Phillips 66 to speak at Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference

Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference at 11:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
Lashier will discuss the company's outlook, strategic execution across its segments and commitment to disciplined capital allocation.
To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors . A replay will be archived on the Events and Presentations page the day after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.
