC3 ). This global event will be held July 31-August 4, 2023 in San Diego, California and will be organized by PlayCyber ® .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Breakthrough in AR optics means that 3D holographic gaming now a reality

VividQ™, the pioneer of holographic display technology for AR gaming, and Dispelix, the world's leading waveguide designer and manufacturer, have today announced achieving what leading industry figures described as 'quasi-impossible' only two years ago. The two companies have designed and manufactured a 'waveguide combiner' that can accurately display simultaneous variable-depth 3D content within a user's environment. For the first time ever, users will be able to enjoy immersive AR gaming experiences where digital content can be placed in their physical world and they can interact with it naturally and comfortably.

The two companies have also announced the formation of a commercial partnership to develop the new 3D waveguide technology towards mass production readiness. This will enable headset manufacturers the ability to kick-start their AR product roadmaps now.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Global Games Publisher Plarium Appoints Schraga Mor as Chief Executive Officer

Plarium a global leader in developing and publishing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, today announced the appointment of Schraga Mor as its incoming CEO.

(PRNewsfoto/Plarium Global)

A seasoned business leader with over 20 years of experience in the technology, digital and e-commerce industries, Mor joins Plarium from SodaStream where he has spearheaded the company's global e-commerce strategy and operations since 2020. He previously served as CEO of MSN Israel and ICQ, and as Managing Director of William Hill's online games business based in Tel Aviv .

Michael Lang , CEO of Pixel United , the global mobile-first games business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) of which Plarium is part, said "Schraga has a proven track record in building and scaling successful multi-million dollar companies and mobile-orientated brands. With a deep understanding of digital commerce, marketing and product development, as well as a strong appreciation for Plarium's people-first culture, we are confident Schraga is the right person to lead Plarium in its next exciting chapter and continue to set the industry bar in key genres and cross-platform gaming."

Mor takes over from Aviram Steinhart who stepped down from the role after more than eight years at the company, just over two of which he served as CEO.

Since it became part of the Pixel United portfolio in 2017, Plarium has delivered exceptional growth. Alongside its existing stable of Evergreen games, it launched US Top 20 game ( RAID: Shadow Legends ) in 2018, which currently ranks #1 in the Squad RPG category and has delivered over $1billion in lifetime revenue. The company made a successful entry into the Action genre with the launch of Mech Arena in 2021 and has scaled its proprietary PC platform, Plarium Play, which delivers close to 30% of Plarium's total revenues.

Following his appointment, Mor commented, "I am delighted to join a company that has helped shape and define the mobile and PC games industry for more than a decade, and a business I have admired for many years. I look forward to working with Plarium's talented global teams to build upon the strong culture and momentum to help the business reach new heights."

Mor, who holds an Executive Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the Ruppin Academic Center, will assume his role as CEO at the end of February 2023 and will be based at the company's headquarter in Herzliya, where the company recently established its new state-of-the-art office.

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 435 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1300 specialists at its headquarters and six offices and development studios around the globe. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

About Pixel United:

Pixel United is the free-to-play, mobile-first video games business of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (ASX: ALL).  A top publisher in Tier 1 western mobile markets, Pixel United is driven by a purpose to build the best games and drive positive change.  Pixel United has three major operating businesses that span multiple key game genres: Product Madness ( London ), Plarium Global ( Israel ) and Big Fish Games ( USA ).  As a global business with a growing team of 3,000 people in 18 locations worldwide, Pixel United leverages its LiveOps, in-house development, business intelligence and marketing capabilities and strong investment in talent to fuel its performance and deliver sustainable long-term growth. www.pixelunited.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-global-games-publisher-plarium-appoints-schraga-mor-as-chief-executive-officer-301721599.html

SOURCE Plarium Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XT.COM Lists ROND in its Main Zone

XT.COM the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of ROND on its platform in the main zone, and the ROND USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-01-16 10:00 (UTC).

  • Users can deposit ROND for trading at 2023-01-15 10:00(UTC)
  • Withdrawals for ROND will open at 2023-01-17 10:00 (UTC)

About ROND

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aiming For "The Best Casual Game 2023", Thetan Rivals Introduces A New Map, New Game Mode, And New Skins

  • The Early Launch comes with the first Season Pass and many new content
  • Countless new and unique skins to show off your taste

Closing the Open Beta with flying colors, Thetan Rivals - a successor to Thetan Arena (The Best Mobile Game by GAM3 Awards 2022), is having an Early Launch on January 15, 2023 . The new update comes with multiple features, promising to satisfy any gamer.

Fresh and diverse challenges

A new map and game mode will be introduced in the first stage of the Early Launch. The brand new obstacle racing map is decorated with a pet theme: pet columns and pet beds as trampolines, and even a race with crocodiles. Along with the new map is a whole fresh game mode to level up your excitement - Scoring Area. In this game mode, you have to burn your Thenions in order to get qualified.

All these newly added content are sure to entice both existing and new players of Thetan Rivals .

Thetan Rivals' Teaser: https://youtu.be/E_EzAjPi5mE

Show off your uniqueness with multiple new skins

Thetan Rivals team works as hard as we can to deliver hundreds of new Thenion skins and cosmetics for players to choose and express their personalities and tastes freely. The skins are inspired by Thetan Arena's mighty heroes but are in miniature and cute versions.

First Season Pass - Opening World

One of the highlights of this Early Launch is the introduction of the first Season Pass of Thetan Rivals - Opening World. The Season Pass marks an essential milestone of the game. With this Season Pass, all players get chances to claim their favorite items by collecting experience points. You can easily earn these points by doing daily quests.

A new shop and new economic system

The in-game shop got a new interface. You can get free items each day just by visiting the shop and claiming it. The item is changed randomly daily.

The new economic system has been updated. There are five currencies: R-Buck, Gold, Season Point , Enhancer, and EXP. Each different currency will allow you to get a different item. Box system is divided into two categories: Free and Premium.

"In Open Beta, we gladly welcome more than 100K players to come to Thetan Rivals. Now, with the goal of creating a friendly playground for gamers, we are launching the game early in selective markets. Our team put in great effort and worked closely to deliver the Early launch as we really hope to bring as much new and exciting content to players as possible. This is an important milestone for Thetan Rivals itself, as well as Thetan Arena and the following projects of Thetan World." said Mr. Eric Khanh Nguyen - CEO of Wolffun Game.

Thetan Rivals is a product in the Thetan World ecosystem - along with Thetan Arena. Thetan Rivals is still in the development stage, which means there will be more features and content coming up in the official global launch of the game this year. Alongside Thetan Rivals, Thetan Arena is continuing to release more updates to renew and refresh gaming communities worldwide.

Follow us via our official channels:

About Wolffun Game

Wolffun Game studio with a passionate and experienced team that has developed a number of prominent games in the MOBA genre for both Mobile and PC platforms. With a goal of creating unique, enjoyable gaming experiences and increasing investment opportunities for the public, Wolffun Game aims to keep the quality of our games the number one priority. Fulfill Joy and Connect People.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aiming-for-the-best-casual-game-2023-thetan-rivals-introduces-a-new-map-new-game-mode-and-new-skins-301721161.html

SOURCE WOLFFUN PTE. LTD.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/15/c9441.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Success Continues At The EL Guayabo Gold Project, Ecuador

Drilling Commences At Kangaroo Hills Lithium Project

December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Base Metals Investing

Romios Gold Discovers High-Grade Gold Veins Assaying up to 72.6 g/t Au on the North West Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Update on Exploration Projects in Ontario and Quebec

×