December 09, 2025
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect
01 October
Mount Hope Mining
Advancing a copper and gold-rich asset in the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales Keep Reading...
19 November
Withdrawal of Share Purchase Plan
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Withdrawal of Share Purchase PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 November
Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Mt Solitary Drilling Set to RecommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 November
AGM Presentation
06 November
Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan Offer BookletDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 October
September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
