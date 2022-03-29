ELEVATE UC 52 met the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission at both weeks 12 and 52 and all key secondary endpoints - Etrasimod demonstrated a safety profile consistent with previous studies Pfizer Inc. today announced positive top-line results from a second Phase 3 study of etrasimod, an investigational, oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator in development for the treatment of ...

PFE