Phillips 66 Limited completes acquisition of Lindsey Oil Refinery assets

Phillips 66 Limited completes acquisition of Lindsey Oil Refinery assets

Phillips 66 Limited today announced it has completed the acquisition of the assets and associated infrastructure of Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Limited (in Liquidation). The transaction comes after the company previously agreed to the deal in January, stating its intention to integrate key assets into its Humber Refinery operations.

"Completing this transaction allows Phillips 66 to play an even stronger role in supporting the UK's fuel supply and the resilience of this critical energy infrastructure," said Paul Fursey, Phillips 66 Limited UK lead executive. "This strategic move will unlock new growth opportunities for traditional and renewable fuels and help protect UK energy security at a time when domestic production is under pressure."

When integrated with the Humber site, Phillips 66 Limited plans to leverage storage and other infrastructure assets to enhance Humber Refinery operations and improve fuel supply to UK customers.

About Phillips 66 Limited

Phillips 66 Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Phillips 66, a leading integrated downstream energy provider. Operating in the UK for over 60 years, Phillips 66 Limited owns and operates the Humber Refinery in North Lincolnshire, which contributes to the UK's demand for liquid fuels used in transport, heating and power. The company also supports a network of more than 330 JET-branded independent dealer-owned and company-owned retail sites across the UK.

Phillips 66 Limited is investing in the UK's energy future. The Humber Refinery continues to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), graphite coke for electric vehicle batteries, petrochemical feedstocks and transportation fuels. Through strategic acquisitions and infrastructure integration, the company is strengthening its refining capabilities and distribution network to support long-term energy resilience and regional economic growth.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, TX, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations
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Media Relations
phillips66media@p66.com

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