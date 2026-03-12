Phillips 66 to speak at Piper Sandler 26th Annual Energy Conference

Phillips 66 to speak at Piper Sandler 26th Annual Energy Conference

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executives will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 26th Annual Energy Conference at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Participants will include Kevin Mitchell, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Richard Harbison, Executive Vice President, Refining, who will discuss the company's outlook, strategic execution across its segments and commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors . A replay will be archived on the Events and Presentations page the day after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations
investorrelations@p66.com

Media Relations
phillips66media@p66.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Phillips 66 PSX NYSE:PSX oil and gas investing
PSX
The Conversation (0)
Large pipeline with text overlay: "Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Oil Company 88 Energy Soars 73 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.This week’s list highlights companies across a range of commodities, including oil, gold, zinc and copper, led by 88 Energy.A range of... Keep Reading...
Cargo ship at sea with digital security locks overlay.

Beyond Oil, Middle East Crisis Ripples Across Global Commodities

The war raging in the Middle East is sending shock waves across global commodity markets, disrupting far more than just oil and gas.As the conflict enters its second week, the near shutdown of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is beginning to affect a wide range of materials essential to... Keep Reading...
Josef Schachter, oil rigs.

Josef Schachter: Oil Prices Spike on Iran War, What Happens Next?

Josef Schachter, president and author at the Schachter Energy Report, shares his outlook for oil prices and stocks as the Iran war continues. "The key thing is how long does it last and what is the reason that they want the war," he said.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Oil barrel with rising graph arrow, indicating increased prices or growth.

IEA Considers Record Oil Reserve Release Following Hormuz Disruptions

Global energy officials are weighing the largest coordinated release of emergency oil reserves ever proposed as supply disruptions linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict continue to disrupt global markets, according to an exclusive report by the Wall Street Journal.Officials familiar with... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Reports Copper Mineralization Over 286 Metres At Thmei North Prospect, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Reports Copper Mineralization Over 286 Metres At Thmei North Prospect, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - March 11, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") reports results from diamond drill hole AB25-009 completed at the Thmei North copper target on the Andong Bor mineral exploration license in Cambodia. The... Keep Reading...
QIMC Completes 711 Metre Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate, Nova Scotia: Hydrogen System Confirmed at Depth

QIMC Completes 711 Metre Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate, Nova Scotia: Hydrogen System Confirmed at Depth

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") today announced the completion of Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 to a depth of 711 metres at its West-Advocate hydrogen project in Nova Scotia. Drilling intersected a persistent hydrogen-bearing system... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cygnus intends to advance resource evaluation and technical studies following successful A$25m placement

Early Warning Reports Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Boorara Mined Ore Stockpiles Support Ramp up of Black Swan

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Update Regarding Record Ridge Project Court Decision

Related News

base metals investing

Cygnus intends to advance resource evaluation and technical studies following successful A$25m placement

precious metals investing

Early Warning Reports Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

precious metals investing

Boorara Mined Ore Stockpiles Support Ramp up of Black Swan

gold investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold Volatility Picking Up, Price Setting New Floors

silver investing

Ted Butler: Silver Blow-Off Top Years Away, How to Play Volatility

gold investing

Joe Mazumdar: Bullish on Copper, but Time to Hold Gold is Now

gold investing

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs for Australian Investors in 2026