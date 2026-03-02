Phillips 66 to speak at Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference

Phillips 66 to speak at Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference

Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference at 11:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Lashier will discuss the company's outlook, strategic execution across its segments and commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors . A replay will be archived on the Events and Presentations page the day after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations
investorrelations@p66.com

Media Relations
phillips66media@p66.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Phillips 66PSXNYSE:PSXoil and gas investing
PSX
The Conversation (0)
Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - March 2, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") wishes to announce that it has granted, effective today, an aggregate of 4,275,000 stock options (each an "Option) to certain Directors, management and... Keep Reading...
U.S. and Iranian flags wave against a dark, cloudy sky.

US-Iran Tensions Put Europe’s Gas Storage Plans at Risk

Escalating tensions between the United States and Iran are reviving a risk energy markets have long feared: a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow Gulf passage that carries roughly 20 percent of global LNG trade and 25 percent of seaborne oil.New modelling from energy analytics... Keep Reading...
Québec Innovative Materials Corp

QIMC Intersects Major Subsurface Fault Corridor with Elevated H2 Readings at 142m Depth

Pressurized Formation Water and Visible Gas Bubbling Confirm Active Structural System in First of Five-Hole Systematic Drill Program

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant initial results from the first 300 metres of its planned 650-metre diamond drill hole DDH-26-01 at its West Advocate Eatonville Project, Nova Scotia. Drilling... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (February 24, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces the completion of a trenching and sampling program at the CZ Gold Prospect in Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia. As previously announced (see... Keep Reading...
PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced PEP 11 Update - Federal Court ProceedingsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Kinetiko Energy Limited

Kinetiko Energy Poised to Address South Africa’s Gas Supply Gap: MST Access Report

Description:A research report by MST Access highlights Kinetiko Energy (ASX:KKO) as an emerging participant in South Africa’s domestic gas sector, supported by a base-case valuation of AU$0.49 per share. The company’s project covers 5,366 sq km, located 200 km southeast of Johannesburg within an... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

Glacier Lake Announces Share Consolidation Ratio Change

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Related News

platinum investing

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

gold investing

As Gold Investment Surges, Fake Platforms and AI Drive New Fraud Wave

base metals investing

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Signs Agreement for the Supply of Graphite Fines as Additional Source of Feedstock for its Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces CFO Transition

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 1 Bulk Sample Update at Nine Mile Brook High Grade Lens of 13.71% CuEq over 15.10m