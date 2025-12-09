Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Download the PDF here.

MHM:AU
Mount Hope Mining
The Conversation (0)
Mount Hope Mining

Mount Hope Mining

Advancing a copper and gold-rich asset in the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales Keep Reading...
Withdrawal of Share Purchase Plan

Withdrawal of Share Purchase Plan

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Withdrawal of Share Purchase PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Mt Solitary Drilling Set to RecommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
AGM Presentation

AGM Presentation

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced AGM PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan Offer BookletDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Latest News

Mount Hope Mining
