Phillips 66 Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share on Phillips 66 common stock, representing a $0.07 increase. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 23, 2026.
"We are increasing the dividend this quarter, reflecting our confidence in our ability to generate through-cycle cash flows," said Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66.
"The strength and durability of cash flows from our combined businesses support our priority to return capital to shareholders through a secure, competitive and growing dividend," Lashier said. "Since our formation in 2012, the annual dividend has increased every year, resulting in a significant 15 percent compound annual growth rate."
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, TX, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.
