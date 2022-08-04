GamingInvesting News

Partnership inspires gamers to use Philips Norelco OneBlade to shape, shave and show up as their best selves

Today, Philips a global leader in health technology, announced a partnership with the premier voice of Esports, Scott Cole to inspire gamers to look and feel their best.

Philips Norelco OneBlade

Esports athletes are some of the most dedicated – and now, some of the most visible – competitors in the sports world, as their games are viewed by hundreds of millions of people globally each year. Philips Norelco is helping competitors and commentators alike seamlessly achieve their desired looks so they can play with confidence and focus their energy on performance. Enter OneBlade: a versatile grooming tool designed to trim, edge or shave any length and type of hair.

"Esports athletes have traditionally stayed behind the scenes, but as gaming's popularity skyrockets, we're seeing personalities like Scott Cole take center stage," said Rafael Viestel da Silva, Philips Grooming and Beauty Marketing Director. "Scott is one of the most visible faces and influential voices in Esports. Philips Norelco is here to encourage his many fans and followers to show up looking and feeling their best, so they can keep their focus on the competition."

In the Esports world, Scott Cole is known for many things, like his influential play-by-play calls heard by millions and his trademark trimmed facial hair. He uses Philips Norelco OneBlade as part of his grooming routine.

"I use Philips Norelco OneBlade to freshen up my look whether I'm on the screen or off because looking and feeling my best helps me get my head in the game. Many of the athletes I know say the same thing," said Scott Cole . "My grooming routine is simple and quick thanks to OneBlade. My beard can get pretty long and scruffy, but OneBlade trims any length of hair and doesn't shave too close to my skin, so I don't have to deal with cuts or nicks. I can achieve a fresh look without spending too much time in the mirror, so I can show up as my best self when representing the Esports community. I'm proud to partner with Philips Norelco to underscore the importance of self-care for those important moments."

Philips Norelco expanded its Philips Norelco OneBlade portfolio earlier this year with the launch of Philips Norelco OneBlade First Shave , a tool for guys who are just starting to shave. It's designed to be tough on hair, gentle on skin, and to keep nicks, cuts and burns at bay.

To learn more about Philips Norelco OneBlade, visit the product's website here, and follow Scott Cole's Twitch channel , Twitter or podcast the Scott Cole Show to learn more about his partnership with Philips Norelco.

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands , the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

Scott Cole

Philips Norelco (PRNewsfoto/Philips Norelco)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philips-norelco-and-scott-cole-the-preeminent-voice-of-esports-partner-to-help-esports-athletes-look-and-feel-their-best-301599321.html

SOURCE Philips Norelco

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 15, 2022 . The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http:ir.douyu.com .

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Good Gamer Announces Launch of Three New Puzzle Games on the Google Play Store

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a multifaceted play-to-earn game and platform developer, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Good Gamer Corp., has launched three new Android puzzle games: Cube Crush 2022 Dice Match N' Merge and Pop Blast Puzzle Game . The new games are now available for download in the Google Play Store.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. logo (CNW Group/Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.)

Cube Crush tests a person's skills where they have to slide and drag blocks onto a block puzzle board. Players will have three minutes to clear rows to earn streaks and combo bonuses. As rounds are completed, players can earn coins and unlock cool prizes. It's a brain teaser that users will find addicting and fun to play.

Good Gamer's brand-new match-and-merge puzzle game Dice Match N'Merge will sharpen players' minds with this extremely addictive game. Players need to match the customizable dice blocks on the puzzle board by dragging and dropping them. The value of the die corresponds to its colour and if three dice of the same colour are matched, players can collect ruby gems and merge to increase values.

Train your brain in Pop Blast , an addictive puzzle crush game that lets players have fun and to pass the time.  Simply drop a block by "popping" it onto the grid, and watch it blast!  Tap to crush any two or more adjacent blocks of the same color.  When more than five squares of the same color are crushed, a special bomb can be produced.

The Company plans to integrate its three new puzzle games into Good Gamer's Playcash play-to-earn app discovery platform in the coming weeks.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new puzzle games on Android," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa . "Over the last few years, puzzle games have exploded in popularity, especially in the United States where total revenue for puzzle games is projected to reach almost $8 billion in 2022, up from $2 billion in 2020. Whether someone is passing the time between meetings or on their commute home or just trying to unwind after a long day, puzzle games have become the go-to for Americans looking to relax and decompress. We look forward to seeing the market's response to our growing selection of puzzle games."

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. is a multifaceted play-to-earn game and platform developer. The Playcash app is a game discovery platform that rewards players for downloading and playing games, and filling out surveys.  With hundreds of free-to-play mobile games covering all genres, users can earn Playcash points that can be redeemed for real-cash value gift cards and prepaid charge cards.  Good Gamer's Tournament Management Platform matches players in head-to-head tournaments to compete in real-cash e-sports tournaments. The company is also the creator and game developer of the Chosen Ones play-to-earn blockchain franchise.

SOURCE Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/04/c9201.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Akamai Research Shows Attacks On Gaming Companies Have More Than Doubled Over Past Year

State of the Internet report shows gaming companies and gamer accounts at risk, following a surge in web application attacks post pandemic

Akamai Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today released a new State of the Internet report showing that web application attacks on the gaming industry more than doubled over the past year. The new report, Gaming Respawned notes these attacks come in the wake of booming popularity and demand for cloud gaming platforms.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Playtika Holding Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially to $238.9 million

Average Daily Payer Conversion Increased to 3.2%

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SURREAL brings on veteran technologist, Jayant Chaudhary, in the combined role of COO/CTO.

SURREAL, the world's most practical photorealistic metaverse platform, announced today that veteran technologist Jayant Chaudhary is joining the company in the combined role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Reporting directly to Josh Rush Co-Founder and CEO of SURREAL, Mr. Chaudhary will oversee product development and innovation, as well as operations and strategy.

With over 30 years of technology and leadership experience, Mr. Chaudhary's entire career has been in the pursuit of helping businesses make better technology decisions—especially as they develop and launch new features and solutions. A tech leader in both startups and Fortune 50 companies, Mr. Chaudhary has deep expertise in operationalizing technology, and reducing the friction between business and technology stakeholders.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stern Pinball Launches New Insider Connected Features

Mobile ID Card, Home Team™, and more!

- Stern Pinball, Inc. expands its award-winning Insider Connected platform with new features making it easier to access the service.  With Stern Insider Connected, over 43,000 users track their scores and earn achievements on our network of more than 11,000 connected machines.  New features launched today include an easier to use mobile ID card and Home Team system that will automatically log in home users.  Code updates are available today for all 18 Stern commercial LCD pinball machines that include Home Team and additional improvements across titles.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

